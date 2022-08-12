Read full article on original website
wnynewsnow.com
Two Charged Following Overnight Shooting In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two men are in police custody following a reported shooting in Jamestown overnight. Just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with Jamestown Police responded to 810 Washington Street for a reported gunshot complaint. They detained a male suspect, identified as 35-year-old Joshua Hammer at the scene.
2 men arrested in Jamestown following shots fired incident early Tuesday
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Two men were arrested after Jamestown Police responded to a call for reported gunshots in the early hours of Tuesday. Police say around 12:15 a.m. police responded to 810 Washington Street where 35-year-old Joshua J. Hammer was detained. An investigation revealed that Hammer allegedly fired a round from a handgun at an occupied vehicle in the driveway of the house.
chautauquatoday.com
Police arrest two people after shooting incident, drug raid
One person has been arrested for allegedly firing gunshots at an occupied car, and another on multiple warrants during a drug raid at a nearby home on Jamestown's north side. Jamestown Police were called to a report of shots fired at 810 Washington Street shortly after 12 am Tuesday. Responding officers found that 35-year-old Joshua Hammer had fired one round from a stolen handgun at the car, which was parked in the driveway in front of the home. Further investigation led to the raid by the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force on the home itself. Inside, police found the stolen handgun and a set of brass knuckles. Police also found 42-year-old Larry Whitehill, Jr. of Jamestown, who was wanted on city court warrants, and another from Chester County, Pennsylvania. Hammer is jailed pending arraignment on charges including two counts each of 1st-degree reckless endangerment and 2nd-degree menacing, as well as 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon and 4th-degree possession of stolen property. Whitehill is also being held as a fugitive from justice.
wnynewsnow.com
Two Arrests Made In Early Morning Burglary
HARMONY, NY (WNY News Now) – Two arrests have been made in connection with an early morning burglary in the Ashville area. Deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence on Blockville Watts Flats Road around 4 a.m. Monday for a possible burglary in progress.
2 charged with burglarizing Chautauqua County home
"The homeowner, who was not home at the time of the incident, was contacted and able to recover the property that was being removed," the Sheriff's Office said.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Police Bust Duo Allegedly Selling Narcotics On City Street
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Police are credited with busting a duo allegedly selling narcotics on a City of Jamestown Street. 19-year-old Jordan Dandridge and 36-year-old Nichole Bartlow were stopped by police around 10 a.m. Friday in the area of Spring and East 6th Street during a “suspicious person” investigation.
BPD seeking a person of interest in connection to fatal shooting on August 4
Buffalo police released a surveillance video Saturday in connection to a fatal shooting on August 4 on West Utica Street.
$17,000 in Apple devices stolen from Edinboro Walmart
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) —The Pennsylvania State Police is seeking multiple suspects who allegedly stole more than $17,000 in Apple products from the Edinboro Walmart. According to a post on the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers website, at about 10:00 p.m. on Aug. 6 a female suspect entered the Walmart at 108 Washington Towne Blvd. N. in Washington Township. She […]
chautauquatoday.com
Two people charged after burglary probe in Harmony
Two people are facing charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a possible burglary in progress in the Town of Harmony. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say two people were seen fleeing from the residence on Blockville-Watts Flats Road around 4:30 am Monday. Deputies later located 23-year-old Cora Waddington of Frewsburg and 26-year-old Devin Fuller of Jamestown. An investigation revealed that the duo had allegedly entered the residence and started removing items from inside. Waddington and Fuller were charged with burglary in the 3rd degree, grand larceny 3rd, and obstructing governmental administration 2nd. They were processed and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Jamestown police investigating shooting in area of Winsor and Crossman Streets
Police responded to the area around 9:15 p.m. Sunday for a reported gunshot complaint. Two people were shot and were transported to be treated.
wnynewsnow.com
Two Injured Following Jamestown Shooting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two individuals were transported to a hospital after sustaining gunshot related injuries Sunday night. Police responded to the area of Windsor and Crossman Streets at around 9:16 pm for reports of gunshots in the area. Investigators were able to locate two subjects suffering...
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl
A Jamestown man has pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced today that 47-year-old Denver Komenda entered the plea before U.S. District Judge Richard Arcara to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. The charge stems from an investigation by the Jamestown Police Department and the DEA into a narcotics conspiracy that operated in Jamestown between September 2018 and May 2022.
70-year-old Grand Island man accused of dealing cocaine arrested
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amos Caldwell, Jr., 70, is locked up after a three-month-long investigation, accused of dealing cocaine out of his Grand Island home. Investigators with the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant on August 15 at Caldwell’s home. A search of the home by detectives and deputies turned […]
Jamestown Police asking for public's assistance getting information on Sunday night shooting
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in getting information about a shooting that took place Sunday night. Police say they responded to a report of gunshots near Winsor and Crossman streets around 9 p.m. Upon investigation it was revealed that two people were shot and were taken to receive medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. According to Jamestown Police, both individuals are in stable condition.
Eden police investigating after object thrown through window on Hillbrook Drive
Eden police announced an investigation is underway after an object was thrown through the window of a home on Hillbrook Drive.
chautauquatoday.com
Police identify victims of fatal crash in Dunkirk
The investigation into last week's crash that claimed two lives near the corner of Central and Howard Avenue in the city of Dunkirk is ongoing. That's the word from Dunkirk Police Chief David Ortolano. He says the Chautauqua County Coroner's Office has identified the victims who died in the August 11 crash as 23-year-old Luis Perez-Torres and 17-year-old Erik Rodriguez-Montalvo, also known as Erik Medina-Rodriguez...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: DUI, Harassment, PFA Violation, Theft
Area state police responded to the following calls:. Police Investigating Harassment of Two Staff Members at Abraxas 1 Facility. PSP Marienville responded to the Abraxas facility around 3:09 p.m. on Friday, August 12, for a report of harassment. Staff members were attempting to restrain a resident at the Abraxas facility...
explore venango
Three Individuals Found Smoking Meth Inside Vehicle at Two Mile Run Park
OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released information regarding three individuals who were reportedly found smoking meth inside a vehicle in Two Mile Run Park. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were conducting a patrol check for a 2012 Ford Escape in Two Mile Run Park near Campground Road in Oakland Township, Venango County, just after midnight on Monday, July 4.
Buffalo man arrested for identity theft, grand larceny
Correction: An earlier version of this story had Menter’s first name misspelled. A subsequent release by NYSP provided the correct spelling. CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 31-year-old Buffalo man was arrested Friday on several charges after he allegedly scammed an elderly victim while acting as an aide, according to State Police. Jered Menter has been […]
wnynewsnow.com
Safety Concerns Arise Following Stabbing At Chautauqua Institution
CHAUTAUQUA, NY (WNY News Now) – A former employee of the Chautauqua Institution is raising safety concerns within the gated community prior to an attack on world-renowned writer Salman Rushdie. Former Front Desk Attendant at the Athenaeum Hotel, Schellee Gonzalez, spoke with WNY News Now exclusively about security concerns...
