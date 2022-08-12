ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman, TX

Room at Abilene hotel catches fire, guests evacuate

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A second alarm fire ignited in a room at an Abilene hotel Sunday morning, causing thousands in damages for the business. According to a press release from the Abilene Fire Department (AFD), crews responded to the structure fire at the Super 8 in the 1500 block of East Stamford Street around […]
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Alice ‘Fay’ James

Alice “Fay” James, age 79, of Brownwood went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Fay brought love and joy to everyone she came in contact with. A Memorial Service for Alice will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August...
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Eastland County moves back to Stage 1 water restrictions

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Eastland County has moved back to Stage 1 water restrictions after being at Stage 4 for a week. The Eastland County Water Supply District announced the change Tuesday morning, saying “Lake Leon Reservoir level has fallen below the surface elevation of 1,369 ft and this indicates a mild water storage […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
MIX 92-5

10 Things Every Abilenian Should Do At Least Once

I lived in Abilene for years, moved away, then returned as quickly as I could. Being away from Abilene for a while opened my eyes to some things that I missed. But, even more, is that these were things that could only happen in Abilene. I mean, let's face it. Where else are you going to find a vacant big white mansion?
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

PHOTOS: Meet the Lions ’22

More than 180 photos of Brownwood High School football, volleyball, tennis, cross country, cheerleaders, drill team, crew, band, and flag corps from Monday night’s annual event at Gordon Wood Stadium:
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Daniel Smith McCombs, 85, of Brownwood

Daniel Smith McCombs, age 85 of Brownwood passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. His family will host a visitation on Sunday, August 14th from 6 to 8 pm at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Funeral Service will be Monday, August 15th in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel at 10...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Vehicle vs. building accident reported on 4th Street

Shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, the Brownwood Fire Department and Brownwood Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of 4th Street and Indian Creek for a vehicle vs. building collision. Upon arrival, it was discovered a white Ram pick-up had struck the front of the building near a display of...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, formerly of Brady

Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, of Dallas, and formerly of Brady, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in San Angelo, Texas. Joseph was born April 20, 1993 in Brownwood, Texas to Mario Salas, Jr. and Amy Jo Torres. He grew up in Brady and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brady. He worked in construction. Joseph was very artistic and inventive. He enjoyed working with his hands, working on cars, fishing, being in the wilderness and cooking. He had a big heart and was very compassionate. He adored his kids and spending time with them.
BRADY, TX
