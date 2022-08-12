ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Gunfire erupts around bar outside of T-Mobile Park

Seattle Police officers responded to reports of a shooting near Occidental Ave. South and Edgar Martinez Dr, just outside of T-Mobile Park Saturday morning. Officers arrived within minutes, finding a 14-year-old girl shot in the leg. The victim had run from shots heard around Tony T’s Sports Lounge. The girl is in critical condition, according to a spokesperson with the Seattle Police Department.
Just Around the Corner: Everett’s Despi Delite Bakery

Knowing that I’m always interested to try new eateries in the area, a friend mentioned that I needed to go to a bakery in Everett, near Funko Field. “It’s the best,” he said. Sunday, my wife and I were driving around and decided to go to...
1 dead following shooting at Seattle's Cal Anderson Park

SEATTLE — A man was killed in a deadly shooting at Cal Anderson Park early Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police said residents in the area reportedly heard gunshots near the park's basketball courts at around 12:33 a.m. and called 911. Arriving police officers found...
Felon convicted of selling fentanyl in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE - A 31-year-old man was convicted Thursday for selling fentanyl pills in downtown Seattle. The Seattle U.S. District Court convicted Kendall Alston of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm, and Alston also plead guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one of them in connection to a Jan. 2022 shoplifting arrest in Bellevue.
Police Blotter for Thursday, August 11, 2022

On 08/11/22 at 11:05 p.m. in the 4600 block of Yelm Hwy SE, police arrested Jennifer A Shiflett, 51, on suspicion of driving under the influence. On 08/11/22 at 4:57 p.m. in the 5700 block of Martin Way E, police arrested Mark A Norris, 66, on suspicion of second-degree trespassing.
'Just really good food' keeps PICK-QUICK popular after 73 years

At PICK-QUICK Drive-In, they know that sometimes the simplest things are the most delicious. "It's just really good food. It's not complicated. It's not trying to do something crazy. It's just good food," one customer said. "It's just the simplicity of it. Just a simple cheeseburger and you really taste...
