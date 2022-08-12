STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD continues to search for a missing 59-year-old man from Huguenot who was last seen on Friday. The department’s 123rd Precinct, based in Tottenville, said it is still attempting to locate Natalino Sarra, a resident of the 600 block of Rathbun Avenue. Sarra was last seen at his residence on Friday, at around 9:30 a.m., and police released a statement indicating he was missing on Sunday.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO