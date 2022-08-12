Read full article on original website
Stassi Schroeder Returned The Money That Brittany Cartwright And Jax Taylor Sent For Her Wedding
Is it just me or has Stassi Schroeder not changed one bit? The fired Vanderpump Rules star was always terrible to her friends. But after being publicly dragged for her racially inventive behavior, it seemed like maybe she would take some inventory about her actions. Not so much. The married mother of one turned her Italian wedding to Beau Clark into tabloid fodder with her supposed friends.
Ariana Madix Reveals The Biggest Diva On Vanderpump Rules
Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules seems promising. After all, there have been a lot of break-ups (and possible rebounds) to catch up on. Lala Kent split with her fiancé Randall Emmett because he reportedly cheated on her. It has been alleged that Randall has been using the casting couch to take advantage of actresses. Their split is beyond messy.
Popculture
Bravo Star Seemingly Quits Show Amid Feud With Austen Kroll
Below Deck chef Rachel Hargrove says she's "done" with the Bravo show after revealing the extent of her bad blood with Southern Charm star Austen Kroll. The reality personality shocked fans Tuesday when she took to Twitter to share a story about Kroll's beer Trop Hop, captioning it, "Cheers to the most narsasitic [sic] twat on @BravoTV."
People
Southern Charm's Shep Rose Claims Taylor Ann Green Was 'Always Worried' About Him Cheating
The cast of Southern Charm experienced some rocky waters this week. Thursday's episode picked up at Madison LeCroy and Venita Aspen's joint birthday garden party, where Venita didn't appreciate Madison inviting Kathryn Dennis and Olivia Flowers. "I want to make sure at my party I'm good with everybody at the...
Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off
Now that Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club is over, it’s time to spill the tea. And no-one is better equipped to do that than Marco “The Butler.” While catering to the ladies during their time filming at Blue Stone Manor, he saw it all. And now he’s dishing about what it was like. […] The post Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com
Now We Know Why Kyle Richards Didn’t Attend Teresa Giudice’s Wedding
The RHOBH cast member explained her absence from the RHONJ wedding — and it has to do with her new house in Aspen. As Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, many, many Bravolebs were there to celebrate The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple. However, as fans were quick to notice, Kyle Richards — who was on Season 1 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Teresa — wasn’t one of them. A day after the nuptials, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member explained her absence and shared a very exciting real estate update in the process.
‘Married at First Sight’: Mitch Tells ‘Afterparty’ Host Keshia Knight Pulliam He’s Kicking Himself Over Comments to Krysten
During an appearance on 'Married at First Sight: Afterparty,' Mitch reflected on his tense conversation with Krysten. He told host Keshia Knight Pulliam that his comments were 'selfish.'
‘TODAY Show’: Is Jenna Bush Hager Going to Be Replaced After Announcing Huge Career News?
Jenna Bush Hager has a new project in the works, meaning her future on the TODAY show could look different. Recently, Hager teased an update via her social media. On Tuesday, she posted an Instagram story that read: “Stay tuned for tomorrow’s BIG August #readwithjenna announcement. This is one you won’t want to miss!”
‘Southern Charm’: Whitney Sudler-Smith Just Got Fired as Patricia Altschul’s Butler – Meet Randy
Patricia Altschul from 'Southern Charm' finally has a temporary butler, relieving son, Whitney Sudler-Smith of butler duties.
Break up Alert on 'Southern Charm' — Taylor Is No Longer Accepting This Shep Rose
It's hard to believe that serial flirt and consummate ladies' man Shep Rose has parted ways with Taylor Ann Green, but the reports of their demise are definitely true. The two cast members of the popular reality show Southern Charm got together in March 2020 and successfully made it through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic before calling it quits in July 2022.
Dina Manzo Shares Cryptic Quotes About “Walking Away” On Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas’ Wedding Day
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice finally married her prince, Luis “Louie” Ruelas on August 6, 2022, at Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey. As always, there was plenty of drama surrounding the wedding. Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, decided not to attend the festivities. According to […] The post Dina Manzo Shares Cryptic Quotes About “Walking Away” On Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas’ Wedding Day appeared first on Reality Tea.
AOL Corp
Katy Perry Says ‘No Offense’ to Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Named Her M.A.S.H. ‘Lover’
Step aside, Orlando Bloom. Katy Perry has a new man in her life — according to M.A.S.H. The “Daisies” singer took part in a TikTok trend, in which participants use a filter to play the childhood game that determines your future house, car, number of children and lover.
Southern Charm’s Shep Rose’s Ex Taylor Reveals the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star She Wants to Date Next
It looks like Taylor Ann Green is not looking back after breaking up with fellow Southern Charm star Shep Rose. The newly-single gal is already eyeing up another newly-single Bravolebrity. Green appeared alongside co-star Naomie Olindo on Thursday’s (Aug. 11) Watch What Happens Live. During one of the segments, host...
Katie Maloney gets sexy lap dance amid Tom Schwartz divorce
Raise your glasses high to Katie Maloney! Amid her divorce from Tom Schwartz, the single “Vanderpump Rules” star, 35, received a sexy lap dance during a girls night out with pals Lala Kent and Kristina Kelly on Thursday night. Kent, 31, shared footage of the steamy moment on her Instagram Story. As seen in several clips, Maloney sat in a chair as a handsome man gyrated on her to the sound of Ginuwine’s strip club anthem “Pony.” Maloney rubbed her hands across the dancer’s torso before he took off his denim jacket and gray tank top to reveal his fit physique. Meanwhile, Kent cheered...
Teresa Giudice’s Husband Luis Denies Reports They Sent Melissa and Joe Gorga a Bill for Skipping Their Wedding
Shutting down the rumors. Luis “Louie” Ruelas shut down reports that his wife, Teresa Giudice, requested money from her brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga for missing their wedding on Saturday, August 6. “We would never in a million years ask for money from Joe and Melissa – we are not petty. Joe and […]
Tarek El Moussa Said Ant Anstead Was ‘Lightyears Better’ Than Christina Hall’s Other Boyfriends
'Flip or Flop' star Tarek El Moussa said Ant Anstead was ‘lightyears better’ than the other men his ex-wife Christina Hall dated.
EXCLUSIVE: 'I am truly, deeply in love': Lisa Vanderpump gushes about her grandson Theodore and offers advice to Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz as she attends bar opening
Her daughter Pandora welcomed her first child last year. And Lisa Vanderpump gushed about her eight-month-old grandson Theodore at the grand opening of Schwartz & Sandy's on Tuesday. 'Oh it's better than I thought it would be!' the star, 61, told DailyMail.com. 'I mean I was anticipating falling in love...
realitytitbit.com
How old is Patricia on Southern Charm and what's her net worth?
Southern Charm star Patricia may be way past retirement age but she’s still making her mark on reality TV. She continues to take part in all the drama, gossip, and glamour of the Bravo series, so just how old is she?. The mansion that Patricia calls home was built...
#RHOP Pettiness Completely Canceled: Monique Samuels Speaks On Turning Down ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’
#RHOP fans hoping to ever see a former housewife on screen with two housewives she previously feuded with shouldn’t hold their breaths as that part of her life is completely canceled. Monique Samuels, originally of Bravos’s “The Real Housewives Of Potomac” and now OWN’s “Love & Marriage D.C.” spoke...
NFL・
Tami Roman Reveals What Happened When She Tried To Join ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise
While moving on from 'Basketball Wives,' Tami Roman wanted to take her talents to the 'Real Housewives' franchise.
People
