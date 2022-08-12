ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

North Texas Wants to Know: What's behind the tech boom in Sherman?

By Chris Blake, Savannah Jones, Baylee Friday
 4 days ago

In just the last few months, not one, but two, multinational companies have broken ground on billion-dollar projects in Sherman, Texas.

Texas Instruments has had a presence in Sherman for decades, while Taiwan-based GlobalWafers will open a new plant in 2025.

"We've just announced and landed these two mega projects, which either of them would have been, by far the largest that Sherman and Grayson County has ever seen," Sherman City Manager Robby Hefton said. "So to have both of them in one fell swoop basically has been unbelievable."

But why Sherman? What impact will adding thousands of jobs have on the Sherman-Denison area? And how could that trickle down into the Dallas-Fort Worth area?

Host Baylee Friday is joined by Hefton, Sherman Economic Development Corporation President Kent Sharp, and University of Texas at Dallas professor Dr. James Harrington to examine Sherman's tech boom.

