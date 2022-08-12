Read full article on original website
Alliance library to host multiple youth programs
Alliance – August is National Dog Month. To celebrate, the Youth Book Club for grades 3-6 will share a discussion of “A Dog’s Purpose” by W. Bruce Cameron on Tuesday, August 23rd from 4:30-5:30 pm in the Community Room. Book kit copies are available for check out at the circulation desk for no charge.
APD Wins 2022 IACP Leadership in Victim Services Award
The City of Alliance is proud to announce the Alliance Police Department has won the 2022 Leadership in Victim Services Award from the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). APD will be recognized as an exemplary form of leadership in the policing profession during the IACP Annual Awards Banquet. The Alliance Police Department will receive complimentary travel accommodations, a full registration for the conference, and complimentary tickets to the IACP Annual Awards Banquet and a one-year membership to the IACP.
Scotts Bluff Nat. Mon. to offer free Civilian Conservation Corps program
Gering, NE – “It is my belief that what is being accomplished (through the Civilian Conservation Corps) will conserve our natural resources, create future national wealth and prove of moral and spiritual value not only to those of you who are taking part, but to the rest of the country as well.”
Post Podcast: Banisters Leadership Academy with Linel Quinn
Today we spoke with Linel Quinn from Banisters Leadership Academy. Quinn talked about what Banisters is all about, youth programs they offer in Alliance, Chadron, Scottsbluff, Kimball, North Platte and more.
APD Media Release
Panhandle Post received the following media release from Alliance Chief of Police, Philip Lukens, on Thursday August 11, 2022. Alliance Police Officers recently responded to a report from a male stating that his son was unaccounted for and had likely taken his missing AK-47 Assault Rifle. The male reported that...
Sheldon Statewide exhibition opens Aug. 31 in Chadron
CHADRON – Chadron State College will host On the Road Again, an art exhibition related to the open road, in Memorial Hall’s Main Gallery Aug. 31-Sept. 28. The pieces were selected from the collection of Sheldon Museum of Art at the University of Nebraska Lincoln. Hours for the gallery are weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 308-432-6317 for more information or to schedule a weekend or evening gallery visit.
Agate Fossil Beds to present 'Closing of the Frontier: Ranching in The Agate Area'
Harrison- Park Ranger Grace Skavdahl will lead an interpretive walk along the Daemonelix Trail on Saturday, August 20, 2022. “The Closing of the Frontier: Ranching in the Agate Area” will begin at 10:00 a.m. and last approximately 45 minutes including walking and interpretive stops. The Daemonelix Trail is located 3 miles west of the Visitor’s Center.
Autumn in Alliance Festival to host 'Chili, Cinnamon Roll Cook-Off'
Alliance – The City of Alliance is bringing back the Fall Festival this year! Autumn in Alliance will be at Central Park on Friday, September 23th thru Sunday, September 25th. During Autumn in Alliance the City will be hosting a Chili & Cinnamon Roll-Cook-off at the patio behind the Knight Museum & Sandhills Center.
News Channel Nebraska
Police arrest Scottsbluff man on domestic assault charges, strangulation
SCOTTSBLUFF - Scottsbluff police arrested a 19-year-old Scottsbluff man on charges of strangulation, child abuse and third degree domestic assault. Police say Carlos Aguilar went to a Scottsbluff home to pick up his child. He's accused of pulling the child away from another person's arms, pushing the woman down and strangling her with his free arm.
Box Butte County Fair Queen Contest held Wednesday
Box Butte County Fair events continued Wednesday in Hemingford, highlighted by the Fair Queen Contest at the grandstand. Twelve young Ladies were vying for the title. The days schedule included interviews and preparation throughout the day, leading up to the main event Wednesday night. At the end of the evening, 16 year old Brinna Phillips was crowned as Box Butte County Fair Queen. She is the daughter of Trent Phillips and Lisa Hickman and was sponsored by Pats Creative. First Attendant was 18 year old Elizabeth Mayer. She is the daughter of Tonya and Michael Mayer and was sponsored by Mobius Communications. Second Attendant was 17 year old Avery Davies. She is the daughter of Jessica and Adam Davies and was sponsored by The Body Shop and Clicks by Kim. Named as Miss Congeniality was 17 year old Peyton Kindred. She is the daughter of Cassie Kindred and Brian Kindred.
Alliance landfill partially closed
Alliance – The Alliance Landfill is partially closed due to muddy conditions. The top of the hill is closed to the public due to unsafe conditions. For more information, please contact the Alliance Landfill at (308) 762-2705.
Box Butte Co. fair cat results
(Exhibitor Name, Class Description, Ribbon, Special Placing) Riley Bixby Jr. Cat Showmanship Purple Rs. Champion Jr. Cat Showmanship. Anna Milne Jr. Cat Showmanship Purple Champion Jr. Cat Showmanship. Keith Buskirk Int. Cat Showmanship Purple Rs. Champion Int. Cat Showmanship. Katrina Karell Int. Cat Showmanship Purple. Abigail LeMunyan Int. Cat Showmanship...
A-Town Zesto wins 'Best Burger in the Panhandle' contest
A-Town Zesto in Alliance won the "Best Burger in the Panhandle Contest". The contest was held in July on Eagle Radio's Panhandle Post website. A-Town Zesto competed against Q's Dairy Sweet and The Tailgate Bar and Grill in Crawford, and Brother's 27th Street Wings and Burgers in Scottsbluff. Zesto won...
Wentworth, Collins win Nebraska broadcasting awards in Lincoln
Eagle Radio's KQSK 97.5FM Double Q Country Sports Director Dave Collins and KCOW 92.5FM/1400AM Morning Show Host/Production Director Jason Wentworth both won awards at the 2022 Nebraska Broadcasters Association (NBA) convention held Aug. 10 in Lincoln. This year Wentworth won a Silver award for "Best Commercial" from the NBA for...
