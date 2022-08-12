ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Even Dell McGee sees the Branson Robinson-Nick Chubb similarities for Georgia football running back

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IRo4l_0hEpCjzC00
Uga Mascot Uga X 2021 during a game against Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl., on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

ATHENS — Georgia has recruited a number of highly touted running backs under Dell McGee. Plenty have gone on to play in the NFL, from D’Andre Swift to Zamir White and James Cook in this last NFL draft.

Yet few have been as physically well built as freshman Branson Robinson. The only one that really comes to mind is that of Nick Chubb, Georgia’s second all-time leading rusher and current NFL Pro Bowler. Chubb has made it a habit to go viral this offseason for his various lifts at Cedartown High School this summer.

Robinson himself is no slouch, as he was a state champion weightlifter in high school for Germantown High School in Canton, Miss. He topped 400 pounds on the bench press and deadlifted 700 pounds.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

49ers surprisingly cut former first-round pick who played in just one game for San Francisco

Like all NFL teams, the 49ers have to have their roster down to 85 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET and they started that process one day early by making a surprising cut. The team announced on Monday that it has released Darqueze Dennard, who was in a competition to be the team's starting nickel back. Dennard is a former first-round pick who was selected 24th overall by the Bengals in 2014. After six seasons in Cincinnati, Dennard moved on to Atlanta for the 2020 season before jumping ship to the Giants in 2021.
NFL
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
25K+
Followers
83K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy