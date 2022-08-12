ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 71, missing for weeks from West Brighton home: NYPD

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man reported missing two weeks ago from his West Brighton home. Thomas Treval, 71, was last seen around 3 p.m. Aug. 2 inside his residence on the 900 block of Forest Avenue, according to a written statement issued Tuesday by the NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information’s office.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NYPD continues search for missing 59-year-old Huguenot man

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD continues to search for a missing 59-year-old man from Huguenot who was last seen on Friday. The department’s 123rd Precinct, based in Tottenville, said it is still attempting to locate Natalino Sarra, a resident of the 600 block of Rathbun Avenue. Sarra was last seen at his residence on Friday, at around 9:30 a.m., and police released a statement indicating he was missing on Sunday.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn hit-and-run: Reversing driver strikes pedestrian, NYPD says

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A driver going in reverse down a Crown Heights street struck and critically injured a pedestrian, then drove off, according to officials. The victim, 36, was crossing Pacific Street near Buffalo Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Sunday when she was hit by a 2008 Mercury Mountaineer SUV being driven in reverse […]
BROOKLYN, NY
insideedition.com

70-Year-Old Man Trying to Stop Alleged Robbery in NYC Struck With Hammer Repeatedly

A 70-year-old man was repeatedly struck with a hammer while trying to apprehend a suspect. The New York Police Department is looking for a suspect who they say robbed a Brooklyn laundromat. A man who authorities have identified as “a 70-year-old employee” attempted to stop the suspect from leaving the laundromat. The suspect repeatedly hit the man with a hammer, striking the 70-year-old on the shoulder, arm, neck and head.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Home Invaders Strike Boy, Try Taping Mouth in Thwarted NYC Apartment Break-In: Cops

Two would-be home invaders dressed in construction crew garb were thwarted by the screams of a 12-year-old boy at a Brooklyn apartment building last week, authorities say. The men entered the Sunset Park building near 61st Street and 6th Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday, dressed in neon green shirts and wearing white construction helmets, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
