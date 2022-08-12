ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mikel Arteta backs William Saliba to handle increased exposure after debut

By Mark Mann-Bryans
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4edo1v_0hEpKqdN00

Mikel Arteta has backed William Saliba to deal with all of the exposure that comes his way following his fine Arsenal debut, insisting the France defender will keep his feet on the ground.

Saliba, 21, made his long-awaited Gunners bow in their 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace last Friday night.

Having initially moved to the Emirates Stadium from St Etienne in 2019, he rejoined his former club on loan six months later before season-long stays at Nice and Marseille.

It was during his stint at Marseille last season where he caught the eye, making his senior France debut as well as being named Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year and earning a place in the division’s overall Team of the Year.

His impressive competitive debut for Arsenal saw Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville liken Saliba to a “young Rio Ferdinand” while others compared his performance against Palace to Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk .

Such praise may have come early on in Saliba’s career, but Arteta feels the central defender will be unaffected by any heightened levels of expectation.

“I think he has his feet on the ground, that is not going to be an issue,” Arteta said. “Obviously we have talked about the expectation that he already created before joining the club, when he was on loan.

“He is very aware that everything that was happening around him and we have tried to manage that internally in a really quiet way and I think it is better to stay like this for him because he is 21 years of age and he has played one Premier League match.”

Arteta revealed that not only had he been struck by Saliba’s approach since he returned to north London during the summer but that his Arsenal team-mates were also impressed.

“The first impression was really positive,” added the Arsenal boss. “His body language, his presence and the confidence he was acting with was very mature.

“The players really like him because he has come really determined, a focused and humble boy who wants to take the club forward.

“He is so willing to be talked through anything you want to talk about, be coached and his aim is to get better and get the team better and that is about it.”

Saliba is expected to keep his place in the side that hosts Leicester on Saturday afternoon but Arteta was once again taken back to last season as he answered more questions about Arsenal’s ‘All or Nothing’ Amazon documentary.

In the latest episodes released on Thursday, Arteta is shown making the decision to strip Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy and ultimately move him on from the club.

The Gabon forward left for Barcelona on deadline day earlier this year but has been linked with a swift return to the Premier League with Chelsea.

It was revealed during one episode that Arteta had a file of what were deemed “misdemeanours” from Aubameyang.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel managed Aubameyang at Borussia Dortmund and said he had never witnessed any poor behaviour from a striker he says he still has a “huge bond” with.

Asked if the Blues had requested a copy of his file, Arteta replied: “Auba is an exceptional player. He did so much for us. He was our captain and I think we have to be grateful, very grateful as well, for what he did for this club.”

Arteta also believes Aubameyang would be given a good response if he were to one day return to the Emirates to represent Chelsea.

“I hope he does because I think he deserves that,” he said.

“There are moments in life, there are moments in your career, and sometimes the trajectory or the objective of each individual is different to the club’s – and you have to respect that.”

Related
The Independent

Rangers’ Champions League hopes in the balance after home draw with PSV

Rangers’ Champions League ambitions are in the balance following a pulsating 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their play-off at Ibrox.Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst was in the opposition dugout to former Netherlands team-mate Ruud van Nistelrooy and it was the visitors who took the lead in the 37th minute when Ibrahim Sangare drove in following a corner.However, Antonio Colak levelled three minutes later with a smart finish, the Croatia striker scoring for the fourth game in a row.An absorbing tie continued after the break and a bad mistake in the 69th minute from PSV goalkeeper...
WORLD
The Independent

Birmingham City vs Watford LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face Watford in the Championship today.Birmingham vs Watford confirmed line-ups:Birmingham: Ruddy, Colin, Sanderson, Trusty, Williams, Hall, James, Placheta, Bacuna, Hogan, Deeney. Subs: Etheridge, Friend, Jutkiewicz, Leko, Cosgrove, Bellingham, Chang.Watford: Bachmann, Kabasele, Sierralta, Cathcart, Mario, Kayembe, Choudhury, Sema, Asprilla, Bayo, Joao Pedro. Subs: Davis, Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Manaj, Gosling, Okoye, Hungbo.Referee: David Webb (County Durham)English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Adrien Rabiot: Manchester United end interest in Juventus midfielder over wage demands

Manchester United’s pursuit of Adrien Rabiot is now considered all but over due to the Juventus midfielder’s wage demands.United agreed a fee for Rabiot last week but have not agree personal terms in negotiations with his agent and mother Veronique.The 27-year-old had emerged as a surprise target amid United’s summer long chase of Frenkie de Jong.John Murtough, United’s football director, travelled to Turin last week in the hope of concluding negotiations with Rabiot’s representatives.Yet after a difference in valuation on wages, United’s attempts to reinforce their midfield are set to extend into the final weeks of the summer transfer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news: De Jong, Gomez, Ronaldo - Live

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht. The 21-year-old Spanish defender joins on a four-year deal having made 49 appearances for the Belgian club across the 2021-22 campaign which saw him voted as the Belgian club’s Player of the Year. “I am incredibly proud and happy to have joined Manchester City,” Gomez said. “City are the best team in England and in Pep Guardiola I have a chance to learn and develop under the most outstanding manager in world football.”Elsewhere, Manchester United continue to chase Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong with a new report coming out saying...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Rio Ferdinand
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
William Saliba
The Independent

Former footballer Len Johnrose dies aged 52 after MND battle

Former footballer Len Johnrose, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2017, has died at the age of 52, his charity has said.Johnrose, who had a six-year spell with Bury between 1993 and 1999 and also played for Blackburn, Hartlepool, Burnley and Swansea, helped raise funds for the MND Association following his diagnosis and campaigned for greater player safety.He also sought to raise awareness of the condition among current players through his Project 92 work, after the 2019 FIELD Study identified a four-fold increased risk of developing MND among footballers compared to the general population.Johnrose told the PA news...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

