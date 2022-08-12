Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
Rain chances on the increase later this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today should be mainly dry once again, with only an isolated afternoon shower or storm possible at best. Showers and storms will be more likely south and east of our area, from the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend into South Georgia. Highs will be on the toasty side as most locations make it up to the mid 90s.
wdhn.com
Showers and storms making a return tomorrow!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be seasonable as lows drop to the low and middle 70s with mostly clear skies. Wednesday will start off dry and mostly sunny, temperatures will climb to the middle 90s, and then showers and storms will start popping over the Tri-State during the afternoon and evening hours. A couple of these storms could be on the strong to severe side with gusty winds of 60 mph being the most likely threat.
wdhn.com
Walk the Dog Forecast for August 16, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today should be mainly dry once again, with only an isolated afternoon shower or storm possible at best. Showers and storms will be more likely south and east of our area, from the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend into South Georgia. Highs will be on the toasty side as most locations make it up to the mid 90s.
wdhn.com
Investigation begins for early morning Dothan fire
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan officials are investigating an early morning house fire that claimed the life of a dog. Dothan Fire Department responded to a call on the 2000 block of Charlton Drive in Dothan, that a residence was engulfed in flames. Once on the scene, Dothan Fire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdhn.com
Roadwork to begin soon on US 84
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan announces that the milling and resurfacing of US 84 will begin soon. Midsouth Paving is scheduled to begin milling US Highway 84 between Bel Aire Drive and John D. Odom Road Tuesday, August 16th, at approximately 6:30 p.m. Milling is expected to be completed by Thursday, August 18th.
wtvy.com
Monday evening single-vehicle crash results in one death
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One man is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Barbour County on Monday. According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a 2003 GMC 1500 pickup truck left the roadway on Alabama Highway 131 at around 9:15 p.m. on August 15. The accident occurred near the 23 mile marker, about 4 miles north of Bakerhill in Barbour County.
wtvy.com
Love Your Neighborhood provides assistance to couple in need
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Changes are on the way for the Morris Haven neighborhood in Dothan. The Love Your Neighborhood Cleanup Project will be servicing them as their ninth area on August 20. Longtime residents of the area, Carl and Mazie Crutchfield see the opportunity as a blessing. Without any family...
wdhn.com
Rehobeth Football “the fog has cleared”
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — After not loading the bus for post-season play, and missing the playoff three-peat and third-year head coach Pate Harrison says that a tough region was to blame. “Our region was very tough last year and a couple of those games were hit or miss...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtvy.com
Milk plant closings to impact some schools in Ala.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Milk plant closures in Alabama and Mississippi will impact schools across the southeast. Borden Dairy is closing plants in Dothan and in Hattiesburg, Mississippi by the end of September 2022. Borden makes 8-ounce bottles of milk often served in schools. According to the Dairy Alliance that...
wtvy.com
1 dead in Monday morning crash
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An elderly man was identified as the victim in a fatal Monday morning crash in Dothan, according to police. In a release from the Dothan Police Department, officers were dispatched at around 8:00 a.m. on August 15 to a serious wreck at Ross Clark Circle and Haven Drive.
wtvy.com
Proud To Be A Farmer: Inside the Enterprise Farmers Market
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - When you visit any Wiregrass farmers market, you’re greeted with a smile from familiar faces in your community. Whether it’s the comradery amongst vendors, or the support from returning customers, serving the community is what makes those at the Enterprise Farmers Market “Proud To Be A Farmer.”
Alabama man killed when his truck struck a tree
An Alabama man was killed Monday night when his truck left an Alabama highway and struck a tree. Alabama troopers report that Michael Otis Banks, 63, of Eufaula, Alabama, was driving a 2003 GMC 1500 pick-up truck Monday night on Alabama 131, four miles north of Bakerhill in Barbour County when the crash occurred.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ALEA: One Eufaula man dead after fatal crash in Barbour County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced the death of a Eufaula man following a fatal car crash Monday night. A single-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 15 claimed the life of Michael Otis Banks, 63, of Eufaula, Alabama. According to the ALEA, Banks was fatally […]
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. road and bridge department needs employees
GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—This week, the Geneva County Commission discussed a large number of vacancies in its “Road and Bridge” department. County Engineer Justin Barfield says on any given day he essentially has only” 12-to-15 workers covering more than 600 miles of roads. The majority of them are dirt roads.
niceville.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of DeFuniak Springs man
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. — A convicted felon suspected in a reported theft is facing several charges after the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said it found him in possession of narcotics. According to a report by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on August 13, a WCSO deputy conducted a...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Henry Co. woman BOLO canceled
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The BOLO for the Henry County woman has been canceled. After careful investigation, the Houston County Sheriff’s office is no longer considering questioning Angela Hall in relation to the vehicle theft crimes and she is not related to the case in any way. ORIGINAL:
wtvy.com
Facebook scams target Henry County residents
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Police across the country are speaking out against recent social media scams, including right here in the Wiregrass. Community members in Henry County are being targeted on Facebook almost every day. Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship says this has been going on for three or four...
Enterprise Football “new cat in town”
Enterprise Football season preview 2022 COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — In his 23rd season, Ben Blackmon is no stranger to the area, coaching at Greenville from 2007-2010 just a quarter over an hour up the street, so he knows that this is a renovation, not a Bob the Builder job. “I think it’s building on […]
wdhn.com
2 arrests were made in a Dothan truck theft
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two men have been arrested after police say they stole a truck and supplies from a business in Dothan. Police say, Anthony Jerome Harris, 58, of Headland, and Michael Earl Walker, 41, of Dothan, stole a truck, an enclosed trailer, and several pieces of equipment from a business on the 400 Block of Ross Clark Circle.
wtvy.com
Florida wreck claims life of Dothan resident
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A fatal car crash has left a Dothan man dead and a Marianna woman seriously injured. At 2:51 p.m. on August 12, 2022, the Dothan man (37), driving a delivery van was traveling east on HW 90 when another vehicle crossed over the center line.
Comments / 0