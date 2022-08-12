ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colchester, IL

Property transfers, August 1-8, 2022

By Helen Spencer
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sntor_0hEp7P8S00

13 Miner Ln., Macomb/11-301-268-00/1.89 acres/$315,000/Daniel E and Tiffany A Bentz to Ryan G and Victoria C Richards

Rural Route, Colchester/05-000-276-00/2.5 acres/$10,000/Royal Haegar Lamp Company to Matthew J Kipling

530 Flint Rd., Macomb/07-000-307-45/4.61 acres/$245,000/Michael Sartorius and John Armstrong Revocable Trust

Rural Route, Plymouth/10-000-3230-- part of/98.58 acres/$926,652/Dolores K Dace to Ricky Ramsey et ux

1121 Hawthorn Ridge, Macomb/11-201-609-00/.17 acres/$239,900 Sinta Seiber to John P and Michelle M Iselin

225 S Madison St., Macomb/11-300-316-00/60'x126'/$79,000/Theodore Huston and Pamela Huston to Ryan Baxter

645 Miller St., Bushnell/03-000-524-00/60'x174'/$29,000/Lisa Kelley to charles J and Amanda L Treder

1118 Hawthorn Ridge, Macomb/11-201-613-00/$175,000/Michael D Lukkarinen to Sheryll M Martin

428 W Kelly St., Macomb/11-400-777-00/60'x172.5/$59,500/Walter J Hicks to Kelly Gantner

105 S Sullivan St., Industry/09-000-508-00/56'x99'/$91,000/Tisch-Anne T Barnes to Sheryl and Todd Meyers

515 S Center St., Prairie City/15-000-009-05/.1964 acres/$10/Camela D Morris to Melissa Havens

50 Painter Ln., Macomb/07-001-150-00/.42 acres/$142,000/Estate of Cecil E Porter to Nicholas Miguel

109 Shady Ln., Colchester/05-000-300-00/.5 acres/$7,560/H and H Partnership, LLC to Bernard A smith and Glenda M Smith

317 Oak St., Adair/14-000-122-00/61'x135.5'/$35,000/Tiffany Joann Brockley to Robert Elson

249 W Barnes St., Bushnell/03-000-934-00/60'x174'/$70,000/Dennis L King to Marta Trickey

102 Bailey St., Industry/09-000-634-00/89'x96'/$3,500/Tracy King to Kenneth A Standard

109 S Price St., Industry/09-000-202-00/.25 acres/$2,000/MB Tax Partners to Kenneth Standard

220 S Green St., Bushnell/03-000-196-00/1.25 acres/$911,304/Haril LLC to TJP Ventrues, LLC

832 Macomb St., Colchester/05-000-815-00/66'x123'/$30,000/Lois V Schrodt to Shelley Belden

510 W Kelly St., Macomb/11-400-769-05/60'x172.5'/$69,900/Lola E Coplan to Penny S Buck

315 W Woodbury St. Macomb/11-400-623-00/60'x174'/$30,000/Tim and Connie Lewis to Babbette Turner

629 N Avery St., Macomb/11-100-489-00/60'x35'/$40,000/Cambridge Property Group, Inc to JDJ Properties, LLC

Rural Route, Macomb/12-000-136-00/76.740 acres/$639,500/Mitchel Baker to Kelly L and Carla L Baker

18380 N 600th Rd., Adair/14-000-245-20/2.56 acres/$35,000/Kevin Walker Hurst to Justin D Carroll

Rural Route, Macomb/07-000-168-20/7.89 acres/$230,000/David and Wendy Cady to Karen Araya Valverde

902 E Piper St., Macomb/11-300-370-00/57'x150'/$45,000/Norene Vail Lowery to Teresa Kay Twaddle

532 N McArthur St., Macomb/11-100-329-00/75'x100'/$30,000/Scott R Collins to Daphne Isme

25 N Yorktown Rd., Macomb/07-000-747-00/24'x100'/$92,500/Adam M and Amanda M Becker to Brooke Tobias

413 W Market St., Colchester/05-000-540-00/7,920 sq ft/$85,000/David E Guiter to Gavin C Feld

3411 E Roberts St., Colchester/05-000-808-00/66'x120'/$75,000/Diavace C Silva to Kenneth Hoke

ottumwaradio.com

Pair Accused of Money Laundering

Ottumwa police say a pair of individuals printed multiple fake checks in a money laundering operation. 32-year-old Randi Hanrahan of Ottumwa has been charged with money laundering, a Class C felony, and two counts of forgery, a Class D felony. 48-year-old Zachary Nokes of Camp Point, Illinois has been charged...
1470 WMBD

Local gas prices declining — but maybe not for long

AURORA, Ill. – Depending on which entity you ask, gas prices are now either under four dollars a gallon in Peoria, or just at that level. AAA says the current average price for a gallon of unleaded in the Peoria-Pekin metro area is $4.006, more than 20 cents lower than the week before.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Council member announces run for Pekin Mayor

PEKIN, Ill. – The woman who currently ends up filling the mayor’s shoes in Pekin when the mayor isn’t available now wants the job for good. Becky Cloyd — Pekin Mayor Pro Tempore — announced on social media Monday she’s running for Pekin Mayor in next year’s election.
PEKIN, IL
McDonough County Voice

McDonough County Voice

918
Followers
916
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Macomb, IL from McDonough County Voice.

 http://mcdonoughvoice.com

