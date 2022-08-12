ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Kansas can do more to address housing and food insecurity, as well as health care

By Rebecca Phillips
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago
Haley Kotler, of the Kansas Appleseed, an advocacy group in Wichita, has shared quite a bit through different news sources about food insecurity and the recent limitations placed on individuals trying to access food assistance.

This is an important topic because too many folks are experiencing food insecurity and too many are going to bed hungry these days.

It's a tough time, for sure, but for folks with disabilities, it's an even tougher time. Too many families are in crisis and too many have housing, health insurance, food and many more types of issues going on.

Now too many families with a loved one with a disability whether that be an intellectual or developmental disability, a psychiatric disability, or a physical disability like being in a wheelchair or not being able to speak or hear have barriers to getting access for their loved one.

We go to our local grocery store and in the check out line are magazines with pictures of great-looking people or we are bombarded with images of perfectly looking people who are wealthy and don't have issues. The truth is too many people are the opposite: They have problems and they have issues.

Theresa Douthart, a housing specialist at Valeo Healthcare in Topeka, cares about finding housing for folks in need. She sees what no one wants to see — person after person who is experiencing homelessness and fear. They are hungry and need a place to call home. Recently, I did a gift card drive for her and the housing needs at Valeo. My good friends gave generously, and I collected about five hundred dollars in gift cards for people Theresa helps.

She said they were able to just go over to the store with their case manager and access the wonderful gift of good food.

Hunger and housing — two big issues that plague families now and especially now with the pandemic. I have been blessed with a wonderful and supportive family. However, that is not often the case. I see people walking down Sixth street in need of a shower and some food and clothing.

The awesome Mobile Access Partnership is a partnership between Valeo and other community organizations that provides a mobile trailer that they park in different church parking lots on certain days of each week. People in need can get a hot shower, can receive hygiene products, food, mental health assessments, and a kind and compassionate ear.

The Topeka Rescue Mission has been a huge part of this and there was a recent one year celebration of this resource and collaboration. It's an example of a great way Topeka has worked together to help those in need.

Finally, health care is a major issue that too many have issues with. Too many don't have access to good and proper health care. This affects people of color tremendously, and it also affects those with disabilities. Medical bills are causing families great distress and government laws regarding health care have affected health care in a major way. If someone needs medication and they cannot get it due to lack of adequate health insurance, then they have a huge problem.

This has caused great stress for too many folks.

Poverty, disability, the pandemic — each of these issues goes together to make a crisis even more of a crisis in our city, our state and in our nation. What is the answer? We need to put aside anger and pride and come together to get things done. We need to reach out and learn about people's situations.

We need to show compassion. We need to offer help. We need to not be afraid to look poverty in the eyes and come up with solutions. The time is now.

Rebecca Lyn Phillips is a published author, speaker and mental health advocate in Topeka.

guest
3d ago

Pro tip. Quit trying to make taxpayers pay for your inadequacies. Get a job. If there are no jobs where you are, move to where there are jobs. It’s not rocket science. Get your hand out of my pocket

adastraradio.com

Kansas Farmland Value Increases More Than Any Other State

HAYS, Kan. (KNS) – The price of Kansas farmland increased by more than 35% over the past two years. That’s more than any other state in the nation. The rise in Kansas cropland values marks a sharp shift. Land here had actually decreased in value several years prior to 2020. But as prices for grains like wheat and corn increased, farmland became a more profitable asset, for both farmers and outside investors.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library opens new Level 2 Tech Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library cut the ribbon on a new community tech center Monday, August. 15th. The new Level 2 Tech Center offers free access to cutting-edge equipment and software, and the opportunity to increase technology skills. The facility includes a fully-equipped digital...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

City of Topeka joins Kaw River restoration work

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A two-year restoration project in the Kaw River State Park is getting some help from the City of Topeka. The Topeka Riverbank Restoration Project is a two-year project encompassing 22 acres of the 76-acre Kaw River State Park. The goal of the project is to remove non-native plants and invasive species from […]
TOPEKA, KS
