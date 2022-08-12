Read full article on original website
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl
A Jamestown man has pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced today that 47-year-old Denver Komenda entered the plea before U.S. District Judge Richard Arcara to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. The charge stems from an investigation by the Jamestown Police Department and the DEA into a narcotics conspiracy that operated in Jamestown between September 2018 and May 2022.
wnynewsnow.com
Two Charged Following Overnight Shooting In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two men are in police custody following a reported shooting in Jamestown overnight. Just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with Jamestown Police responded to 810 Washington Street for a reported gunshot complaint. They detained a male suspect, identified as 35-year-old Joshua Hammer at the scene.
chautauquatoday.com
Police arrest two people after shooting incident, drug raid
One person has been arrested for allegedly firing gunshots at an occupied car, and another on multiple warrants during a drug raid at a nearby home on Jamestown's north side. Jamestown Police were called to a report of shots fired at 810 Washington Street shortly after 12 am Tuesday. Responding officers found that 35-year-old Joshua Hammer had fired one round from a stolen handgun at the car, which was parked in the driveway in front of the home. Further investigation led to the raid by the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force on the home itself. Inside, police found the stolen handgun and a set of brass knuckles. Police also found 42-year-old Larry Whitehill, Jr. of Jamestown, who was wanted on city court warrants, and another from Chester County, Pennsylvania. Hammer is jailed pending arraignment on charges including two counts each of 1st-degree reckless endangerment and 2nd-degree menacing, as well as 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon and 4th-degree possession of stolen property. Whitehill is also being held as a fugitive from justice.
2 charged with burglarizing Chautauqua County home
"The homeowner, who was not home at the time of the incident, was contacted and able to recover the property that was being removed," the Sheriff's Office said.
70-year-old Grand Island man accused of dealing cocaine arrested
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amos Caldwell, Jr., 70, is locked up after a three-month-long investigation, accused of dealing cocaine out of his Grand Island home. Investigators with the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant on August 15 at Caldwell’s home. A search of the home by detectives and deputies turned […]
chautauquatoday.com
Two people charged after burglary probe in Harmony
Two people are facing charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a possible burglary in progress in the Town of Harmony. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say two people were seen fleeing from the residence on Blockville-Watts Flats Road around 4:30 am Monday. Deputies later located 23-year-old Cora Waddington of Frewsburg and 26-year-old Devin Fuller of Jamestown. An investigation revealed that the duo had allegedly entered the residence and started removing items from inside. Waddington and Fuller were charged with burglary in the 3rd degree, grand larceny 3rd, and obstructing governmental administration 2nd. They were processed and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Police Bust Duo Allegedly Selling Narcotics On City Street
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Police are credited with busting a duo allegedly selling narcotics on a City of Jamestown Street. 19-year-old Jordan Dandridge and 36-year-old Nichole Bartlow were stopped by police around 10 a.m. Friday in the area of Spring and East 6th Street during a “suspicious person” investigation.
chautauquatoday.com
Police investigate shooting incident in Jamestown
Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the area of Winsor and Crossman Streets in Jamestown Sunday evening. The Jamestown Police Department responded to a reported gunshot complaint around 9:15 pm. Investigation revealed that two people were shot and transported to receive medical treatment. Police say both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and were reported in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing and further details may be released when they become available. Anyone with information about the shooting incident is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department Tip Line at 716-483-8477. All tips are kept confidential.
Jamestown police investigating shooting in area of Winsor and Crossman Streets
Police responded to the area around 9:15 p.m. Sunday for a reported gunshot complaint. Two people were shot and were transported to be treated.
wesb.com
Olean Man Charged in Weapon Assault
An Olean man was charged after a weapon assault Friday. New York State Police charged 39-year-old Frank B. Cole with criminal possession of a weapon and felony assault. The charges stem from a reported assault early Aug. 4.
BPD seeking a person of interest in connection to fatal shooting on August 4
Buffalo police released a surveillance video Saturday in connection to a fatal shooting on August 4 on West Utica Street.
50-year-old Niagara County man charged with aggravated DWI following car crash
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A 50-year-old Niagara County man is facing charges following a two-vehicle crash in the town of Newstead over the weekend. The crash happened Saturday just before 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Utley and Hunts Corners roads, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived to the scene, they say firefighters were extricating a driver from one of the vehicles.
wesb.com
Hinsdale Woman Charged with Felony in Domestic Dispute
A Hinsdale woman was arrested after a domestic dispute early Saturday morning. At 4:13, New York State Police charged 31-year-old Samantha R. Reed with felony criminal contempt for physical contact.
chautauquatoday.com
Police identify victims of fatal crash in Dunkirk
The investigation into last week's crash that claimed two lives near the corner of Central and Howard Avenue in the city of Dunkirk is ongoing. That's the word from Dunkirk Police Chief David Ortolano. He says the Chautauqua County Coroner's Office has identified the victims who died in the August 11 crash as 23-year-old Luis Perez-Torres and 17-year-old Erik Rodriguez-Montalvo, also known as Erik Medina-Rodriguez...
chautauquatoday.com
CVCS Alum Joins Jamestown Police Department
The Jamestown Police Department recently announced the addition of a new officer to its force. Tyler Simpson is a graduate of Cassadaga Valley Central School and also attended Jamestown Community College and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Academy. In a Facebook post, the department states that Simpson enjoys basketball, football, baseball, and spending time with family and friends.
chautauquatoday.com
Two Arrested After Suspicious Person Complaint in Jamestown
Two people were arrested after Jamestown Police received a complaint of suspicious subjects in the area of East 6th Street and Spring Street on Friday. Officers responded to the scene shortly after 10:15 AM and made contact with 19-year-old Jordan Dandridge of Buffalo and 36-year-old Nichole Bartlow of Jamestown. Dandridge and Bartlow allegedly provided false names in an attempt to conceal their identity, and both were taken into custody. Police say Dandridge was found in possession of 8.1 grams of fentanyl and 15.4 grams of crack cocaine, and he was charged with two counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of false personation. Meanwhile, Bartlow was found to be wanted out of Pennsylvania; she was charged with false personation and being a fugitive from justice. Both suspects were transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where they are being held pending arraignment in Jamestown City Court.
explore venango
Hearings for Two Oil City Residents Arrested on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop Set for Wednesday
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for two local residents arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Oil City. According to court documents, preliminary hearings for 35-year-old Shawn Michael Goodman, and 29-year-old Marisa Ann Rupert, both of Oil City, are scheduled for Wednesday, August 17, at 1:30 p.m. in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish presiding.
Buffalo man allegedly transfers thousands to himself and others from elderly victim while acting as an aide
CLARENCE, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing charges after State Police say he transferred about $18,000 from the account of an elderly Clarence victim to himself and third parties while acting as an aide. Troopers say Jered Menter, 31, accessed the victim's financial accounts last month without authorization....
wesb.com
Two Olean Woman Charged in Assault
Two Olean women were charged after an assault case on Thursday. New York State Police charged 29-year-old Kimber J. Ellis and 28-year-old Desiree D. Nunn with third-degree assault. They were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Suspect in custody after Country Fair burglary
One man is behind bars and facing a number of charges after an alleged burglary. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were called out to The Country Fair Store located in the 4000 block of Buffalo Road in Harborcreek around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, police found that a suspect had forced their way into the […]
