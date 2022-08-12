Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Me Time': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Kevin Hart may have retained his short stature, but has grown into one of the more prolific comedic actors in the industry. The actor started off in side roles as early as 2003’s Scary Movie 3 and 2004’s Soul Plane. His work became known by a broader audience as his career took a meteoric rise in the stand-up comedy circuit. He soon became one of the world’s highest-grossing stand-up comedians and a household name. This led to starring roles in various films and the development of his burgeoning media company Hartbeat Productions. Hart is now known for leading roles in action-filled comedies such as the Ride Along series with Ice Cube and 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jack Black. His turn as a single father grieving the loss of his wife in Fatherhood marked a tonal shift from his usual work, as he took on a more serious role. With the release of 2022’s The Man From Toronto alongside Woody Harrelson, Hart seems to be back in his action comedy sweet spot. It comes as no surprise that Hart is back with another comedy adventure with the buddy comedy Me Time, where he'll be joined by Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall, and Jimmy O. Yang.
Collider
'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' Early Reactions Call it a Delight and Cameo-Filled
The jury is in on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law and we finally have some verdicts on what we should expect from the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner/The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) who inherits the original Avenger’s irradiated superpowers after an accident. However, she decides to use her power and influence in a whole new way: Defending super-powered beings who are in trouble with the law.
Collider
'Eugene the Marine' Taps Nick Nolte for Lead Role in Psychological Thriller
Critically acclaimed actor Nick Nolte (Warrior) now has another film on the way as he is attached to star in an upcoming psychological thriller titled Eugene The Marine, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The film will be produced by Concourse Media. While little is known about the upcoming psychological...
Collider
Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson Have a Romantic 'Meet Cute' in New Images
Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson are commanding the screen once again in the upcoming Peacock film Meet Cute. The time travel rom-com is set to premiere on the streamer this September. Ahead of the release, Peacock has shared first look images from the movie. The new images place Cuoco and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
First 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ Image Introduces Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth
A new first look image has been released for the highly anticipated Hunger Games prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, showing us a completely new side to the original series' President Snow. The new image was released exclusively to Vanity Fair, along with an interview with the prequel film's director Francis Lawrence.
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning
Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
Charles Manson wrote Sharon Tate's sister letter from prison branding himself an 'outlaw' who wouldn't 'rat' on accomplices - but included map with 'x' that may mark burial grounds
Charles Manson sent a creepy letter to Sharon Tate's sister insisting he couldn't reveal details of further crimes - only to send her a drawing that appeared to hint at the location of hidden-corpses. Debra Tate, 69, who has long been a victim's advocate and has represented the Tate family...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
Family Values: Every 'The Addams Family' Version and Where to Stream Before 'Wednesday'
As the reins of the Addams Family are finally handed over to the macabre master, Tim Burton, there are numerous variations to watch before the streaming release of Netflix's Wednesday. The Addams Family was born from the newspaper comic drawings of Charles Addams, a regular contributor to The New Yorker. He illustrated around 1,300 cartoons from his first publication in 1938 until he passed in 1988; since the mid-60s, television and movie fans have become fascinated with the eccentric family next door.
Collider
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Passes $1.37 Billion at Global Box Office
Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick grossed $7.1 million domestically and $8.4 million from 64 international markets this weekend, taking its global box office haul to a staggering $1.37 billion. The film has made $673 million domestically and $704 million internationally after 12 weekends. Worldwide, Maverick is now the 13th highest-grossing...
Collider
Scream Queen: The 10 Best Jamie Lee Curtis Horror Movies, According to Rotten Tomatoes
Jamie Lee Curtis is a horror icon and the best survivor girl ever in a horror movie. It also doesn't hurt that her mom (Janet Leigh) starred in Psycho. Psycho could be considered one of the best horror movies ever made. Another movie that is considered one of the best...
Collider
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Reveals Episode Titles
Netflix has revealed the titles, cast, writers and directors for all of the episodes of the upcoming horror anthology series, Cabinet of Curiosities, from acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. Each episode will tell a standalone story, with two of them being wholly original stories from del Toro himself, with each one having a different cast, writer, and director, all being personally picked by del Toro.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ Doesn’t Let Older Generations Off the Hook, Thanks to Lee Pace’s Greg
Bodies Bodies Bodies is the latest addition to A24’s catalog of critically acclaimed horror films. Most of the praise for the film so far is directed at the impeccable cast, including a standout comedic performance from Rachel Sennott, and the film’s smartly written and timely, derisive look at Gen Z culture. Exceptionally, Bodies Bodies Bodies manages to lampoon the generation’s most self-destructive behaviors without contempt for its characters. With so much emphasis on the film’s Gen Z satire, less attention has been paid to the ways in which the film also satirizes older generations. Through the film’s clever characterization of Greg (Lee Pace), Bodies Bodies Bodies doesn’t let older generations off the hook.
Collider
'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 4: Harvey Guillén on "Pine Barrens" and Guillermo Finding His Power
Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 7 of What We Do in the Shadows.From executive producers Paul Simms and Stefani Robinson and creator Jemaine Clement, What We Do in the Shadows has undeniably grown and made a name for itself past the initial mockumentary concept that was first spun off from the film of the same name by Clement and Taika Waititi. Now that the hit FX series is officially in its fourth season, with an entirely new group of disastrously beloved vampires making their home in Staten Island, New Jersey, the misadventures of Laszlo Cravensworth (Matt Berry), his wife Nadja of Antipaxos (Natasia Demetriou), their roommate Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak), and Nandor's human familiar and not-so-secret vampire hunter descendant Guillermo de la Cruz (Harvey Guillén) couldn't be more chaotic. That's all before their other energy vampire roommate, Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), spawned a suspiciously human child from his own chest cavity — which all the vampires (but mostly Guillermo) have dealt with raising as he rapidly ages. The fourth season also stars Kristen Schaal, Anoop Desai, Parisa Fakhri, Doug Jones, and more.
Collider
How To Watch 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law': Where Is the MCU Series Streaming?
Public defenders rejoice - the legal profession’s own ass-kicking superheroine has finally made it to the screen with the debut of Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, a spin-off of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the same vein as Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight. Tatiana Maslany stars as 30-something lawyer Jennifer Walters, who gains some of the powers of her cousin Bruce Banner, a.k.a. the Hulk, as a result of a mixed-up blood transfusion. The resulting attention threatens to upend the normal life she’s built for herself, but finding a date and winning her cases might soon be the least of her worries.
Collider
‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’ & the Eternal Struggle For a Sequel
Released in 1988, Who Framed Roger Rabbit? became a massive enough box office hit to become one of the biggest movies of the 1980s. It was a perfect storm of influences, mining nostalgia for classic cartoons with groundbreaking visual effects techniques to create truly unprecedented entertainment. Given that every scrap of 1980s media has been mined for nostalgia, not to mention how Disney is obsessed with remaking every vaguely recognizable title in its library, one would imagine that Who Framed Roger Rabbit? would be experiencing a pop culture resurgence right now. Instead, it sits largely gathering dust on a shelf at Walt Disney Pictures.
Collider
Ezra Miller Issues Apology for Their Recent Behavior, Keeping ‘The Flash’ Alive
Warner Bros. Discovery must be happy right now because The Flash star Ezra Miller issued a public apology blaming “complex mental health issues” for their recent legal troubles, a move that will ensure the company can still release the big-budget superhero movie. Miller’s apology was part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s strategy to deal with The Flash marketing, without which the company considered canceling its release.
Collider
9 of the Best Contemporary Romance Movies Based On Novels
When reading a book, we often imagine the characters and towns coming to life, quirks and all. But what's better than watching the author's vision come to life on the silver screen? Over the years, countless bestsellers have been adapted into movies and TV shows. Many films based on romance...
Collider
'Jurassic World Dominion' and 'Minions' Push Universal Past $3 Billion at Global Box Office For 2022
In the war to rebound back at the movie theaters since the pandemic hit, Universal becomes the first studio to pass $3 billion dollars at the global box office this year — and its the first studio to do so at all since 2019. Deadline reported the news and it is shocking given the success of films like Top Gun: Maverick (which is a Paramount film) and Spider-Man: No Way Home from Marvel Studios, but with Jurassic World: Dominion reaching $974.5M globally (with a breakdown of $601.4M internationally and $373.1M domestically), the dino-sized threequel certainly helped push Universal over the edge.
Collider
'Cabinet of Curiosities': Guillermo Del Toro Introduces First-Look Video For His Netflix Series
Guillermo Del Toro fans have a lot to look forward to this year. Aside from his haunting, stop-motion animated version of Pinocchio, the acclaimed director and screenwriter is also helming a sinister Netflix series called Cabinet of Curiosities. The series premiere is a little while away – it debuts in late October – but the streamer released today a first-look video with Del Toro himself in order to get us hyped up. The anthology series will tell stories that defy the notions of the horror genre and navigate through the sinister, macabre, gothic, and creepy territory.
Comments / 0