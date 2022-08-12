Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Caught on camera: Robbers threaten customers, employees in Maple Valley cannabis shop
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. - Robbers were caught on security cameras Saturday, holding customers and employees at gunpoint in a Maple Valley cannabis shop. The owner of Goobie's Doobies says the thieves made off with thousands of dollars worth of pot and left her staff and shoppers in the store traumatized. She's hoping the public can now help to catch the suspects.
Seattle Grocery Store To Stop Selling Liquor, Here's Why
The store manager says they'll continue selling beer and wine at this location.
Video: Gunfire erupts around bar outside of T-Mobile Park
Seattle Police officers responded to reports of a shooting near Occidental Ave. South and Edgar Martinez Dr, just outside of T-Mobile Park Saturday morning. Officers arrived within minutes, finding a 14-year-old girl shot in the leg. The victim had run from shots heard around Tony T’s Sports Lounge. The girl is in critical condition, according to a spokesperson with the Seattle Police Department.
myedmondsnews.com
Just Around the Corner: Everett’s Despi Delite Bakery
Knowing that I’m always interested to try new eateries in the area, a friend mentioned that I needed to go to a bakery in Everett, near Funko Field. “It’s the best,” he said. Sunday, my wife and I were driving around and decided to go to...
nypressnews.com
Drug convicts could be first in line to open cannabis shops in Washington state
The state of Washington is mulling a “social equity license” that would give preference in cannabis shop licensing to those convicted and imprisoned on non-violent drug offenses. If the Washington State Liquor Cannabis Board adopts the rule, the city of Seattle would follow suit and also commit $1...
Lacey police seeking to identify vehicle prowlers who used stolen credit cards at local stores
Lacey police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who stole credit cards during a vehicle prowl at LA Fitness last month. According to the police department, the two suspects were involved in a vehicle prowl on July 24 at the LA Fitness located at 1200 Galaxy Drive NE in Lacey.
9 people shot in 5 separate shootings throughout King County overnight
A series of shootings around King County occurred overnight where a total of nine people were shot in five separate shootings, one of which was deadly. One shooting took place at a gathering in Renton and the four other shootings took place in Seattle, where one person was pronounced dead at Cal Anderson Park.
Seattle Restaurant Facing Backlash After Announcing Closure
The restaurant is shutting down after 46 years of service, but several customers took issue for their reason behind the closure.
1 dead following shooting at Seattle's Cal Anderson Park
SEATTLE — A man was killed in a deadly shooting at Cal Anderson Park early Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police said residents in the area reportedly heard gunshots near the park's basketball courts at around 12:33 a.m. and called 911. Arriving police officers found...
KIMA TV
2 suspects arrested in retail crime theft ring, including convicted killer of Tuba Man
BELLEVUE, Wash. — At least two people were in custody in connection with a retail crime ring that officials say is responsible for more than $100,000 in stolen merchandise from several high-end stores in Bellevue and the Seattle area. One of those people was Billy Chambers, 29, the same...
Duo suspected of multiple car thefts statewide arrested at Renton hotel
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 29-year-old man and 24-year-old woman suspected of committing numerous car thefts statewide were arrested at a Renton hotel Friday. Bellevue police said that the pair drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a dealership last Tuesday and asked a salesperson to look at a similar vehicle so they could make a comparison.
Growing trash, tents on Interurban Trail causing concerns
A trail stretching from Seattle to Everett normally provides miles of solitude for walkers, joggers and bicyclists, but people are now saying the Interurban Trail is being filled with trash and tents. People KIRO 7 talked with in the Bitter Lake area said every time they come to the trail,...
q13fox.com
Felon convicted of selling fentanyl in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - A 31-year-old man was convicted Thursday for selling fentanyl pills in downtown Seattle. The Seattle U.S. District Court convicted Kendall Alston of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm, and Alston also plead guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one of them in connection to a Jan. 2022 shoplifting arrest in Bellevue.
q13fox.com
Woman hit, killed by light rail train at Seattle's Mount Baker station
SEATTLE - A woman was hit and killed by a light rail train at the Mount Baker station in Seattle. Seattle Fire personnel were called to the collision, which happened before 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The woman was trapped between a light rail train and the platform. Crews got the woman...
WATCH: Black bear, nursing elk among animals seen on I-90 wildlife crossings
Near SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Video from the Washington State Department of Transportation shows the amount of activity on the Interstate 90 wildlife crossings this summer. WSDOT tweeted the video last week, which showed an elk calf nursing, a black bear running and a herd of 55 elk. The...
emeraldcityjournal.com
Why Are Seattle’s Public Parking Lots Now Dominated by Illegally Installed Concrete Blocks?
A considerable amount of Georgetown’s public parking is now obstructed by enormous, 6-foot-long slabs of concrete. The blocks, which are frequently referred to as “ecology” or “eco” blocks, have been unlawfully and anonymously erected by individuals who want to prohibit RVs from parking directly in front of their residences or businesses.
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, August 11, 2022
On 08/11/22 at 11:05 p.m. in the 4600 block of Yelm Hwy SE, police arrested Jennifer A Shiflett, 51, on suspicion of driving under the influence. On 08/11/22 at 4:57 p.m. in the 5700 block of Martin Way E, police arrested Mark A Norris, 66, on suspicion of second-degree trespassing.
KOMO News
Before fatal beating in Seattle, suspect threatened to kill Pierce Co. transit officer
SEATTLE — Days before a man was beaten to death in Seattle during an unprovoked attack, police say the suspect in that crime had threatened to kill a Pierce Transit Security Officer in Tacoma. Aaron Fulk, 48, was arrested in connection with the threats against the officer but a...
Festival of Giving: Free furniture event happening at the Tacoma Dome Saturday
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly half of consumers say the rising costs of basic necessities are impacting their family's lifestyle, with 40% saying they can't put any money into savings at all right now, according to a survey by American Consumer Credit Counseling. To help those in need, Bremerton-based charity...
seattlerefined.com
'Just really good food' keeps PICK-QUICK popular after 73 years
At PICK-QUICK Drive-In, they know that sometimes the simplest things are the most delicious. "It's just really good food. It's not complicated. It's not trying to do something crazy. It's just good food," one customer said. "It's just the simplicity of it. Just a simple cheeseburger and you really taste...
