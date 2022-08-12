4 Months After Christian Obumseli’s Death, OnlyFans Model Is Arrested And Charged With His Murder

After months of speculation that she was involved in her boyfriend Christian “Toby” Obumseli’s murder, OnlyFans creator Courtney Clenney has been arrested. Clenney, who is from Florida, was arrested in Hawaii on August 10, People reported.

“Members of the Hawaii Police Department assisted and stood by while Clenney was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Service,” read a police statement . “She was arrested on the strength of an arrest warrant issued by Miami-Dade County, Florida, for the offense of murder in the second-degree with a deadly weapon.”

She will be extradited to Miami-Dade County from Hawaii to face trial.

Her lawyer Frank Prieto told the Miami Herald that Courtney Clenney was in Hawaii in rehab for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder. He said her arrested was unexpected.

“I’m completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged,” Prieto said. “We look forward to clearing her name in court.”

Prieto claimed that Clenney stabbed Obumseli in self-defense.

“This is a tragedy for all involved but it was not criminal conduct,” he told the Miami Herald . “Courtney was defending herself and the investigation will reveal exactly that.”

He was fatally stabbed on April 3 during the domestic dispute at their condo at One Paraiso Residences, according to police.

“The preliminary investigation determined that both Mr. Obumseli and the female had been involved in a physical altercation,” Miami-Dade County police said in the statement.

Clenney and Obumseli had a history of domestic violence but Clenney was the aggressor. After moving from Austin, Texas to Miami together, the police were called to their home at least four times , Yahoo reported. A friend of the couple named Ashley Vaughn said she was aware of the volatility in their relationships and said Clenney was often the one putting her hands on Obumseli.

“From what we’ve personally experienced between the both of them, we believe that Christian wouldn’t put her in a position where she would need to stab him to protect herself,” Vaughn said.

During their four month investigation, police uncovered elevator surveillance of Clenney assaulting Obumseli back in Febraury.

The Obumseli family called for his murder to be further investigated after Clenney was arrested. The family did their own investigation. They provided the state attorney’s office with witnesses. They were vocal on social media after his death and also held a press conference.

“We have no cause to believe that this was a case of self-defense,” Obumseli’s cousin Karen Egbuna said at a press conference.

His brother Jeffrey also refuted the self-defense claims on social media and said she was benefitting from white privilege .

“Courtney is being treated differently because of her privilege as a wealthy white woman,” he tweeted days after his brother’s death. “Courtney acknowledges that Toby did not have a weapon. She has no injuries to support her story of imminent danger.”

