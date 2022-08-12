Learning that your baby has coarctation (pronounced ko-ahrk-TAY-shun) of the aorta can be a scary time for any parent, and you likely have many questions about what this means for your baby and their future. Coarctation of the aorta is a congenital heart defect (CHD) in which part of the aorta — the largest artery in the body — is narrower than in most people. Coarctation of the aorta affects over 2,000 babies born in the U.S. annually.

