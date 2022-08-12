Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Winery coming to north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new winery is coming to Fort Wayne. Construction has begun on Vinland Reserve Winery, located at 4494 Provisions Parkway, on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold roads near Parkview Regional Medical Center. A website promises “a wine destination with an adventurous...
WANE-TV
Sunshades coming to PNC Plaza off Main Street
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The outdoor seating and activity area next to Sweets on Main off Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne will soon have cover. Sunshade sails will be installed over the gathering area at PNC Plaza, Downtown Fort Wayne announced. The shades will be provided through a grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne's first tattoo festival draws thousands from all over the Midwest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Over 2,500 people attended Fort Wayne's first tattoo festival this weekend. The Grand Wayne Center hosted 125 tattoo artist booths where folks could sit for tattoos and local artists could promote their businesses. Organizer Jes Farris says people traveled from all over the Midwest to...
WANE-TV
2 bars and ‘bottle store’ planned for old Columbia Street West location on The Landing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — While The Landing is known for its historic characteristics, it keeps getting bigger and better. A “bottle store” and two bars are set to join The Landing’s lineup in the old Columbia Street West spot. According to a new website, nbdotl.com,...
Daily Advocate
EverHeart Hospice patient wins show
FT. WAYNE, Ind. — Kelly Mast remembers building model cars as a child. About three years ago, he received the news that he had a serious medical condition, and his outlook was poor. Because of his cancer, he was not able to get around as much and didn’t have anything to do. That’s when he was inspired to rekindle his childhood pastime and resume painting and building model cars.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Deluge of problems causes boiling tempers at mobile home community
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The water is back on at a Fort Wayne mobile home community, But neighbors there are still upset that they went more than 12 hours yesterday without service. City Utilities officials confirmed that the property management group in charge -- not the...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Groundbreaking held on shell building near FWA
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Officials gathered Tuesday morning for a groundbreaking ceremony on a 52,000-square-foot facility just north of Fort Wayne International Airport. Greater Fort Wayne Inc. says HardHell Investments will start construction soon on the $5.4 million shell building--designed to help businesses quickly begin operations...
Food Truck Wednesdays help break down barriers
Food Truck Wednesdays have become a staple of summer at Gigi’s Playhouse on North Clinton Street in Fort Wayne. In an effort to expand Gigi’s career training program, Gigi’s Genesis Health Bar Ambassadors work side-by-side with food truck owners serving the public delicious food while learning invaluable career and social skills. Executive Director of Gigi’s […]
WANE-TV
Grabill to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for downtown renovations
GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) — The Town of Grabill and the NewAllen Alliance (NAA) announced Tuesday a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Sept. 1 at 3:00 p.m. to celebrate the completion of the town’s Downtown Streetscape Project and façade improvements at the Country Shoppes of Grabill. These projects...
WANE-TV
Southeast FW housing, Promenade expansion to receive millions in grants
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A handful of Fort Wayne projects are getting millions more in funding from new grants approved by the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA). It’s all a part of a new Regional Economic Acceleration and Development (READI) Initiative, geared toward supporting innovative projects. $18...
Inside Indiana Business
Groundbreaking set for shell building near Fort Wayne airport
Officials in Fort Wayne will Tuesday break ground on a $5.4 million shell building near Fort Wayne International Airport. Greater Fort Wayne Inc. says the 52,000-square-foot facility will help boost business growth seen in the city’s airport district over the past few years. The shell building will be expandable...
WANE-TV
Broadway at the Embassy brings top names to the stage
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The new Broadway at the Embassy season is around the corner. This year it’s headlined by a 9-time Tony Award-winning show. On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan: January 24, 2023. Riverdance The 25th Anniversary Tour: March 23, 2023. Jesus...
WANE-TV
120+ creatives join Bloom Fest in Leo
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 120 vendors specializing in local arts and nature came together Saturday for Bloom Fest. The fifth annual event in Leo-Cedarville featured the work of local creatives, live music, food trucks, kids’ activities and more. The festivities lasted from 10 a.m. to...
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert coming to Memorial Coliseum
The powerhouses will perform at the Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, Nov. 10.
WOWO News
Kokomo, Fort Wayne among top 25 cheapest places to live
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Personal finance and business news publisher Kiplinger has released a list of the 25 Cheapest U.S. Cities to Live In and two Hoosier communities made the lineup. The company analyzed the living expenses of 267 urban communities with a population of at least 50,000 people.
FWFD: Stovetop source of flames at downtown Fort Wayne apartments
Fire crews went up to an apartment on the second level and found what was described as a small fire on a stovetop in the kitchen.
WANE-TV
Huguenard Road closure extended by one day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The stretch of Huguenard Road in Fort Wayne between Washington Center Road and Goshen Road closed to southbound traffic will remain closed for one day longer than anticipated. The closure, which began Monday, was expected to be completed on Wednesday, August 17 according to the Fort...
WANE-TV
FW partners with Habitat for Humanity to invest $600,000 in 6 new homes on city’s south side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In a partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne, the City of Fort Wayne announced Tuesday its Community Development Division will provide $600,000 for the construction of six new homes in Fort Wayne. The homes will range in size from 1,100 to...
WANE-TV
City shuts down water in trailer park over missed payments
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Residents of a Waynedale trailer park were left without water most of the day Monday after the city of Fort Wayne said the owner went months without paying the bill. The water was turned back on hours after WANE 15 began to look into...
Inside Indiana Business
$18M approved for northeast Indiana projects
The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority has approved $18 million in new Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grants. The organization says the funding will be used for six projects in Allen, Huntington, Noble, and Wabash counties. The RDA says the latest award accounts for more than 35% of its...
