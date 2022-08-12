Read full article on original website
Angel of Judgment
4d ago
Only 6-28 years for taking two lives? Wow, I wonder if there would be charges with stiffer penalties if his victims were from Lake Forest or Highland Park?
2
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man killed in wrong-way crash in Wadsworth
WADSWORTH, Ill. - A Chicago man died and another driver was injured in a wrong-way crash on Route 41 Monday night in Wadsworth. Preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 41 in the wrong lane around 11 p.m. when it struck a Mack truck driving in the northbound lane north of Wadsworth Road, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
fox32chicago.com
Suspected robbers crash car, shoot at officers in Wilmette
WILMETTE, Ill. - A group of armed robbers flipped a stolen vehicle while trying to evade police early Tuesday in north suburban Wilmette. Wilmette police said two armed men robbed a 63-year-old walking on a sidewalk in the 400 block of Central Avenue around 5:16 a.m. The suspects displayed a handgun and took the victim's cell phone, car keys and identification, police said.
WSPY NEWS
Two seriously hurt in head-on crash in Kane County
The Kane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Route 30 in unincorporated Big Rock township that happened Monday. Two people were seriously hurt. It happened at around four in the afternoon. The initial investigation indicates that the two vehicles, an eastbound Ford Sedan and a westbound Nissan...
Crystal Lake man charged after crash into 2nd story of home, seriously injuring man
A Crystal Lake man was charged after a car crashed into the second story of a home last month, seriously injuring a man inside.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged with killing panhandler during fight over turf along Edens Expressway
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been charged with the first degree murder of a fellow panhandler as they fought over turf along the Edens Expressway last Friday, according to Cook County prosecutors. Mary Normand, 26, repeatedly struck the man with a 3-foot-long metal stake and then pushed him under...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police took more than 20 minutes to arrive after driver killed 3, wounded 2 outside Jeffery Pub
Around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, a caller told Chicago 911 operators that a man had just threatened people inside the Jeffery Pub and walked out, saying he was going to his car to get a gun. But no officers were ever dispatched to handle that call because the local police district had no cops available. In fact, there was already a long list of other calls for help ahead of it, all waiting.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police to escort Officer Danny Golden home Friday after July shooting paralyzed him: report
CHICAGO - Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden, who was shot and paralyzed while breaking up a fight last month in the Beverly neighborhood, will reportedly be heading home Friday for the first time since the incident. The announcement was made Tuesday on the Mt. Greenwood Community Facebook page. According to...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police took 20+ minutes to respond to hit-and-run crash that killed 3: report
CHICAGO - Chicago Police officers took more than 20 minutes to respond to a "horrific" hit-and-run crash that killed three people and seriously injured at least one other person following a fight at a historic gay bar, according to reports and officials. Chicago Police Department dispatchers first received a call...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha shooting: Juvenile wounded; possible suspect vehicle fled
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning, Aug. 16 near 18th Avenue and 65th Street. It happened around 1:40 a.m. Police say a juvenile was shot in the hand. Police pursued a possible suspect vehicle from the area of the shooting into Racine. The vehicle eluded police.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man wanted in Illinois carjacking spree arrested in Dolton
DOLTON, Ill. - A Chicago man who was allegedly part of a crew wanted for stealing several vehicles across central Illinois was taken into custody Friday night in Dolton. Devante M. Davis, 27, was arrested Friday morning in the 14600 block of Sheppard Avenue, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.
Highland Park police searching for driver who allegedly shot at vehicle in road rage incident
One bullet hit a vehicle in the incident, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man driving car on Chicago's West Side shot, killed: police
CHICAGO - A 32-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon while driving in a vehicle on Chicago's West Side. Around 12:43 p.m., police say the victim was traveling in a vehicle in the 3100 block of West Huron Street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood when gunfire rang out. The...
fox32chicago.com
30-year-old shot and seriously wounded in Gresham
CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded Tuesday morning in the Gresham neighborhood. The 30-year-old was outside around 10:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of South Loomis Street when he was shot in the arm and leg, according to Chicago police. He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, charged with carjacking rideshare drivers in West Englewood
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with carjacking two rideshare drivers last May in the West Englewood neighborhood. The teen was arrested Monday by the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force. He was identified by police as one of the suspects who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 37-year-old rideshare...
fox32chicago.com
Man dies at Cook County Jail over the weekend
COOK COUNTY - A man died Saturday at Cook County Jail, but authorities do not suspect foul play or self-harm. Deon Lee, 30, was in the Division 9 section of the southwest side jail when he became sick around 12:20 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
fox32chicago.com
19-year-old seriously wounded in East Garfield Park shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded Monday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 19-year-old was outside around 11:24 p.m. when gunfire broke out in the 3800 block of West Van Buren Street, according to Chicago police. He was shot twice in the torso and transported...
Driver Wanted In Hit-And-Run That Left Man Dead On West Side
CHICAGO — Police are asking for help finding a driver who hit a 52-year-old man and then took off in Lawndale earlier this month. The crash happened 9:30 p.m. Aug. 2 in the 4000 block of West Fifth Avenue, police said. The man was crossing the street when someone in a car hit him and took off without helping the man, police said. That driver went south on Pulaski, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Naperville officer 'justified' in fatal shooting of hatchet-wielding man
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Naperville police officer will not face criminal charges for using deadly force during a June traffic stop in the western suburb. The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team and the DuPage County state's attorney's office conducted an independent investigation into the June 3 incident and found Officer Frank Tonkovich's actions were justified.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 14, critically wounded in South Side drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Sunday night in the Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The boy was standing outside around 8:38 p.m. in the 9400 block of South University Avenue when he was shot at by someone who was driving by in a vehicle, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
'Playpen' boating accident severed Chicago woman's feet: 'I knew I would die'
CHICAGO - A woman whose feet were severed in a boating accident in the "Playpen" near Oak Street Beach over the weekend says she would have drowned had her husband not pulled her out of the water at the last second. "I truly began to drown," Lana Batochir, 34, said...
