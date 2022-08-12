Music lineup announced for Albany’s PearlPalooza

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Albany’s PearlPalooza is set to return for its 13th year on September 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on North Pearl Street. The event made its official in-person return in 2021 after it was held virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to music performances, the free music festival begins with MVP Health Care’s YogaPalooza. YogaPalooza is a streetwide mass yoga event where instructors from The Hot Yoga Spot will lead a free 60-minute yoga class. You can register for YogaPalooza on The Hot Yoga Spot website.

The event also includes local vendors, while also being close to downtown Albany dining, retail shops, and entertainment venues. Both locally and internationally acclaimed musical acts will be performing.

Lineup

BattleaXXX at noon

Precious Metals at 1:30 p.m.

The Kaleidoscope Kid at 3 p.m.

Whole Damn Mess at 4:30 p.m.

Pahantogram (DJ set) at 6 p.m.

Ground rules

No outside alcoholic beverages or glass containers

No dogs or pets, with the exception of service animals

No recording performances, please

Security has the right to inspect any bags brought into the event

The event is presented by Remarkable Liquids and produced by the Downtown Albany Business Improvement District, WEQX, and Sugar Productions. Parking is available for $5 at ParkAlbany’s Riverfront, Quackenbush, and Green-Hudson Garages.

The Downtown Albany Business Improvement District asks that you do not attend the festival if you have tested positive or have any symptoms of COVID. you should also not attend if you have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive in the past five days.

