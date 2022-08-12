Even Dell McGee sees the Branson Robinson-Nick Chubb similarities for Georgia football running back

Uga Mascot Uga X 2021 during a game against Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl., on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

ATHENS — Georgia has recruited a number of highly touted running backs under Dell McGee. Plenty have gone on to play in the NFL, from D’Andre Swift to Zamir White and James Cook in this last NFL draft.

Yet few have been as physically well built as freshman Branson Robinson. The only one that really comes to mind is that of Nick Chubb, Georgia’s second all-time leading rusher and current NFL Pro Bowler. Chubb has made it a habit to go viral this offseason for his various lifts at Cedartown High School this summer.

Robinson himself is no slouch, as he was a state champion weightlifter in high school for Germantown High School in Canton, Miss. He topped 400 pounds on the bench press and deadlifted 700 pounds.

