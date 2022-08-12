Read full article on original website
Sentenced Rock Hill man sold guns, drugs to undercover agents
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Rock Hill man was sentenced on Tuesday for selling guns and drugs to undercover agents, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. 40-year-old Rock Hill resident Santuron Cureton will serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2021 to charges. 12 other […]
Men broke in and stole from Lincoln County home: Sheriff
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Cleveland County men are facing charges for breaking into and robbing a home in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident last Wednesday at a home on Leonard’s Fork Church Road. The homeowner said they discovered the door […]
Deputies made hourly patrols of sheriff’s house for three years, ex-captain says. Was it needed?
Soon after Garry McFadden became Mecklenburg sheriff in December 2018, now-retired captain Michael Matys said he was given a new order: Have his road deputies drive by McFadden’s home — nearly every hour, seven days a week. “On the road, we would assign deputies at random to go...
Hickory meth trafficker and his supplier are sentenced
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two meth traffickers including one who was distributing in Catawba County have been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Monday. 38-year-old Georgia resident Da Lee was sentenced to 14 years in prison and 52-year-old Gastonia resident Paul James was sentenced to […]
‘Unacceptable’: Search for driver that killed 2-year-old in Concord hit-and-run continues
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – North Carolina Troopers say they’ve hit a dead end in a hit-and-run investigation in Cabarrus County that left a two-year-old boy dead. It happened Friday, but authorities released the information Monday because they need your help finding the driver. The crash was...
78-year-old man accused of indecent liberties with a minor in Iredell County, deputies say
IREDELL Co., N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 78-year-old Conover man was arrested Friday and charged with indecent liberties with a minor, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the investigation began on July 18 after the sheriff’s office received a report regarding an incident with a minor. Detectives interviewed the victim who […]
Local authorities investigating string of stolen tow trucks used to steal other cars
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in the foothills are investigating a string of tow truck thefts. Officials said the thieves are then using the stolen wreckers to steal cars in neighboring counties. The thefts are happening late at night and police said they’re targeting older tow trucks that don’t...
Charlotte man pulled over in Statesville arrested on drug charges
IREDELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man with a criminal history is now facing additional drug charges, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. A traffic stop was conducted on 52-year-old Charlotte resident Ronnie Burleson Saturday on Garner Bagnal Boulevard in Statesville. Deputies said Burleson was suspicious and employed a canine, who […]
Charlotte man who was involved in 3 separate shootings is sentenced
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man who was involved in three separate shootings has been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Tuesday. Ulondis Edwards, 23, of Charlotte, will serve 10 years in prison after pleading guilty. Edwards was involved in three separate shootings from 2020 to […]
Parents scared after pistol found at Lancaster County school
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Parents are scared after a loaded 9 mm gun was found at the school on Monday. “You hear every day about school shootings; you don’t want that here in our small town,” one South Middle School parent said Tuesday as they were picking up their children from school.
Barricaded man with active warrants out is arrested in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man with active warrants out on child abuse charges who barricaded himself in his bedroom was arrested over the weekend, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 p.m. on Sunday to a home on Poplar Springs Road. […]
Final Judgement Ordered in Rowan County Nuisance Case
After years of disturbances and a long history of drug violations, a recent murder and numerous calls to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, this community should soon see long awaited changes. On Thursday, August 11, Superior Court Judge Tim Gould signed a consent judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance...
2-year-old killed, suspect wanted in Concord hit-and-run: Troopers
The collision happened around 11:00 p.m. on N.C. 73 near Fitzgerald Street Northwest. 2-year-old killed, suspect wanted in Concord hit-and-run: …. US education secretary: Schools ready to handle COVID-19 …. Suspect vehicle photos released, $100K reward offered …. Man served with warrants for 2021 W CLT murder. Big Wheel at...
Gaston County Mugshots August 15th
The Gaston County Mugshots from Monday, August 15th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
2 hurt, 2 arrested in ‘chaotic’ North Carolina shootout
The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on the 100 block of Montford Point Street near O2 Lounge CLT.
“Puppy Doe’ no more: Sheriff’s office selects crowdsourced name for newest K-9 officer
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office’s newest employee finally has a name. Sherriff Eddie Cathey crowdsourced ideas for the 11-week-old German shepherd puppy, previously referred to as “Puppy Doe,” and winnowed the nominees to nine contenders. According to WSOC-TV, online voting on the sheriff’s office official Facebook page closed at noon Monday, and a winner was crowned.
Student charged after loaded pistol found in backpack on 1st day of middle school in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - An eighth-grade middle school student has been charged and detained after a pistol was found in his backpack on the first day of school. A nine mm semiautomatic pistol was found in the South Middle School student’s backpack following a tip. A round was not...
Tractor-trailer ignites in flames on I-77 in Charlotte
A tractor-trailer was fully engulfed in flames on northbound Interstate 77 near the John Belk Freeway in Uptown Charlotte Tuesday morning. Tractor-trailer ignites in flames on I-77 in Charlotte. Stadium bound and ready to jump! On board with the …. Parents terrified after pistol found at Lancaster …. NTSB releases...
Highway Patrol searching for vehicle that struck and killed 2-year-old in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect after a two-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle on Friday. “I don’t have words in English to explain my state of mind of what I am actually going through,” said neighbor Deepalakshmi Jeyachandran. “It was so disturbing, and actually the family who had the loss, they just had their housewarming ceremony. It’s not an easy thing for someone to come to a new country, buy your own house, it’s a million dollar dream for us, you know. We waited for years to achieve this and things getting shattered in just a minute like this…so unfortunate.”
$10M awarded to former Novant Health employee in discrimination case reduced to $300K; millions in front, back pay awarded, judge orders
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The damages awarded to a former Novant Health executive after he claimed in a lawsuit that he was fired because he’s a white man were reduced by millions of dollars, while more than $3 million in front and back pay was granted. In October...
