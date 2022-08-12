ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Goo Goo Dolls to play in Sioux Falls on Oct. 31

By Annie Todd, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JvwOk_0hEp9hZi00

The Goo Goo Dolls, an American rock band best known for their song "Iris," will play at the Washington Pavilion on Oct. 31 as part of the Chaos in Bloom tour.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 19 at 10 a.m., and there will be an online-only presale on Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to the release. Pavilion donors also have a special pre-sale on Aug. 17. Tickets start at $64.50.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m., according to the release.

Whitehall is scheduled to open the show, according to the Washington Pavilion website.

The Goo Goo Dolls were formed in Buffalo, New York in 1986 by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac, according to the release. The band has sold 15 million records world wide and has had four Grammy Award nominations.

The band is also partnering with the nonprofit Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation for the tour. The Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation provides education and healing services for youths impacted by violence.

Follow Annie Todd on Twitter @AnnieTodd96. Reach out to her with tips, questions and other community news at atodd@argusleader.com or give her a call at 605-215-3757.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Entertainment
State
New York State
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
Washington State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Torre
Person
Robby Takac
Person
John Rzeznik
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy