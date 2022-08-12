Tess Holliday tells fans to stop getting plastic surgery to look like her

Model and body positivity activist Tess Holliday wants fans to stop getting plastic surgery because they are “perfect as they are.”

Despite getting several cosmetic surgery procedures done herself, she took to her TikTok to share that message with viewers.

And when it came to her attention that a new Brazillian Butt Lift (BBL) trend involved people using her and fellow body positivity model Ashley Graham as reference images, she was compelled to speak out.

“Now listen, I’m pro-plastic surgery. I’m pro-do-what-you-want with your body. I have Dolly (Parton) tattooed on me for a reason,” Holliday said in her video.

“I’m just here to remind you guys that these are trends. Don’t do anything to your body to fit into a trend. Don’t do it.”

The mother of two has been very open about her self-image journey in the past, including using this particular TikTok video to acknowledge procedures she’s done, such as botox and lip fillers.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Although Holliday dealt with insecurities in the past, she doesn’t want the same for her fans, especially not at the expense of “trend” procedures like BBLs.

“I was told my entire life that how I am is now good enough, and I have made money off of how am I,” she said.

She added: “So don’t change it. If you want to, great. But don’t feel like you have to. You’re perfect as you are.”

@tessholliday Yes I got lip filler yearsss ago and I get Botox occasionally for ME 💞 but plz remember that some of these procedures are life threatening & do your research if you do’ love yall! 💓 #effyourbeautystandards

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons , BBLs have a fatality rate far greater than any other cosmetic surgery.

Last Spring, Holliday opened up about her struggle with anorexia and has posted about her recovery since then.

“I’m finally able to care for a body that I’ve punished my entire life & I am finally free,” she tweeted.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.