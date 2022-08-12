Read full article on original website
Related
fox44news.com
ERCOT Board announces new CEO
AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas Board of Directors has announced the selection of Pablo Vegas to serve as the President and CEO for the Texas grid operator. The company said in a news release on Tuesday morning that Vegas will join ERCOT on...
fox44news.com
Deer spotted in Tennessee with crossbow bolt protruding from head, photos show
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating after a buck was spotted wandering in Hendersonville with a crossbow bolt sticking out of its head. Photos of the mature buck recently began circulating on social media, prompting a response from the TWRA. “While this agency doesn’t...
Comments / 0