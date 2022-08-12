Read full article on original website
Poison Cherry, Guns 4 Roses to perform in Early’s Tribute to Summer Concert Series Aug. 27
The final concert in the City of Early’s Tribute to Summer Concert Series will be on Saturday, August 27 with Poison Cherry, a tribute band in honor of Poison, and Guns 4 Roses, a tribute band in honor of Guns and Roses, performing. Bangs Masonic Lodge Bangs Masonic Lodge...
Get Those Rides Ready for Cruise Night in Abilene on October 15th
Earlier this year, we decided to host Cruise Night twice a year, instead of just once. Well, it's now time for the Fall Cruise Night, so get ready for an afternoon and evening of classic cars, live music, and more. Our 2022 Fall Cruise Night will take place on Saturday,...
This Years Rock and Roar Was Welcomed With the Birth of a Baby Giraffe
The Abilene Zoo staff has been preparing for this day for months, and it's not that day but rather this day and they both happened on the same day. Needless to say, the Abilene Zoo Staff was very busy. You're probably wondering, what is he talking about? First off the...
Abilene’s Paramount Theater Has a Rich History Behind It
If you grew up in Abilene and or went to school in Abilene there's a good chance that you've been to the historic Paramount Theatre at 352 Cypress in downtown Abilene. The first thing that catches everyone's eyes is when the lights go down the stars come out on the ceiling.
Plant predictor: The weather wives’ tale of blooming sage
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – The sage in bloom, A beloved song lyric for those in the Lone Star State, but is there more behind the budding flower? While being a low maintenance plant, it also has a great story to tell. Christan Massamba, assistant manager at Garden World, heard the stories of the Texas […]
Room at Abilene hotel catches fire, guests evacuate
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A second alarm fire ignited in a room at an Abilene hotel Sunday morning, causing thousands in damages for the business. According to a press release from the Abilene Fire Department (AFD), crews responded to the structure fire at the Super 8 in the 1500 block of East Stamford Street around […]
brownwoodnews.com
Alice ‘Fay’ James
Alice “Fay” James, age 79, of Brownwood went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Fay brought love and joy to everyone she came in contact with. A Memorial Service for Alice will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August...
WATCH LIVE: Beto O’Rourke hosts town hall in Abilene
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.
The Benefit Rock and Roar Returns to the Abilene Zoo Featuring Sister Hazel
Get ready Abilene for a night of fun and rockin' entertainment featuring Sister Hazel, an American alternative rock band that hails from Gainesville, Florida. Their sound is very unique, it's folk rock, mixed in southern rock with some classic rock sprinkled in. Sister Hazel is the featured entertainment for the...
Eastland County moves back to Stage 1 water restrictions
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Eastland County has moved back to Stage 1 water restrictions after being at Stage 4 for a week. The Eastland County Water Supply District announced the change Tuesday morning, saying “Lake Leon Reservoir level has fallen below the surface elevation of 1,369 ft and this indicates a mild water storage […]
WATCH: Vehicle almost hits student walking to board Abilene school bus
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are warning drivers to pay attention this upcoming school year by sharing alarming footage of a student almost being hit while walking to board a bus. Police shared footage of the incident on social media Monday morning, saying “please watch out for children while they are boarding/offloading from school […]
2 kids not injured after fiery crash in Taylor County
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two children were not injured after a fiery crash in Taylor County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 277 and FM 707 in Caps just before 3:30 p.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a pickup truck hit a car at the intersection, causing […]
Do You Recognize These 10 Famous Abilene Christian University Alumni?
There are many reasons that attract folks to Abilene. Jobs, Dyess Air Force Base, the people, the nightlife, I could go on and on. Abilene has definitely grown since I've lived here last. New businesses and stores, even new districts in town. But what about the universities in Abilene? Are...
Two vehicles, building damaged during early morning fire in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two vehicles and a building were damaged during an early morning fire in Abilene. The fire happened at a commercial property on the 4600 block of N 1st Street just after 5:00 a.m. Monday. A report from the Abilene Fire Department states first responders arrived and found a vehicle under a […]
10 Things Every Abilenian Should Do At Least Once
I lived in Abilene for years, moved away, then returned as quickly as I could. Being away from Abilene for a while opened my eyes to some things that I missed. But, even more, is that these were things that could only happen in Abilene. I mean, let's face it. Where else are you going to find a vacant big white mansion?
brownwoodnews.com
PHOTOS: Meet the Lions ’22
More than 180 photos of Brownwood High School football, volleyball, tennis, cross country, cheerleaders, drill team, crew, band, and flag corps from Monday night’s annual event at Gordon Wood Stadium:
koxe.com
Daniel Smith McCombs, 85, of Brownwood
Daniel Smith McCombs, age 85 of Brownwood passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. His family will host a visitation on Sunday, August 14th from 6 to 8 pm at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Funeral Service will be Monday, August 15th in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel at 10...
koxe.com
Vehicle vs. building accident reported on 4th Street
Shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, the Brownwood Fire Department and Brownwood Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of 4th Street and Indian Creek for a vehicle vs. building collision. Upon arrival, it was discovered a white Ram pick-up had struck the front of the building near a display of...
ktxs.com
Unknown suspect allegedly steals $4,000 worth of cigarettes from Abilene business
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are investigating after a suspect reportedly stole cigarettes from a business this past weekend. According to an incident report, an unknown suspect stole $4,000 worth of cigarettes from an Abilene business. The incident occurred this past Friday on the 3100 Block of South Danville...
koxe.com
Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, formerly of Brady
Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, of Dallas, and formerly of Brady, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in San Angelo, Texas. Joseph was born April 20, 1993 in Brownwood, Texas to Mario Salas, Jr. and Amy Jo Torres. He grew up in Brady and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brady. He worked in construction. Joseph was very artistic and inventive. He enjoyed working with his hands, working on cars, fishing, being in the wilderness and cooking. He had a big heart and was very compassionate. He adored his kids and spending time with them.
