New York City, NY

spectrumlocalnews.com

What can be done with former prisons in New York?

Over the last 22 years, New York state has shuttered 27 prison facilities amid a decline in its overall population of incarcerated. But left unanswered in many instances is what replaces those prisons once they close. A report released this month by the Sentencing Project seeks to draw together what...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

What will decide the NY-10 Democratic primary? Probably not major policy differences

In a city full of political prognosticators and professional pollsters, no one is quite ready to predict the winner in the Democratic primary for New York’s 10th Congressional District. The newly drawn district roughly spans downtown Manhattan below 18th Street and stretches into brownstone Brooklyn, Sunset Park and parts of Borough Park. The plurality white and heavily Democratic district contains sizable Asian and Latino populations as well as part of the more conservative Orthodox Jewish community. In an irregular Aug. 23 contest, it’s anybody’s guess as to which Democrat will prevail and – in all likelihood – coast to victory in November’s general election for the open seat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
New York City, NY
Government
spectrumlocalnews.com

Lawmaker outlines new effort to hike minimum wage in New York

Some labor unions and progressive state lawmakers want to make an annual increase in the minimum wage a top priority next session. A bill to implement a permanent increase to the state's minimum wage rate set to the Consumer Price Index, died this session, but the fight is being reinvigorated as New York families continue to battle high inflation, burdening them with higher costs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Nassau County lawmakers, police, victims call for overhaul of New York's bail laws

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. - Nassau County lawmakers and police, as well as victims, called for changes Monday to New York's bail laws, which eliminates bail for many nonviolent felonies.County Executive Bruce Blakeman says from April to June, more than 3,000 people were arrested in Nassau County, and 2,600 of them were released without bail - and nearly 200 re-arrested. "It's a crime wave, it's a crime pandemic, and it's got to stop. The atmosphere of lawlessness that we have in New York state, is a direct result of failed policies in Albany that make our communities less safe," Blakeman said. In a statement, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said "we renew our call to the New York state legislature to fix bail reform. Discretion must be returned to the judges." 
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
whiteplainscnr.com

REPUBLICAN PARTY NOMINATES FORMER MAYOR OF SCARSDALE, MIRIAM LEVITT FLISSER TO RUN FOR CONGRESS IN THE NEW 16TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT NOVEMBER 8

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2022. From Levitt Flisser for Congress. August 16, 2022:. Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser is the GOP candidate for NY’s 16th Congressional District. Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a well-known Westchester County pediatrician, Medical Director of the. Bronxville Schools, and former Mayor of Scarsdale, has accepted the nomination of...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
PIX11

PIX11 to host live telecast of NY-10 Democratic Primary Debate

PIX11 Partners with Medgar Evers College to Bring Live Debate Coverage to Viewers in New York’s 10th Congressional District NEW YORK, NY — WPIX-TV New York (PIX11) announced today that it will host a debate between the candidates for the Democratic Party’s nomination for Congress in New York’s 10th Congressional District on Wednesday, August 17, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Kathy Hochul
nynmedia.com

NYC’s public spaces are becoming increasingly hostile toward homeless people

Moynihan Train Hall – the soaring new extension of Penn Station officially opened in 2021 – houses more than two dozen food and retail outlets and services Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road. Yet, most people in the hall’s glass ceiling atrium are huddled on the floor or leaning against walls and railings waiting for their trains. The problem is stark: Outside of booths in the food hall and a ticketed waiting room, seating in the $1.6 billion hall is highly limited.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC, Staten Island Ferry union to engage mediator to help settle longstanding contract dispute

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City and one of the Staten Island Ferry unions are calling for outside assistance to help settle the parties’ 12-year contract dispute. The Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association (MEBA), the union that represents the captains, assistant captains, mates, chief engineers and marine engineers on the Staten Island Ferry, has agreed to the city’s offer to appoint a mediator to facilitate ongoing contract negotiations.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances

A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
wnynewsnow.com

New York SNAP Recipients Will Receive Maximum Amount For August

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – All New Yorkers enrolled in the SNAP benefits program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this month. This will bring in roughly $234 million dollars in federal funding into the state’s economy. “No New Yorker should face the prospect of not being...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

New York State exam results available: Here’s how NYC families can check their child’s score

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York State test scores for reading and math are now available to students, the city Department of Education (DOE) announced on Tuesday. The results of the English language arts (ELA) and math tests for students in grades 3-8 administered this past spring are available to city public school students to access through the NYC Schools Account (NYCSA) portal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
