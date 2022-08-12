Bourbon tasting, 4-course meal and private shows added to Bourbon & Beyond. What to know

The world's largest bourbon and music festival returns to Louisville with a blockbusting line-up featuring several rock icons, and Kentucky's finest mash and celebrity chefs. And this year, it's got a new restaurant on site.

Rocks Room Presented by Zelle will be an onsite dining concept located within the festival venue featuring cuisine from renowned chef and Louisville restaurant owner Anthony Llamas, bourbon tasting with bourbon authority and Louisville resident Fred Minnick at his Blind Bourbon tasting experience and performances from select music artists including CAAMP, Courtney Barnett, Shakey Graves and St. Vincent.

Festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents has pulled out all stops to curate a truly one-of-a-kind weekend and to fit it all in, a full fourth day has been added to the annual multi-day event.

“We always strive to provide amazing experiences for our fans, and it has been my longtime goal to bringa fully functioning restaurant on site,” said Wimmer. “Through this collaboration with Zelle, we involve attendees in a 360 experience before and during the event. Attendees will receive an interactive engagement with both brands that will create lifelong memories.”

New to Zelle? It's a mobile payment application that allows peer-to-peer money transfers. Now until September 1, Bourbon & Beyond fans can unlock exclusive access to elite perks like the Rocks Room experience at the festival by transacting with Zelle. These perks are free to qualified festival pass holders, but space is limited. In addition, participants can earn access to Zelle Expedited Entry.

To register for expedited entry or reserve a spot at the Rocks Room, Bourbon & Beyond pass holders must first complete the pre-festival opt-in form at bourbonandbeyond.com/zelle.

Music headliners for the 2022 Bourbon & Beyond Festival include Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, Kings of Leon, Jack White, Brandi Carlile, Alanis Morissette, Greta Van Fleet and The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary.

This year's festival will be held Sept. 15-18 at the Highland Festival Grounds, 937 Phillips Lane, at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.

What bourbons will be available on-site at Bourbon & Beyond?

The bourbon trail is coming straight to Bourbon & Beyond, where you can sip Kentucky’s finest spirits at The Kroger Big Bourbon Bar.

Bourbon expert Chris Blandford has expertly curated an extensive lineup of bourbons and designed specialty cocktails for fans, friends and family. Choose from a wide selection of spirit-forward and refreshing cocktails served up on demand by hometown mixologists. Participating bourbons and whiskeys include Angel’s Envy, Bardstown Bourbon, Basil Hayden’s, Boone’s Bourbon, Bulleit Bourbon, Elijah Craig, Four Roses, Jack Daniel’s, Kentucky Peerless, Maker’s 46, Michter’s, Old Forester, Rabbit Hole, Woodford Reserve and more.

Where do I find more information about the festival?

You'll find all the information you need to plan your Bourbon & Beyond experience at bourbonandbeyond.com

Bourbon & Beyond 2022 lineup

Thursday, Sept. 15

Jack White

Alanis Morissette

Father John Misty

The Revivalists

Japanese Breakfast

Shakey Graves

Jimmie Vaughan

Shovels & Rope

Buffalo Nichols

Hannah Wicklund

Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers

Hogslop String Band

Tyler Boone

Friday, Sept. 16

Kings of Leon

Brandi Carlile

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Lukas Nelson & POTR

Courtney Barnett

Charley Crockett

St. Paul & the Broken Bones

Houndmouth

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Eric Gales

S.G. Goodman

Hogslop String Band

Jocelyn & Chris Arndt

Missy Raines & Allegheny

Tray Wellington

Saturday, Sept. 17

Pearl Jam

Greta Van Fleet

St. Vincent

Crowded House

Cold War Kids

Elle King

Drive-By Truckers

JP Saxe

Robert Randolph Band

Reignwolf

The National Parks

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Jon Stickley Trio

Missy Raines & Allegheny

Matilda Marigolds

Sunday, Sept. 18

Chris Stapleton

The Doobie Brothers (50th Anniversary with Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, Tom Johnston and John McFee)

NEEDTOBREATHE

Caamp

Marcus King

Yola

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

Jukebox the Ghost

Boy & Bear

Madison Cunningham

Sierra Hull

The Blue Stones

Jake Blount

Bella White

Jon Stickley Trio

