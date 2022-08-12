ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Bourbon tasting, 4-course meal and private shows added to Bourbon & Beyond. What to know

By Kirby Adams, Louisville Courier Journal
 4 days ago
The world's largest bourbon and music festival returns to Louisville with a blockbusting line-up featuring several rock icons, and Kentucky's finest mash and celebrity chefs. And this year, it's got a new restaurant on site.

Rocks Room Presented by Zelle will be an onsite dining concept located within the festival venue featuring cuisine from renowned chef and Louisville restaurant owner Anthony Llamas, bourbon tasting with bourbon authority and Louisville resident Fred Minnick at his Blind Bourbon tasting experience and performances from select music artists including CAAMP, Courtney Barnett, Shakey Graves and St. Vincent.

Festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents has pulled out all stops to curate a truly one-of-a-kind weekend and to fit it all in, a full fourth day has been added to the annual multi-day event.

“We always strive to provide amazing experiences for our fans, and it has been my longtime goal to bringa fully functioning restaurant on site,” said Wimmer. “Through this collaboration with Zelle, we involve attendees in a 360 experience before and during the event. Attendees will receive an interactive engagement with both brands that will create lifelong memories.”

New to Zelle? It's a mobile payment application that allows peer-to-peer money transfers. Now until September 1, Bourbon & Beyond fans can unlock exclusive access to elite perks like the Rocks Room experience at the festival by transacting with Zelle. These perks are free to qualified festival pass holders, but space is limited. In addition, participants can earn access to Zelle Expedited Entry.

To register for expedited entry or reserve a spot at the Rocks Room, Bourbon & Beyond pass holders must first complete the pre-festival opt-in form at bourbonandbeyond.com/zelle.

Music headliners for the 2022 Bourbon & Beyond Festival include Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, Kings of Leon, Jack White, Brandi Carlile, Alanis Morissette, Greta Van Fleet and The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary.

This year's festival will be held Sept. 15-18 at the Highland Festival Grounds, 937 Phillips Lane, at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.

What bourbons will be available on-site at Bourbon & Beyond?

The bourbon trail is coming straight to Bourbon & Beyond, where you can sip Kentucky’s finest spirits at The Kroger Big Bourbon Bar.

Bourbon expert Chris Blandford has expertly curated an extensive lineup of bourbons and designed specialty cocktails for fans, friends and family. Choose from a wide selection of spirit-forward and refreshing cocktails served up on demand by hometown mixologists. Participating bourbons and whiskeys include Angel’s Envy, Bardstown Bourbon, Basil Hayden’s, Boone’s Bourbon, Bulleit Bourbon, Elijah Craig, Four Roses, Jack Daniel’s, Kentucky Peerless, Maker’s 46, Michter’s, Old Forester, Rabbit Hole, Woodford Reserve and more.

Where do I find more information about the festival?

You'll find all the information you need to plan your Bourbon & Beyond experience at bourbonandbeyond.com

Bourbon & Beyond 2022 lineup

Thursday, Sept. 15

  • Jack White
  • Alanis Morissette
  • Father John Misty
  • The Revivalists
  • Japanese Breakfast
  • Shakey Graves
  • Jimmie Vaughan
  • Shovels & Rope
  • Buffalo Nichols
  • Hannah Wicklund
  • Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers
  • Hogslop String Band
  • Tyler Boone

Friday, Sept. 16

  • Kings of Leon
  • Brandi Carlile
  • Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
  • Lukas Nelson & POTR
  • Courtney Barnett
  • Charley Crockett
  • St. Paul & the Broken Bones
  • Houndmouth
  • Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
  • Eric Gales
  • S.G. Goodman
  • Hogslop String Band
  • Jocelyn & Chris Arndt
  • Missy Raines & Allegheny
  • Tray Wellington

Saturday, Sept. 17

  • Pearl Jam
  • Greta Van Fleet
  • St. Vincent
  • Crowded House
  • Cold War Kids
  • Elle King
  • Drive-By Truckers
  • JP Saxe
  • Robert Randolph Band
  • Reignwolf
  • The National Parks
  • Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
  • Jon Stickley Trio
  • Missy Raines & Allegheny
  • Matilda Marigolds

Sunday, Sept. 18

  • Chris Stapleton
  • The Doobie Brothers (50th Anniversary with Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, Tom Johnston and John McFee)
  • NEEDTOBREATHE
  • Caamp
  • Marcus King
  • Yola
  • Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
  • Jukebox the Ghost
  • Boy & Bear
  • Madison Cunningham
  • Sierra Hull
  • The Blue Stones
  • Jake Blount
  • Bella White
  • Jon Stickley Trio

Reach features reporter Kirby Adams at kadams@courier-journal.com.

