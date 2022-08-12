Read full article on original website
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man reported missing two weeks ago from his West Brighton home. Thomas Treval, 71, was last seen around 3 p.m. Aug. 2 inside his residence on the 900 block of Forest Avenue, according to a written statement issued Tuesday by the NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information’s office.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man sought for questioning in connection with an alleged burglary last month at a New Springville restaurant. At around 1:20 a.m. on July 22, a male perpetrator tossed a rock through a window of...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD continues to search for a missing 59-year-old man from Huguenot who was last seen on Friday. The department’s 123rd Precinct, based in Tottenville, said it is still attempting to locate Natalino Sarra, a resident of the 600 block of Rathbun Avenue. Sarra was last seen at his residence on Friday, at around 9:30 a.m., and police released a statement indicating he was missing on Sunday.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The North Shore Rescue Squad’s only ambulance was badly damaged late last week by a group of vandals wielding metal pipes, the squad’s captain told the Advance/SILive.com. A member of the volunteer group was observing cameras watching the grounds where the ambulance is...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A recent spate of thefts from gym locker rooms on Staten Island prompted a public service announcement last week by the NYPD’s 122nd Precinct. The precinct, which encompasses the borough’s East Shore and some Mid-Island neighborhoods, took to Twitter on Wednesday with tips on how to protect their belongings.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Since 1971 on Staten Island, with the crisp fall air came the Greek Festival in Bulls Head. But this year, it will not return to Holy Trinity Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, said its pastor, the Rev. Nick Petropoulakos. “We’re still in construction with the...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 26-year-old Long Island woman accused of shoving a beloved 87-year-old Broadway coach to her death in March is set to go to trial on manslaughter charges. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Felicia Mennin set a trial date for Oct. 6, the New York Post reported.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A robbery attempt in broad daylight in East Harlem Monday was stymied by an alert, off-duty detective who in the course of events discharged his firearm. The incident unfolded around 11:30 a.m., when two masked gunmen jumped out of an SUV to rob a male...
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A driver going in reverse down a Crown Heights street struck and critically injured a pedestrian, then drove off, according to officials. The victim, 36, was crossing Pacific Street near Buffalo Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Sunday when she was hit by a 2008 Mercury Mountaineer SUV being driven in reverse […]
A tree fell onto the backyard pool of a Bronx residence Monday afternoon, killing one woman and leaving a second hospitalized, police said. The deadly incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. at an apartment building off Palisades Avenue in Spuyten Duyvil, the NYPD said. A 59-year-old woman died from injuries sustained...
A 70-year-old man was repeatedly struck with a hammer while trying to apprehend a suspect. The New York Police Department is looking for a suspect who they say robbed a Brooklyn laundromat. A man who authorities have identified as “a 70-year-old employee” attempted to stop the suspect from leaving the laundromat. The suspect repeatedly hit the man with a hammer, striking the 70-year-old on the shoulder, arm, neck and head.
BROOKLYN, MD – On July 22, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers responded for a...
Police say the Housing Authority officer had chased an emotionally disturbed man into the Myrtle-Willoughby Avenue station in Bed-Stuy around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a 75-year-old man in Queens Sunday evening, and now, the man's devastated family is speaking exclusively to Eyewitness News.
A man was arrested on a Brooklyn after he waved a gun while aboard a Brooklyn subway train on Monday morning authorities said.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- “Reclining Liberty,” a sculpture by artist Zaq Landsberg has found her spot on Staten Island on The Circle at Corporate Commons Three, 1441 South Ave. in Bloomfield. This 25-ft.-long sculpture took a 20-hour drive via tractor trailer from Minnesota to her home here in...
Two would-be home invaders dressed in construction crew garb were thwarted by the screams of a 12-year-old boy at a Brooklyn apartment building last week, authorities say. The men entered the Sunset Park building near 61st Street and 6th Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday, dressed in neon green shirts and wearing white construction helmets, police said.
Eight reputed mobsters—including two from Queens—who allegedly ran underground gambling parlors in Queens and Long Island have been arrested by the feds on racketeering, illegal gambling, money laundering and a host of other related offenses. The eight men, who were either part of the Genovese or Bonanno organized...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rep. Nicole Malliotakis wants to see authorities investigate a recent series of well-publicized incidents involving New York City horse carriages, she said Tuesday. Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) joined City Councilman Bob Holden (D-Queens) in a letter to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and NYPD Chief...
A 4-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle while on the back of a scooter with his dad Sunday night in the Bronx, according to the NYPD.
