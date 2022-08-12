ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Some neighborhoods in northeast Dallas to be sprayed for mosquitos

KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

Some neighborhoods in the northeast area of Dallas will be sprayed for mosquitos Friday night to help prevent the spread of West Nile Virus.

Officials say a mosquito trap in Dallas tested positive for the virus, which can spread to humans and cause symptoms ranging from fever to body aches to joint pain.

Crews will spray insecticide in an area bordering Vickery Meadow and Lake Highlands with Skillman Street on the north and Northwest Highway on the South, Abrams on the west and Goforth on the east.

Crews will be out Friday and Saturday night.

City officials are urging people to stay inside when the spray trucks pass through their neighborhood and to avoid following those trucks.

Residents should eliminate standing water to prevent mosquito breeding and the spread of West Nile Virus. Breeding places for mosquitoes include swimming pools that are not kept clean, stagnant ponds, pet watering dishes, birdbaths, potted plants, old tires, empty containers, toys and clogged rain gutters and French drains. Eliminate standing water promptly, as mosquitoes can grow from egg to adult in as little as seven days.

KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
