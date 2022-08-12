Read full article on original website
One Person Dead From Garage Fire in Beaumont
A garage fire in Beaumont claimed one life Tuesday. Firefighters responded to 1500 Sequoia Drive at around 4 a.m. to a report of a well-involved garage fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Crews from Southern California Edison and Southern California Gas Company were called to shut off gas...
Spot Fires Merge into Single Brush Fire That’s Quickly Stopped in Calimesa
A cluster of spot fires north of Interstate 10 in Calimesa Tuesday combined into a brush fire that scorched just under an acre before it was stopped. The non-injury blaze was reported at 4:50 p.m. in the area of Fremont Street and Avenue L, roughly a mile north of I-10, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Quarter-Acre Brush Fire Burning in Chatsworth Area
Firefighters Tuesday were working to extinguish a fire that scorched about a quarter-acre of brush in the Chatsworth area. The fire was reported about 1:30 p.m. near the 11100 block of North De Soto Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No structures were immediately threatened, the LAFD reported.
CHP: Woman Injured Three Motorists, One Severely, in Attack on 91 Freeway
A 21-year-old woman who allegedly intentionally rammed a vehicle with her SUV on the Riverside (91) Freeway and caused two other cars to crash, severely injuring one of the drivers, was released from jail Tuesday after posting a $40,000 bond. Kaylynn Marie Heatley of Yorba Linda was arrested and booked...
Motorist Injured in Crash in Lancaster Area
A collision involving a truck and a car Tuesday in the Lancaster area left a person injured, authorities said. Paramedics sent to Avenue K and North 12th Street West about 9 a.m. took one person to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The...
Driver Dies in Rollover Crash on I-10 in Banning
A motorist was killed Monday in a rollover crash possibly triggered by a tire blowout on Interstate 10 in Banning. The crash was reported at 9:55 a.m. on westbound I-10 at the Ramsey Street exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. The motorist, whose identity was not immediately released,...
Hazmat Team Finishes Work on Rail Car that Leaked Dangerous Chemical
A county hazmat team finished its work at a railroad tank car that overheated and leaked a potentially explosive chemical near Perris and the site was turned over to the property owner, fire officials said Sunday. The Riverside County Fire Department reported that it relieved all personnel that had responded...
Pedestrian Critically Injured in Hit-and-Run at Perris Intersection
A man was struck while crossing a Perris street, suffering life-threatening injuries, and the motorist who hit him was at large Tuesday. The hit-and-run occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Orange and Redlands avenues, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The agency said the...
Man Dies When Vehicle Hits Unoccupied Jeep on Interstate 10
A man died Tuesday after his vehicle crashed into an unoccupied Jeep on Interstate 10. Officers responded to the westbound freeway near Highland Springs Avenue at around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a two-vehicle crash, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Montez of the CHP told City...
Fatal Crash Involving Motorcycle Reported In Palm Desert Area
A fatal crash involving a motorcycle occurred Monday in the Palm Desert area. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died and another person was taken to a hospital for treatment. Traffic was routed...
Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Stealing About 470 Gallons of Diesel Fuel
Two men were behind bars Tuesday for allegedly stealing diesel fuel from the Mecca Travel Center. Pablo Jose Huertas, 25, and Eliseo Laglera, 20, were arrested Monday evening on suspicion of grand theft and conspiracy, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Huertas, of Los Angeles, was booked into...
Mother of Man Killed in Alleged Street Racing Wreck Sues Burbank, LACo
The mother of one of three people killed in a fiery three-vehicle collision in Burbank in 2021 that allegedly occurred during an illegal street race is suing the city and Los Angeles County, alleging officials knew of prior unlawful high-speed conduct and failed to take proper steps to curtail it.
At Least One Person Is Killed in Corona Crash
At least one person was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on the 71 Freeway in Corona. The crash was reported at 2:27 a.m. on the northbound 71 north of the Riverside (91) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. One vehicle was reported blocking the No. 2 lane...
Retirement Ceremony Held for Former LA County Fire Chief
The Los Angeles County Fire Department held a retirement ceremony Tuesday for former Chief Daryl Osby, commemorating his nearly four-decade career in firefighting. The event included Osby — the department’s first Black fire chief — ceremoniously hanging his turnout coat and helmet on the Wall of Honor at headquarters.
Pedestrian Struck, Killed by One or More Vehicles in Mid-City Hit-And-Run
Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to find one or more motorists involved in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in the Mid-City area. The man, in his 30s, was struck about 10:10 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Venice Boulevard, and he died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and reports from the scene. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
Man Behind Bars for Alleged Morning Burglary in Palm Desert
A 36-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly breaking into a home in Palm Desert. Steven Cunningham, of Palm Desert, was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of residential burglary and violating a court order, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities said Cunningham allegedly forced his way into...
Man Fatally Shot in Santa Ana; Investigation Underway
A man was fatally shot in Santa Ana, and police Tuesday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Officers were sent to the 1700 block of North Spurgeon Street about 3:20 p.m. Monday, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. “Officers arrived on scene and located an unresponsive...
210 Freeway in Irwindale Set for Another Five-Day Construction Closure
Weeks after a construction project prompted a five-day closure of the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the Irwindale area, leading to major traffic delays, the closure is about to be repeated on the eastbound side. Beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday, the eastbound freeway will be closed between the San Gabriel...
Woman Suspected of Killing One, Injuring Two in DUI Crash Released from Jail
A 31-year-old woman suspected of causing a two-car collision in Lake Elsinore while driving under the influence, killing one person and injuring two others, was out of custody Tuesday. Margarita Rosales of Santa Ana was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Saturday night on suspicion of...
Teen Fatally Shot on San Jacinto Street
A 15-year-old boy was gunned down in San Jacinto, and detectives Tuesday were working to identify the shooter. The deadly attack happened Sunday morning in the area of First Street and Sheriff Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Steve Brosche said that the victim, whose identity...
