Read full article on original website
Related
KESQ
Warming and drying into the middle of the week
A high temperature of 107° for the start of the workweek along with some sticky conditions with dew points in the 60s. Passing clouds this evening will lead the way to a beautiful sunset. Send your photos to share@kesq.com!. Tuesday will provide a similar setup to Monday with afternoon...
KESQ
Arkansas schools adding armed presence
FORT SMITH, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — Schools across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley start the fall semester this month. 40/29 News has talked with several school district leaders about what they’re doing new this year to keep kids safe. The Arkansas School Safety Commission has recommended an...
KESQ
Noem releases social study standards burnishing U.S. history
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has released a revised proposal for social studies standards in public schools. They would present a mostly shining vision of America’s history after an initial draft of the standards came under heavy criticism last year from both conservatives and Native American educators. The Republican governor claims the new standards are free from “political agendas” and contain an increased focus on Native American history. The new standards emphasize the qualities of America’s founders. Noem selected the 15-member workgroup that crafted the proposal.
Comments / 0