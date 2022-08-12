ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

KRQE News 13

Funds will go to Barret House without diverting from Planned Parenthood

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – What started as a bill to divert funding from Planned Parenthood to youth homeless services got a major overhaul before being passed by councilors Monday. Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn introduced an amendment to give $100,000 to the Barret House, without taking any funding from Planned Parenthood. “It is unconscionable to pit two non-profits […]
KRQE News 13

DeSantis comes to Carlsbad to support Ronchetti

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was in the Land of Enchantment at a rally for New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti. The event started around 4:00 p.m. at the Walter Gerrells Performing Arts and Exhibition Center in Carlsbad. Governor DeSantis spoke on a wide variety of issues including New Mexico’s response to COVID, vaccine […]
KRQE News 13

7 accused in $1.2M extortion scheme at Puerto Rico docks

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal authorities on Monday arrested seven people including a union leader and various dock workers accused in a $1.2 million extortion scheme that targeted shipping companies. U.S. Attorney Stephen Muldrow said the scheme began in 2005 and affected local and foreign commerce, including...
KRQE News 13

New Mexico in need of election poll workers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State election officials are putting out a call for poll workers ahead of the upcoming election. The secretary of state’s office says county clerks across the state are in need of people in various positions to serve on Nov. 8. To apply, you need to be a registered voter in your county, and […]
KRQE News 13

Fourth annual largest car event ‘New Mexico Cruise’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bringing the cruise to Belen, the New Mexico Motor’s event is proud to present its largest annual event “New Mexico Cruise 2022” this weekend. The event will consist of a static car show, vendors, food trucks, and entertainment. This event will be...
KRQE News 13

How to get involved in ‘Kids for Wish Kids’ program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This fall, Make-A-Wish-New Mexico is kicking off its Kids for Wish Kids” program. Kids for Wish Kids is a program where high schools, middle schools, and sometimes elementary schools partner with Make-A-Wish New Mexico to help grant a life-changing wish for a child in their community. The program teaches students the importance of giving back to their community, as well as fiscal responsibility as they develop ways to fundraise to grant a wish.
KRQE News 13

Mysterious wildcat sighting reported in Hawaii

HOLUALOA (KHON2) — A report of a large wildcat has some Hawaii Island residents on edge. What appears to be something the size of a large dog was reported by a Big Island man on the rural slopes of Hualalai above Kailua-Kona. The Department of Land and Natural Resources...
KRQE News 13

Storm chances increase through the week

Monday is the quietest storm day this week. Storm chances will increase through the week and into the upcoming weekend as a series of fronts and surges of moisture will bring heavy rain to parts of the state over the next several days. A plume of drier air is keeping...
KRQE News 13

NMSP: Flooding causes I-40 closure east of Gallup

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police is reporting all lanes of I-40 are closed Monday afternoon at milepost 33 east of Gallup due to flooding. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area. For updates on road conditions, visit nmroads.com.
KRQE News 13

Heavier rain returns to the northern mountains beginning Tuesday

Monday is the quietest storm day this week. Storm chances will increase through the week and into the upcoming weekend as a series of fronts and surges of moisture will bring heavy rain to parts of the state over the next several days. Storms are still ongoing tonight across the...
KRQE News 13

Heavy rain, flash flooding potential for northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A backdoor front slowly pushing south across the state will lead to an uptick in shower and thunderstorm activity across the northern portion of the state. Heavy rainfall and slow moving storms has led to a flood watch for flash flooding to be in effect for the eastern slopes of the Sangre […]
KRQE News 13

Very heavy rainfall possible through the weekend

A very active monsoon pattern will continue this week with increasing storm chances into the weekend. Deep, tropical, monsoon moisture will begin streaming into the state Thursday with widespread storms and heavy rainfall Saturday. A plume of monsoon moisture continues to bring storms for areas across western and northern New...
KRQE News 13

Storm chances increase into Monday night

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After a relatively quiet weekend of weather across the northern and eastern part of the state, more widespread coverage is expected into the mid to later parts of the work week ahead. Today will remain relatively quiet as well, as storm chances push further north. The highest chance for rain on this […]
KRQE News 13

Cold front brings heavy storms and cooler temps

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few isolated showers are ending this morning, east of the central mountain chain. Temperatures are mild and skies will become mostly sunny throughout the morning. Isolated storms will develop in the northern and western high terrain this afternoon, moving north and east. Heavy rain and widespread storms will move off of […]
