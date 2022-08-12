ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS



This is Texas’ top Airbnb city during football season

(NEXSTAR) — With just over a month left of summer, the fall football season is on its way (though probably not fast enough for football fans). The start of a new school year means many Texas towns will start seeing more people coming in to catch college games. While...
AUSTIN, TX


Drive-Thru Food Distribution coming to Bell County

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas Food Bank and the Salvation Army of Bell County are holding their monthly Drive-Thru Food Distribution event on Tuesday. This event starts at 9 a.m. and ends at noon, or until the supplies are gone. It is being held at 712...
BELL COUNTY, TX


Lorena Leopards on the prowl for another state title appearance in 2022

LORENA, TX (FOX 44) — The Leopards are coming off their most successful season in the past three decades and want to continue that into the upcoming season. Lorena won it’s first state title for the first time in more than 30 years last year. With that success comes the same expectations, but Head Coach Ray Biles said this new group needs to show who they are first.
LORENA, TX


Baylor University’s Move-In changes

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – As Baylor University prepares for its new school year, the community of students, faculty and staff will notice some changes to streets and parking lots around campus due to ongoing construction and during Move-in. There has also been some major progress on Interstate 35 construction.
WACO, TX


Press conference to address quality of life for young children

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco and McLennan County communities are invited to join United Way and their community partners for the McLennan County Child Well-Being Community Action Plan Launch Press Conference this Wednesday. United Way of Waco-McLennan County says that in May 2021, the organization released the...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX


Help Baylor ‘Load the Tote’!

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The five Transformation Waco schools are in need of school supplies, and here’s how you can help!. Baylor University’s Load the Tote School Supply Drive is running until August 20 – and students, faculty and staff are being asked to donate supplies for students at the schools.
WACO, TX


Meta to donate funds for composter to City of Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Meta, formerly the Facebook company, is donating over $57,000 to the City of Temple to purchase a composter. According to Public Relations Specialist Alex Gibbs, the composter will hold 500 pounds of food scraps and biodegradable materials, and create 50 pounds of soil amendment after processing – which can be used to organically grow plants. The City will allow residents to bring biodegradable waste and pick up organic soil for free. Operation of the composter is expected to begin in Fall 2022.
TEMPLE, TX


Unshakeable Milkshakes raises money for Sunshine Recovery House

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Unshakeable Milkshakes in Union Hall has flavors among flavors of ice cream and deluxe milkshakes, but that’s not the only reason to go give it a try. The business doesn’t keep the money, instead they donate it. “So we’re a social enterprise,”...
WACO, TX


Paving work to cause Waco road closure

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close all lanes of the northbound Interstate 35 frontage, north of University Parks Drive, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. this Wednesday. This is due to paving work as crews continue to complete construction on the frontage...
WACO, TX


Cameron Yoemen hoping for a district title run in 2022

CAMERON, TX (FOX 44) — The Yoemen look to build on last year’s success after Head football coach Rick Rhoades led the Yoemen back to the playoffs in his first year back with the program. Cameron Yoe only returns 10 starters, seven of those coming on the defensive...
CAMERON, TX


TISD starts SMART Tag System to enhance safety

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Starting for the 2022-2023 school year, Temple ISD bus riders will get a SMART Tag. The tags will ensure the students get on and off at the right place, along with many other features. “If a student tries to get off at a stop...
TEMPLE, TX


New bridges to be constructed in Mall-to-Mall project

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District continues their work on constructing new frontage road bridges as part of the Mall-to-Mall project. TxDOT says that its crews will perform striping and barrier work near Bagby Avenue and the Highway 6 westbound frontage road...
WACO, TX


Temple Fire Rescue Welcomes New Cadets in 11th Fire Academy

TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) – Temple Fire and Rescue is bringing in a new class of 12 cadets for its 11th fire academy. The academy takes 16 weeks being a closer step for cadets to become firefighters. The cadets started in the classroom today learning the history of firefighting...
TEMPLE, TX


Central Texas Couple Sees Skyhigh Electric Bill

GATESVILLE, TX (FOX 44) – As we slowly inch towards fall, many are starting to see summer bills catch up to them. One bill being electricity is where some are starting to see sky-high prices. Mike Thoreson and his wife, Michelle Wren-Thoreson have a bill that costs almost $1200.
GATESVILLE, TX


Troy Trojans try to return back to winning ways in 2022

TROY, TX (FOX 44) — The 2021 football season did not pull its punches from the Troy Trojans in the first year under Head Coach Stephen Hermesmeyer. The Trojans went 2-8 and look to rebound this year. Many of those eight losses were close games, something Hermesmeyer believes his...
TROY, AL


Temple police detain 3 suspects in aggravated robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department has detained three people in connection with an armed robbery Tuesday morning. Officers say the call came in before 12 p.m. about a robbery at Roopa’s Kitchen, which is in the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Drive. The department...
TEMPLE, TX


Killeen murder suspect turns 17, moved to Bell Co Jail

Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A suspect in the May 31, 2021 shooting death on Dickens Drive in Killeen has turned 17 and has been moved to the Bell County Jail. Bond was set at $1,000,000 for now 17-year-old Michael Anthony Howard, who was a juvenile when the offense occurred, but who has since been certified to stand trial as an adult.
KILLEEN, TX


Suspect sought in armed robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating an armed robbery which occurred in the 2000 block of S. 57th Street. Officers were dispatched around 10:45 p.m. Saturday in response to the armed robbery. A man wearing black clothing displayed a handgun, took cash and fled the scene on foot.
TEMPLE, TX

