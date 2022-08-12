ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Watch: Panthers star WR D.J. Moore climbs into stands to break up fan altercation

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers held their annual fan fest event on Thursday night ahead of their preseason opener against the Washington Commanders on Saturday. At one point, two fans appeared to get into a heated exchange in the stands, prompting a familiar face from the Panthers roster to step in and play peacekeeper.

Though he's only 25 years old, D.J. Moore has already become one of the more consistent receivers in the NFL and is on pace to continue climbing the Panthers' record books. He is the only receiver in the league with at least 1,200 scrimmage yards in each of the last three seasons, and he already ranks fourth in team history in receiving yards (4,313).

Moore produced career highs in 2021 in targets (163) and receptions (93), while leading Carolina in receiving yards (1,157) for the third straight campaign and scoring four touchdowns for the third consecutive year as well. Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl wideout Stefon Diggs is the only player other than Moore to post more than 1,100 receiving yards in each of the last three seasons.

The Maryland product signed a four-year, $61.9 million contract extension with the Panthers in March.

