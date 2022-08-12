ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Miranda Lambert makes history as first female headliner for CCMF

By Adrianna Seals
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Country music star Miranda Lambert is making history as Carolina Country Music Fest’s first ever female headliner.

Lambert’s performance was announced Friday on Carolina Country Music Fest’s Facebook page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y6JXk_0hEpA8XG00
Carolina Country Music Festival/ Facebook

Some of Lambert’s most recent hits include “Bluebird”, “If I was a Cowboy”, “Strange”, and “Y’all means All”. Her eighth solo album “Palomino” released in April 2022.

Her first album “Kerosene” debuted in 2005.

Morgan Wallen was the first headliner announced for the 2023 Carolina Country Music Festival.

The 2023 Carolina Country Music Fest is set for June 8-11, 2023.

For more information about Carolina Country Music Fest, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Hartsville woman charged with attempted murder in Florence shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 26-year-old Hartsville woman has been charged with attempted murder after deputies said that she shot a person Tuesday morning at a Florence motel. Fantaga Tyleisa Denise Porter used a shotgun to shoot a person, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The person was taken to a hospital and is […]
FLORENCE, SC
Popculture

Why Miranda Lambert's Latest Big Festival Concert Was Canceled

Miranda Lambert was scheduled to perform at the WE Fest Country Music Festival in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota on Friday, but poor weather forced organizers to call off the show. Lambert apologized to her Minnesota fans and said she hoped to see them soon. Lee Brice and Clay Walker were among the other acts scheduled to perform in Detroit Lakes on Friday.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Entertainment
Myrtle Beach, SC
Sports
Parade

Vince Gill Performs Alongside Daughter in Nashville to Tribute His Injured Wife, Amy Grant

Vince Gill and Amy Grant's daughter, Corrina, joined her father on stage for a touching live performance in Nashville this past weekend. The father welcomed his 21-year-old daughter out on the stage during the last bit of his performance at Ryman Auditorium on the evening of Aug. 4. The father-daughter duo then dedicated the last song of his set to their injured wife and mother, Queen of Christian Pop: Amy Grant.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Miranda Lambert
WBTW News13

1 found shot dead in car in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was found shot dead in a car Tuesday evening in Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. The victim was found dead in a car on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area, Joye said. Joye said the investigation is early on and […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Vehicle crashes into North Carolina Hardee’s, killing 2 brothers

WILSON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two brothers were killed Sunday morning after a vehicle crashed into a Hardee’s restaurant in Wilson, police said. Officers were called at 9:47 a.m. to the Hardee’s on 2313 Forest Hills Road after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash. At the scene, investigators found that a vehicle driven by Jesse Lawrence, […]
WILSON, NC
Popculture

Country Musician Weds Former News Anchor in Tennessee Farm Wedding

Congratulations are in order for Jason Albers! The Flatland Cavalry drummer is a newly married man after he and fiancée Elizabeth Pace tied the knot at Allenbrooke Farms in Spring Hill, Tennessee earlier this month. The couple said "I do" on July 23 after six years of dating, with their friends Dylan and Alexis Wright officiating the ceremony.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WBTW News13

Horry County GOP censures Sen. Lindsey Graham over support for gun reforms

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Republican Party has unanimously censured South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham for supporting gun reforms passed in the aftermath of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting and the Buffalo, New York, supermarket attack. The resolution approved on Aug. 1 represented the party’s formal disapproval of Graham “for his conscious […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Festival#Headliner#Cowboy#Ccmf#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

Son of Darlington County sheriff, jailed for more than a year after bond revocation in shooting case, released again

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Jordan Hudson, the son of Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. who was charged with attempted murder in 2020, was released from jail on bond Monday afternoon, according to W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center records. Jordan Hudson was arrested in August 2020 on an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

SLED helicopter involved in Myrtle Beach drug bust

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A helicopter from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division joined Myrtle Beach police Tuesday afternoon in an ongoing drug investigation. Officers served a warrant in the area of Orange and Blue streets, according to police. Road were temporarily closed, but have since reopened. Several people have been arrested and guns […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

67K+
Followers
6K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy