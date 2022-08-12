Goo Goo Dolls to play in Sioux Falls on Oct. 31

The Goo Goo Dolls, an American rock band best known for their song "Iris," will play at the Washington Pavilion on Oct. 31 as part of the Chaos in Bloom tour.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 19 at 10 a.m., and there will be an online-only presale on Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to the release. Pavilion donors also have a special pre-sale on Aug. 17. Tickets start at $64.50.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m., according to the release.

Whitehall is scheduled to open the show, according to the Washington Pavilion website.

The Goo Goo Dolls were formed in Buffalo, New York in 1986 by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac, according to the release. The band has sold 15 million records world wide and has had four Grammy Award nominations.

The band is also partnering with the nonprofit Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation for the tour. The Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation provides education and healing services for youths impacted by violence.

