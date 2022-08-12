ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man arrested near home of Iranian dissident faces gun charge

By Associated Press
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 4 days ago

NEW YORK − A man arrested in New York City last month near the home of an Iranian opposition activist and writer has been indicted on a weapons count.

The indictment charges Khalid Mehdiyev of Yonkers with one count of possessing a firearm, a Chinese-made AK-47-style assault rifle, with an obliterated serial number.

Police arrested Mehdiyev last month after he was seen lurking near the Brooklyn home of Masih Alinejad, looking in the window and trying to open the front door.

Yonkers: Man arrested on gun charges

Mehdiyev initially claimed he was in the neighborhood looking for a room to rent but later admitted he had been in the area “looking for someone,” according to the criminal complaint.

He has been held without bail since his arrest July 29. A message was left with his attorney Thursday evening.

Alinejad became a U.S. citizen in 2019 after working for years as a journalist in Iran. She fled the country after its disputed 2009 presidential election and has become a prominent figure on Farsi-language satellite channels abroad that criticize Iran.

Last year, an Iranian intelligence officer and others were charged with attempting to kidnap Alinejad and take her back to Iran. Officials in Iran have denied the charge.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Man arrested near home of Iranian dissident faces gun charge

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, NY
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Masih Alinejad
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy