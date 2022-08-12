Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
State judge rules in favor of former Gov. Cuomo in book deal legal battle
NEW YORK — Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is celebrating a legal victory in the battle over the profits from his book deal. A state judge ruled on Tuesday that the Joint Commission on Public Ethics did not act within the law when it ordered Cuomo to re-pay more than $5 million in profits from his book because it didn't hold a hearing where Cuomo could defend himself.
Gov. Hochul signs gun safety legislation strengthening bans on imitation weapons
Gov. Hochul signed legislation on Tuesday that will strengthen restrictions on imitation weapons used to commit crimes.
spectrumlocalnews.com
What can be done with former prisons in New York?
Over the last 22 years, New York state has shuttered 27 prison facilities amid a decline in its overall population of incarcerated. But left unanswered in many instances is what replaces those prisons once they close. A report released this month by the Sentencing Project seeks to draw together what...
cityandstateny.com
What will decide the NY-10 Democratic primary? Probably not major policy differences
In a city full of political prognosticators and professional pollsters, no one is quite ready to predict the winner in the Democratic primary for New York’s 10th Congressional District. The newly drawn district roughly spans downtown Manhattan below 18th Street and stretches into brownstone Brooklyn, Sunset Park and parts of Borough Park. The plurality white and heavily Democratic district contains sizable Asian and Latino populations as well as part of the more conservative Orthodox Jewish community. In an irregular Aug. 23 contest, it’s anybody’s guess as to which Democrat will prevail and – in all likelihood – coast to victory in November’s general election for the open seat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
Lawmaker outlines new effort to hike minimum wage in New York
Some labor unions and progressive state lawmakers want to make an annual increase in the minimum wage a top priority next session. A bill to implement a permanent increase to the state's minimum wage rate set to the Consumer Price Index, died this session, but the fight is being reinvigorated as New York families continue to battle high inflation, burdening them with higher costs.
Nassau County lawmakers, police, victims call for overhaul of New York's bail laws
EAST MEADOW, N.Y. - Nassau County lawmakers and police, as well as victims, called for changes Monday to New York's bail laws, which eliminates bail for many nonviolent felonies.County Executive Bruce Blakeman says from April to June, more than 3,000 people were arrested in Nassau County, and 2,600 of them were released without bail - and nearly 200 re-arrested. "It's a crime wave, it's a crime pandemic, and it's got to stop. The atmosphere of lawlessness that we have in New York state, is a direct result of failed policies in Albany that make our communities less safe," Blakeman said. In a statement, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said "we renew our call to the New York state legislature to fix bail reform. Discretion must be returned to the judges."
whiteplainscnr.com
REPUBLICAN PARTY NOMINATES FORMER MAYOR OF SCARSDALE, MIRIAM LEVITT FLISSER TO RUN FOR CONGRESS IN THE NEW 16TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT NOVEMBER 8
WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2022. From Levitt Flisser for Congress. August 16, 2022:. Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser is the GOP candidate for NY’s 16th Congressional District. Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a well-known Westchester County pediatrician, Medical Director of the. Bronxville Schools, and former Mayor of Scarsdale, has accepted the nomination of...
PIX11 to host live telecast of NY-10 Democratic Primary Debate
PIX11 Partners with Medgar Evers College to Bring Live Debate Coverage to Viewers in New York’s 10th Congressional District NEW YORK, NY — WPIX-TV New York (PIX11) announced today that it will host a debate between the candidates for the Democratic Party’s nomination for Congress in New York’s 10th Congressional District on Wednesday, August 17, […]
RELATED PEOPLE
nynmedia.com
NYC’s public spaces are becoming increasingly hostile toward homeless people
Moynihan Train Hall – the soaring new extension of Penn Station officially opened in 2021 – houses more than two dozen food and retail outlets and services Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road. Yet, most people in the hall’s glass ceiling atrium are huddled on the floor or leaning against walls and railings waiting for their trains. The problem is stark: Outside of booths in the food hall and a ticketed waiting room, seating in the $1.6 billion hall is highly limited.
NYC horse carriage incidents spur Malliotakis’ call for investigation
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rep. Nicole Malliotakis wants to see authorities investigate a recent series of well-publicized incidents involving New York City horse carriages, she said Tuesday. Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) joined City Councilman Bob Holden (D-Queens) in a letter to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and NYPD Chief...
cityandstateny.com
After a rough June primary in New York, insurgent progressive candidates are doubling down
For many progressive challengers hoping to defeat more moderate opponents, the June Democratic primaries were a huge disappointment. Incumbents won the day, from Gov. Kathy Hochul and Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado on down to Assembly members like Erik Dilan and Michael Benedetto. But that was just round one. Now, the...
Schumer presents plan to control invasive spotted lanternflies on Staten Island, across NY
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Standing just yards away from Central Park, Senator Charles Schumer on Sunday said there is still time to contain the serious threat spotted lanternflies pose to New York State -- including Staten Island -- before it’s too late. He said New York City’s parks, like...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYC, Staten Island Ferry union to engage mediator to help settle longstanding contract dispute
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City and one of the Staten Island Ferry unions are calling for outside assistance to help settle the parties’ 12-year contract dispute. The Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association (MEBA), the union that represents the captains, assistant captains, mates, chief engineers and marine engineers on the Staten Island Ferry, has agreed to the city’s offer to appoint a mediator to facilitate ongoing contract negotiations.
The Jewish Press
CUNY Kingsborough ‘Diversity Officer’ Search Committee Omits Jews, Includes BDS Supporter
(JNS) A New York community college determined to have discriminated against Orthodox and Zionist Jews has placed a BDS supporter on its search committee for a diversity officer. Last year, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission found Kingsborough Community College, its Progressive Faculty Caucus and its staff union displayed a...
politicsny.com
NYC’s women of color electeds feel excluded, silenced at Gracie Mansion heritage events
On Aug. 10, an often overlooked group of elected officials — Dominican women, from state and local politicians to those who are first in several city industries — said they felt further invisible and invalidated at an event intended to celebrate the progress that New York’s leading Dominican community has made.
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August
New Yorkers in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program—SNAP—get the maximum level of food benefits for August.
wnynewsnow.com
New York SNAP Recipients Will Receive Maximum Amount For August
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – All New Yorkers enrolled in the SNAP benefits program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this month. This will bring in roughly $234 million dollars in federal funding into the state’s economy. “No New Yorker should face the prospect of not being...
Staten Island sees an uptick in population over last decade as state numbers go down, data shows
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While New York State’s overall population has decreased over the span of 10 years from 2010 to 2020, Staten Island has seen an uptick in the number of people who live in the borough, data shows. Data from the United States Decennial Census, compiled...
New York State exam results available: Here’s how NYC families can check their child’s score
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York State test scores for reading and math are now available to students, the city Department of Education (DOE) announced on Tuesday. The results of the English language arts (ELA) and math tests for students in grades 3-8 administered this past spring are available to city public school students to access through the NYC Schools Account (NYCSA) portal.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
56K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 2