Mecklenburg County, NC

Fox 46 Charlotte

Sentenced Rock Hill man sold guns, drugs to undercover agents

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Rock Hill man was sentenced on Tuesday for selling guns and drugs to undercover agents, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. 40-year-old Rock Hill resident Santuron Cureton will serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2021 to charges. 12 other […]
ROCK HILL, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Men broke in and stole from Lincoln County home: Sheriff

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Cleveland County men are facing charges for breaking into and robbing a home in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident last Wednesday at a home on Leonard’s Fork Church Road. The homeowner said they discovered the door […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Hickory meth trafficker and his supplier are sentenced

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two meth traffickers including one who was distributing in Catawba County have been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Monday. 38-year-old Georgia resident Da Lee was sentenced to 14 years in prison and 52-year-old Gastonia resident Paul James was sentenced to […]
Mecklenburg County, NC
Charlotte, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

78-year-old man accused of indecent liberties with a minor in Iredell County, deputies say

IREDELL Co., N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 78-year-old Conover man was arrested Friday and charged with indecent liberties with a minor, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the investigation began on July 18 after the sheriff’s office received a report regarding an incident with a minor. Detectives interviewed the victim who […]
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte man pulled over in Statesville arrested on drug charges

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man with a criminal history is now facing additional drug charges, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. A traffic stop was conducted on 52-year-old Charlotte resident Ronnie Burleson Saturday on Garner Bagnal Boulevard in Statesville. Deputies said Burleson was suspicious and employed a canine, who […]
STATESVILLE, NC
fox46.com

Parents scared after pistol found at Lancaster County school

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Parents are scared after a loaded 9 mm gun was found at the school on Monday. “You hear every day about school shootings; you don’t want that here in our small town,” one South Middle School parent said Tuesday as they were picking up their children from school.
LANCASTER, SC
ncdps.gov

Final Judgement Ordered in Rowan County Nuisance Case

After years of disturbances and a long history of drug violations, a recent murder and numerous calls to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, this community should soon see long awaited changes. On Thursday, August 11, Superior Court Judge Tim Gould signed a consent judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance...
Porsche
fox46.com

2-year-old killed, suspect wanted in Concord hit-and-run: Troopers

The collision happened around 11:00 p.m. on N.C. 73 near Fitzgerald Street Northwest. 2-year-old killed, suspect wanted in Concord hit-and-run: …. US education secretary: Schools ready to handle COVID-19 …. Suspect vehicle photos released, $100K reward offered …. Man served with warrants for 2021 W CLT murder. Big Wheel at...
CONCORD, NC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

“Puppy Doe’ no more: Sheriff’s office selects crowdsourced name for newest K-9 officer

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office’s newest employee finally has a name. Sherriff Eddie Cathey crowdsourced ideas for the 11-week-old German shepherd puppy, previously referred to as “Puppy Doe,” and winnowed the nominees to nine contenders. According to WSOC-TV, online voting on the sheriff’s office official Facebook page closed at noon Monday, and a winner was crowned.
UNION COUNTY, NC
fox46.com

Tractor-trailer ignites in flames on I-77 in Charlotte

A tractor-trailer was fully engulfed in flames on northbound Interstate 77 near the John Belk Freeway in Uptown Charlotte Tuesday morning. Tractor-trailer ignites in flames on I-77 in Charlotte. Stadium bound and ready to jump! On board with the …. Parents terrified after pistol found at Lancaster …. NTSB releases...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Highway Patrol searching for vehicle that struck and killed 2-year-old in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect after a two-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle on Friday. “I don’t have words in English to explain my state of mind of what I am actually going through,” said neighbor Deepalakshmi Jeyachandran. “It was so disturbing, and actually the family who had the loss, they just had their housewarming ceremony. It’s not an easy thing for someone to come to a new country, buy your own house, it’s a million dollar dream for us, you know. We waited for years to achieve this and things getting shattered in just a minute like this…so unfortunate.”
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC

