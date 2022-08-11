ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, OH
State
Florida State
City
Florida, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Feds Interview 2 Ex-Trump Lawyers on Mar-a-Lago Docs: NYT

Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone and his onetime deputy, Patrick Philbin, were tapped by federal agents for an interview on the 11 boxes of sensitive information recently removed from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Two sources familiar with the FBI’s strategy as it probes Trump’s circle for possible violations of the Espionage Act told The New York Times on Tuesday that Philbin was interviewed this spring. It was not clear when Cipollone was interviewed. The men are the two most senior Trump aides yet known to have sat down with investigators. Both were designated liaisons with the National Archives as it attempted to retrieve the former president’s documents. Trump reportedly dug his heels in as Philbin attempted to convince him to give over the material. “It’s not theirs, it’s mine,” he said, several ex-aides told the Times. The National Archives referred the case to the Justice Department in February.Read it at The New York Times
POTUS
The US Sun

Huge update in Kiely Rodni case after ‘burial site’ found in hunt for missing teen and last cell phone message revealed

A POTENTIAL burial site found during the search for a missing teenage girl unearthed the remains of a dog, as cops slam the tip which led to the discovery as frustrating. Kiely Rodni, 16, has been missing for more than a week after mysteriously vanishing from a campground party - with her last text message to her mom claiming she was on her way home.
TRUCKEE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy