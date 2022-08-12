Miranda Lambert makes history as first female headliner for CCMF

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Country music star Miranda Lambert is making history as Carolina Country Music Fest’s first ever female headliner.

Lambert’s performance was announced Friday on Carolina Country Music Fest’s Facebook page.

Carolina Country Music Festival/ Facebook

Some of Lambert’s most recent hits include “Bluebird”, “If I was a Cowboy”, “Strange”, and “Y’all means All”. Her eighth solo album “Palomino” released in April 2022.

Her first album “Kerosene” debuted in 2005.

Morgan Wallen was the first headliner announced for the 2023 Carolina Country Music Festival.

The 2023 Carolina Country Music Fest is set for June 8-11, 2023.

For more information about Carolina Country Music Fest, click here.

