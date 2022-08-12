Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
2 men shot at same Detroit intersection where woman found beaten to death last week
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting at an intersection where a woman was found beaten to death a few days ago. According to police someone fired from an SUV around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Vassar and Stahelin streets, hitting two men in their early 20s.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man says he was shot by 3 men who robbed him overnight on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A man says he was shot by three men who robbed him overnight on Detroit’s west side. Police said the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 16) in the 4000 block of Joe Street. That’s near the intersection of Livernois and Michigan avenues. The...
Detroit News
Suspect in Detroit shooting killed after crashing car into semi-truck
Detroit — A man in his 20s is dead after leading police on a short car chase on the city's east side Tuesday. The incident is under investigation. Detroit Police Sgt. William O'Brien said in a statement that the man was seen in a stolen vehicle. Officers attempted to...
Woman Found Fatally Shot Outside Of Vehicle In Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) – Police are continuing to investigate after a woman was found fatally shot next to her vehicle on Detroit’s east side early Monday morning. The unidentified woman’s body was found around 8:40 a.m. next to the vehicle on the 4000 block of Fairview Street. Not much information is known about what happened and no suspect information was given. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detroit Police at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police Seek Tips After Man, 22, Fatally Shot On Detroit’s West Side
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information on a homicide that happened on the city’s west side. Detectives say they would like to speak with the occupant(s) of a burgundy Dodge Charger with red stripes and black wheels that was in the area at the time of the shooting. | Credit: Detroit Police Department The incident happened on Friday, July 22, 2022, at about 8:00 a.m., in the area of Lyndon and Bentler. Police say a 22-year-old man was fatally shot. Detectives say they would like to speak with the occupant(s) of a burgundy Dodge Charger with red stripes and black wheels that was in the area at the time of the shooting. | Credit: Detroit Police Department Detectives say they would like to speak with the occupant(s) of a burgundy Dodge Charger with red stripes and black wheels. According to police, the Dodge Charger was seen in the area at the time of the shooting. If anyone recognizes this vehicle or has any information pertaining to this crime, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police chase on Detroit's east side ends in deadly crash with USPS semi truck
Suspects wanted for armed robbery were involved in fatal crash Tuesday morning after their vehicle collided with a semi truck while fleeing from Detroit police, WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports.
Detroit News
Police seek tips in fatal shooting of woman on Detroit's east side
Detroit — A woman Monday was found fatally shot outside of a vehicle on the city's east side, police said. Officers were called at about 8:40 a.m. to a location in the 4000 block of Fairview Street near Mack Avenue and St. Jean for a report of a shooting, officials said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
45-year-old woman shot, killed while getting out of her car in Detroit, police say
DETROIT – A 45-year-old woman was shot and killed Monday while getting out of her car in Detroit, police said. The incident happened at 8:39 a.m. Monday (Aug. 15) in the 4000 block of Fairview Street on Detroit’s east side, according to authorities. That’s in the area of French Road and Mack Avenue.
Detroit Police Searching For Multiple Carjacking Suspects
(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for three men accused of carjacking a vehicle at gunpoint in Detroit early Friday morning. The suspects are accused of robbing the victim of his 2019 black Dodge Ram pickup truck at about 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 12 in the 12000 block of Grand River Avenue. Surveillance photos show the suspects at a Shell gas station on Grand River Avenue a short time later. It’s unclear if the victim sustained any injuries. Detroit Police are asking anyone with information to call 313-596-2555 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man faces 20 charges after shooting at Detroit officers while fleeing in stolen truck, police say
DETROIT – A man is facing 20 felony charges after he fired shots at Detroit police officers while fleeing from them in a stolen pickup truck, officials said. Police said they tried to pull over a Dodge Ram pickup truck for improper plates at 10:08 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 11) at the intersection of Fort Street and Schaefer Highway in Detroit.
Redford Man, 21, Charged In Assault Of Detroit Police Officers
(CBS DETROIT) – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged a 21-year-old Redford man in connection with fleeing and eluding Detroit police officers. Sahr Richardson | Credit: Detroit Police Department Sahr Richardson has been charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of discharge from a vehicle, one count of third-degree fleeing and eluding, one count of receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, two counts of felonious assault, one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer, and 10 counts of felony firearm. The incident happened on Aug. 11...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted for stealing power tool battery from Livonia hardware store
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Livonia police are looking for a suspect who stole a power tool battery from a hardware store July 10. Police said the man took the Milwaukee battery off the shelf at Hunt’s Ace Hardware at 33567 Seven Mile and hid it under his shirt. He then left, and was last seen on foot.
fox2detroit.com
Dead woman found in SUV worked with homeless addicts, wanted to be doctor
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Anitrus Simmons watched for the second time in recent days as Detroit police work the scene of yet another shooting near her house. This time police say two men were injured when a blue, newer model GMC SUV opened fire. Both of the victims are in their early 20s with one critical and the other is in serious condition.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for a suspect who is wanted for a fatal hit-and-run crash on the city's east side. The crash happened on Friday, August 5, in the area of Algonquin and Kercheval. Police have not released many details surrounding the crash but say a...
Woman, Child Found Dead Inside Macomb County Home Identified
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A mother and her child who were found dead inside a Macomb County home earlier this month have been identified., authorities say. According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Krishnaveni Kasiperumal, 40, and her 8-year-old daughter Samyukta Arvind were found dead on Aug. 4 in a home on Downing Street in Macomb after deputies conducted a welfare check. Authorities say they are waiting for the cause of death from the medical examiner. Police say at this time there are no signs of apparent foul play. No other information has been given at this time. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox2detroit.com
Arson suspect arrested for Eastpointe apartment fire
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastpointe police announced an arrest in a suspected arson of an apartment complex Sunday night. Brian Austin Harvey was arrested for the fire which, although it caused no injuries, it left three families without a home. Police say at 8:15 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to...
fox2detroit.com
Family seeks closure for 23-year-old found shot, burned and dumped in a field in 2018
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of a 23-year-old who was found shot, burned and dumped in a field in 2018 is still seeking answers on this horrific crime. "My son was with me a few days prior. He left home saying he was really worried and something was gonna happen to him and that I was going to find him in the morgue. I just did not know how to respond to that as a parent. So, I told him everything was gonna be okay and we were gonna deal with this as a family," said the victim's mom.
Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Information On Murder Of 21-Year-Old
(CBS DETROIT) – Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the murder of TyVaughn Simmons-Lawrence. The incident happened on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, on Detroit’s northeast side. Simmons-Lawrence, 21, was murdered at about 1:30 a.m. on Yonka Street near E. Winchester Avenue. All tips will remain anonymous. Rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest. If anyone has any information on this crime they are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or submit a tip at: www.1800speakup.org. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Young man found dead in Detroit River still unidentified 15 years later
DETROIT – Police still have not identified the body of a boy between the ages of 16 - 25 who was found floating in the Detroit River 15 years ago. The unidentified male was found on Aug. 14, 2007, near 30 East Jefferson Street in Detroit. He is believed to have been dead for several weeks to several months before his body was found.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Involuntary manslaughter charge to be dismissed for Detroit officer in crash that killed attorney
DETROIT – An involuntary manslaughter charge will be dismissed for a Detroit police officer accused of fatally crashing into an attorney after speeding through a red light while responding to a call from another officer. Teaira Iris Funderburg, 31, of Detroit, was on duty at 12:57 a.m. Feb. 8,...
