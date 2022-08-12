Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel Maven
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
MetroTimes
Big Sean reminds us why he’s the ‘Don’ with return of fourth annual Detroit block party
Big Sean said he wasn’t fucking with us because he had a trillion million other things he’d rather do in his 2015 song “I Don't Fuck With You.” But he does fuck with us. Hard. And by “us” we mean his hometown Detroit, where he’ll host his DON Weekend community block party next week.
Detroit Black-Owned Spots to Feast on Good Barbecue
From burnt ends to brisket and beyond, these are your best favorite Black-owned spots for barbecue in Detroit. The post Detroit Black-Owned Spots to Feast on Good Barbecue appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Red Hot Chili Peppers show Detroit extra love at huge homecoming stadium concert
DETROIT – It was quite the homecoming for two members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers as the band played their biggest Michigan concert ever in their decades-long career in front of more than 30,000 fans at Comerica Park on Sunday, Aug.14. Lead Singer Anthony Kiedis was born and...
MetroTimes
‘Daron, Daron Colbert’ spotlights Delray actor and his Detroit neighborhood
News coverage of billowing industrial smoke recedes into footage of lushly reclaimed, depopulated urban space in the opening of Kevin Steen’s new short film “Daron, Daron Colbert.” Eventually, this chemical exhaust recedes into the background, morphing into a distant feature and fact of life. The 13-minute film, set in Southwest Detroit’s Delray neighborhood and screening in this year’s celebrated Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, is enveloped by a kind of blunt surreality endemic to the neighborhood, a symptom of the area’s longtime abandonment by those with the power to aid it. In light of the impending construction of the Gordie Howe Bridge and the all-but-forced relocation efforts of its longtime residents (also enabled by civic neglect), the act of capturing its dwindling community onscreen acquires a distinct sense of urgency.
Kids struggle to get effective asthma treatments in hotspots of Detroit, Wayne County
For nearly all his life, Anthony J. Chapman struggled to breathe. His asthma only seemed to worsen as he grew older, said his mother, Laonis Quinn. He often missed class because of asthma symptoms. In 2007, at 23, Chapman died after an asthma attack. More than a decade later, Quinn...
Detroit Montessori enrollment policies frustrate parents
India Hester is the kind of parent the Detroit school district has been waiting for: Someone who chose to move to the city because of the schools.In Hester’s case, it was not just any school, but specifically the Montessori program at Palmer Park Preparatory Academy, right in her neighborhood, one of the specialized programs the district has developed in recent years to try to reverse decades of steep enrollment declines.But with...
Metro Detroit Black-Owned Spas to Pamper Yourself
There’s always time for a fresh spa appointment; whether you’re getting a mani-pedi or full body massage, we’ve done the work for you in finding Black-Owned Spas in Metro Detroit to pamper and indulge yourself. Bare Skin Facial and Waxing Studio 2921 E Jefferson Ave Ste. 305, Detroit, MI 48207 View this post on Instagram […] The post Metro Detroit Black-Owned Spas to Pamper Yourself appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
fox2detroit.com
Giant slide reopens at Belle Isle Park in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Detroit is back for a few weeks. The six-lane slide cost $1 to go down. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend. The Department of Natural...
detroitpeoplesplatform.org
Making Goliath Stumble, Bedrock After the Fact
Media Coverage on the Gilbert/Bedrock Tax Investment. Last month, despite grassroots calls for Detroit City Council to vote down the Gilbert/Bedrock request for $60 Million in tax incentives for their luxury skyscraper hotel, the deal was delayed but approved with concessions. Last week, both the Detroit MetroTimes and Crain's Detroit...
Detroit News
Ex-NBA player Willie Burton among contenders to be Tudor Dixon's running mate
Lansing — Former National Basketball Association player Willie Burton of Bloomfield Hills is among a small group of contenders being considered by Republican Tudor Dixon to be her running mate as she campaigns for Michigan governor. A source with knowledge of Dixon's process who was not authorized to speak...
Michigan Restaurant Ranked One of America’s Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’
When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
Two Michigan Lakes Named ‘Most Polluted’ in America
In Michigan, we are all about that "lake life". We buy lakefront property, take our vacations on the lake, go fishing, swim, and enjoy a multitude of other activities, too. I mean, with a nickname like "The Great Lakes State," of course we do. This is what makes this even sadder to type...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Free backpacks, supplies, more available at Detroit back-to-school event on Aug. 26
A back-to-school event being held at Marygrove College will offer families free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts and more. The “Back-to-School Empowerment Event” will be held on Friday, Aug. 26, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., inside the Madam Cadillac Hall at Marygrove College in Detroit. The event is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
19 years ago: Blackout hits Metro Detroit, Northeast putting 50 million in dark
DETROIT – It’s been 19 years since a major power outage put 50 million people from Detroit to New York in the dark. About 50 million people lost power Aug. 14, 2003, when a tree branch in Ohio started an outage that cascaded across a broad swath from Michigan to New England and Canada.
wrif.com
Scorpions: “Rock Like A Hurricane” For FREE!
Pine Knob Music Theatre | Wednesday, August 30th, 2022. The Scorpions are returning to Detroit as they bring their “Rock Believer” Tour to Pine Knob on August 30, and there are still tickets available. And The Riff wants to Rock You Like A Hurricane for FREE!. Be listening...
deadlinedetroit.com
One-third of Detroit's Rental Housing Owned by Landlords With at Least 5 Properties
A small group of landlords own a fair number of Detroit's rental properties. One-third of the city’s rental housing is owned by landlords who have five or more properties, Bridge Detroit reports, citing an analysis by Detroit Future City, a nonprofit thinktank dedicated to improving Detroiter's lives. Of Detroit’s...
MetroTimes
Striking workers at Great Lakes Coffee withdraw from union effort as company closes stores
The months-long fight to unionize Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Co. has all but ended. Striking workers announced Monday that they were withdrawing from an election to form a union because the company has been closing its stores. “While we are disappointed and heartbroken, we are grateful for all who have...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Detroit man wins $100K Powerball prize with ticket bought at Southfield Meijer
A Detroit man was elated when he found out he won a $100,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. Sheadrick Stephens Jr., 75, matched the four white balls and the Powerball– 09-21-56-57-66 PB:11 – in the August 3 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Power Play, the prize was multiplied to $100,000. He bought his winning ticket at the Meijer Store, located at 28800 Telegraph Road in Southfield.
Come inside! Michigan’s first luxury treehouse resort is finally open
When you were growing up, you might have had a treehouse built in your backyard. Or, like me, you wished you had a treehouse in your backyard. The treehouse was the one place you can escape life and live in your own fantasies. Well, now you can experience a luxury...
