Angel of Judgment
4d ago

Only 6-28 years for taking two lives? Wow, I wonder if there would be charges with stiffer penalties if his victims were from Lake Forest or Highland Park?

Reply
2
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man killed in wrong-way crash in Wadsworth

WADSWORTH, Ill. - A Chicago man died and another driver was injured in a wrong-way crash on Route 41 Monday night in Wadsworth. Preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 41 in the wrong lane around 11 p.m. when it struck a Mack truck driving in the northbound lane north of Wadsworth Road, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
WADSWORTH, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suspected robbers crash car, shoot at officers in Wilmette

WILMETTE, Ill. - A group of armed robbers flipped a stolen vehicle while trying to evade police early Tuesday in north suburban Wilmette. Wilmette police said two armed men robbed a 63-year-old walking on a sidewalk in the 400 block of Central Avenue around 5:16 a.m. The suspects displayed a handgun and took the victim's cell phone, car keys and identification, police said.
WILMETTE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Two seriously hurt in head-on crash in Kane County

The Kane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Route 30 in unincorporated Big Rock township that happened Monday. Two people were seriously hurt. It happened at around four in the afternoon. The initial investigation indicates that the two vehicles, an eastbound Ford Sedan and a westbound Nissan...
KANE COUNTY, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago police took more than 20 minutes to arrive after driver killed 3, wounded 2 outside Jeffery Pub

Around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, a caller told Chicago 911 operators that a man had just threatened people inside the Jeffery Pub and walked out, saying he was going to his car to get a gun. But no officers were ever dispatched to handle that call because the local police district had no cops available. In fact, there was already a long list of other calls for help ahead of it, all waiting.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha shooting: Juvenile wounded; possible suspect vehicle fled

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning, Aug. 16 near 18th Avenue and 65th Street. It happened around 1:40 a.m. Police say a juvenile was shot in the hand. Police pursued a possible suspect vehicle from the area of the shooting into Racine. The vehicle eluded police.
KENOSHA, WI
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man wanted in Illinois carjacking spree arrested in Dolton

DOLTON, Ill. - A Chicago man who was allegedly part of a crew wanted for stealing several vehicles across central Illinois was taken into custody Friday night in Dolton. Devante M. Davis, 27, was arrested Friday morning in the 14600 block of Sheppard Avenue, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.
DOLTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man driving car on Chicago's West Side shot, killed: police

CHICAGO - A 32-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon while driving in a vehicle on Chicago's West Side. Around 12:43 p.m., police say the victim was traveling in a vehicle in the 3100 block of West Huron Street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood when gunfire rang out. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

30-year-old shot and seriously wounded in Gresham

CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded Tuesday morning in the Gresham neighborhood. The 30-year-old was outside around 10:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of South Loomis Street when he was shot in the arm and leg, according to Chicago police. He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, charged with carjacking rideshare drivers in West Englewood

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with carjacking two rideshare drivers last May in the West Englewood neighborhood. The teen was arrested Monday by the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force. He was identified by police as one of the suspects who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 37-year-old rideshare...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man dies at Cook County Jail over the weekend

COOK COUNTY - A man died Saturday at Cook County Jail, but authorities do not suspect foul play or self-harm. Deon Lee, 30, was in the Division 9 section of the southwest side jail when he became sick around 12:20 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
fox32chicago.com

19-year-old seriously wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded Monday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 19-year-old was outside around 11:24 p.m. when gunfire broke out in the 3800 block of West Van Buren Street, according to Chicago police. He was shot twice in the torso and transported...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Driver Wanted In Hit-And-Run That Left Man Dead On West Side

CHICAGO — Police are asking for help finding a driver who hit a 52-year-old man and then took off in Lawndale earlier this month. The crash happened 9:30 p.m. Aug. 2 in the 4000 block of West Fifth Avenue, police said. The man was crossing the street when someone in a car hit him and took off without helping the man, police said. That driver went south on Pulaski, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Naperville officer 'justified' in fatal shooting of hatchet-wielding man

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Naperville police officer will not face criminal charges for using deadly force during a June traffic stop in the western suburb. The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team and the DuPage County state's attorney's office conducted an independent investigation into the June 3 incident and found Officer Frank Tonkovich's actions were justified.
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 14, critically wounded in South Side drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Sunday night in the Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The boy was standing outside around 8:38 p.m. in the 9400 block of South University Avenue when he was shot at by someone who was driving by in a vehicle, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL

