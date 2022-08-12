ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald-Times

Here's how to avoid move-in traffic around Indiana University this weekend

By Rachel Smith, The Herald-Times
 4 days ago

For many Bloomington residents, move-in week at Indiana University warrants plans very much akin to snow storm preparations ― stock up on groceries for the next few days, be on the look out for irregular traffic patterns and don't leave your house unless it's an emergency.

Around 7,500 Indiana University students are set to descend upon Bloomington, beginning this Sunday, Aug. 14. With their return, Bloomington's population will balloon, but this week will be especially crowded with many students' families coming to help them move.

More: Indiana University, Purdue to split IUPUI into 2 separate schools

Students will soon begin moving into residence halls for the school year between Sunday, Aug. 14, and Tuesday, Aug. 16. These students will enter check-in at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, using from the State Road 45/46 Bypass at the purple lot and parking in the green lot by the north entrance. Check-in on Sunday will be open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. On Monday and Tuesday, it'll be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. During this time, campus will be buzzing with nervous energy and swamped by wandering students.

While they're here, families are certain to try out what Bloomington has to offer in restaurants and shops, adding to downtown's already typical congestion.

Officers from the IU Police Department will be stationed at several intersections around campus, and signs will help guide traffic.

Many students will be greeted by friendly faces during their first few days. IU President Pamela Whitten and Provost Rahul Shrivastav will be greeting students during move-in on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Others are reading: Indiana University's graduate student labor dispute explained

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Here's how to avoid move-in traffic around Indiana University this weekend

