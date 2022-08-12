ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reality Tea

Stassi Schroeder Returned The Money That Brittany Cartwright And Jax Taylor Sent For Her Wedding

Is it just me or has Stassi Schroeder not changed one bit? The fired Vanderpump Rules star was always terrible to her friends. But after being publicly dragged for her racially inventive behavior, it seemed like maybe she would take some inventory about her actions. Not so much. The married mother of one turned her Italian wedding to Beau Clark into tabloid fodder with her supposed friends.
Reality Tea

Ariana Madix Reveals The Biggest Diva On Vanderpump Rules

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules seems promising. After all, there have been a lot of break-ups (and possible rebounds) to catch up on. Lala Kent split with her fiancé Randall Emmett because he reportedly cheated on her. It has been alleged that Randall has been using the casting couch to take advantage of actresses. Their split is beyond messy.
Popculture

Bravo Star Seemingly Quits Show Amid Feud With Austen Kroll

Below Deck chef Rachel Hargrove says she's "done" with the Bravo show after revealing the extent of her bad blood with Southern Charm star Austen Kroll. The reality personality shocked fans Tuesday when she took to Twitter to share a story about Kroll's beer Trop Hop, captioning it, "Cheers to the most narsasitic [sic] twat on @BravoTV."
Reality Tea

Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off

Now that Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club is over, it’s time to spill the tea. And no-one is better equipped to do that than Marco “The Butler.” While catering to the ladies during their time filming at Blue Stone Manor, he saw it all. And now he’s dishing about what it was like. […] The post Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com

Now We Know Why Kyle Richards Didn’t Attend Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

The RHOBH cast member explained her absence from the RHONJ wedding — and it has to do with her new house in Aspen. As Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, many, many Bravolebs were there to celebrate The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple. However, as fans were quick to notice, Kyle Richards — who was on Season 1 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Teresa — wasn’t one of them. A day after the nuptials, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member explained her absence and shared a very exciting real estate update in the process.
Reality Tea

Dina Manzo Shares Cryptic Quotes About “Walking Away” On Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas’ Wedding Day

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice finally married her prince, Luis “Louie” Ruelas on August 6, 2022, at Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey. As always, there was plenty of drama surrounding the wedding. Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, decided not to attend the festivities. According to […] The post Dina Manzo Shares Cryptic Quotes About “Walking Away” On Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas’ Wedding Day appeared first on Reality Tea.
Page Six

Katie Maloney gets sexy lap dance amid Tom Schwartz divorce

Raise your glasses high to Katie Maloney! Amid her divorce from Tom Schwartz, the single “Vanderpump Rules” star, 35, received a sexy lap dance during a girls night out with pals Lala Kent and Kristina Kelly on Thursday night. Kent, 31, shared footage of the steamy moment on her Instagram Story. As seen in several clips, Maloney sat in a chair as a handsome man gyrated on her to the sound of Ginuwine’s strip club anthem “Pony.” Maloney rubbed her hands across the dancer’s torso before he took off his denim jacket and gray tank top to reveal his fit physique.  Meanwhile, Kent cheered...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'I am truly, deeply in love': Lisa Vanderpump gushes about her grandson Theodore and offers advice to Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz as she attends bar opening

Her daughter Pandora welcomed her first child last year. And Lisa Vanderpump gushed about her eight-month-old grandson Theodore at the grand opening of Schwartz & Sandy's on Tuesday. 'Oh it's better than I thought it would be!' the star, 61, told DailyMail.com. 'I mean I was anticipating falling in love...
realitytitbit.com

How old is Patricia on Southern Charm and what's her net worth?

Southern Charm star Patricia may be way past retirement age but she’s still making her mark on reality TV. She continues to take part in all the drama, gossip, and glamour of the Bravo series, so just how old is she?. The mansion that Patricia calls home was built...
People

