Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Winery coming to north Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new winery is coming to Fort Wayne. Construction has begun on Vinland Reserve Winery, located at 4494 Provisions Parkway, on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold roads near Parkview Regional Medical Center. A website promises “a wine destination with an adventurous...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Sunshades coming to PNC Plaza off Main Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The outdoor seating and activity area next to Sweets on Main off Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne will soon have cover. Sunshade sails will be installed over the gathering area at PNC Plaza, Downtown Fort Wayne announced. The shades will be provided through a grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Daily Advocate

EverHeart Hospice patient wins show

FT. WAYNE, Ind. — Kelly Mast remembers building model cars as a child. About three years ago, he received the news that he had a serious medical condition, and his outlook was poor. Because of his cancer, he was not able to get around as much and didn’t have anything to do. That’s when he was inspired to rekindle his childhood pastime and resume painting and building model cars.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Deluge of problems causes boiling tempers at mobile home community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The water is back on at a Fort Wayne mobile home community, But neighbors there are still upset that they went more than 12 hours yesterday without service. City Utilities officials confirmed that the property management group in charge -- not the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Groundbreaking held on shell building near FWA

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Officials gathered Tuesday morning for a groundbreaking ceremony on a 52,000-square-foot facility just north of Fort Wayne International Airport. Greater Fort Wayne Inc. says HardHell Investments will start construction soon on the $5.4 million shell building--designed to help businesses quickly begin operations...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Food Truck Wednesdays help break down barriers

Food Truck Wednesdays have become a staple of summer at Gigi’s Playhouse on North Clinton Street in Fort Wayne. In an effort to expand Gigi’s career training program, Gigi’s Genesis Health Bar Ambassadors work side-by-side with food truck owners serving the public delicious food while learning invaluable career and social skills. Executive Director of Gigi’s […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Grabill to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for downtown renovations

GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) — The Town of Grabill and the NewAllen Alliance (NAA) announced Tuesday a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Sept. 1 at 3:00 p.m. to celebrate the completion of the town’s Downtown Streetscape Project and façade improvements at the Country Shoppes of Grabill. These projects...
GRABILL, IN
WANE-TV

Southeast FW housing, Promenade expansion to receive millions in grants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A handful of Fort Wayne projects are getting millions more in funding from new grants approved by the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA). It’s all a part of a new Regional Economic Acceleration and Development (READI) Initiative, geared toward supporting innovative projects. $18...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Groundbreaking set for shell building near Fort Wayne airport

Officials in Fort Wayne will Tuesday break ground on a $5.4 million shell building near Fort Wayne International Airport. Greater Fort Wayne Inc. says the 52,000-square-foot facility will help boost business growth seen in the city’s airport district over the past few years. The shell building will be expandable...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Broadway at the Embassy brings top names to the stage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The new Broadway at the Embassy season is around the corner. This year it’s headlined by a 9-time Tony Award-winning show. On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan: January 24, 2023. Riverdance The 25th Anniversary Tour: March 23, 2023. Jesus...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

120+ creatives join Bloom Fest in Leo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 120 vendors specializing in local arts and nature came together Saturday for Bloom Fest. The fifth annual event in Leo-Cedarville featured the work of local creatives, live music, food trucks, kids’ activities and more. The festivities lasted from 10 a.m. to...
WOWO News

Kokomo, Fort Wayne among top 25 cheapest places to live

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Personal finance and business news publisher Kiplinger has released a list of the 25 Cheapest U.S. Cities to Live In and two Hoosier communities made the lineup. The company analyzed the living expenses of 267 urban communities with a population of at least 50,000 people.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Huguenard Road closure extended by one day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The stretch of Huguenard Road in Fort Wayne between Washington Center Road and Goshen Road closed to southbound traffic will remain closed for one day longer than anticipated. The closure, which began Monday, was expected to be completed on Wednesday, August 17 according to the Fort...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

City shuts down water in trailer park over missed payments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Residents of a Waynedale trailer park were left without water most of the day Monday after the city of Fort Wayne said the owner went months without paying the bill. The water was turned back on hours after WANE 15 began to look into...
Inside Indiana Business

$18M approved for northeast Indiana projects

The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority has approved $18 million in new Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grants. The organization says the funding will be used for six projects in Allen, Huntington, Noble, and Wabash counties. The RDA says the latest award accounts for more than 35% of its...
INDIANA STATE

