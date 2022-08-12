Read full article on original website
LOS ANGELES -- An institutional "culture of callousness" led Los Angeles County deputies and firefighters to shoot and share photos of the remains of Kobe Bryant and other victims of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the Lakers star, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others, a lawyer for Bryant's widow told a jury on Wednesday.
The past week has been a trying time for the family of the late Kobe Bryant. Bryant’s widow Vanessa is currently in a legal battle against Los Angeles County. Vanessa Bryant is claiming that deputies took photos of the helicopter crash scene that claimed Kobe Bryant’s life for non-investigative purposes and shared them with firefighters.
The helicopter crash that led to the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter was nothing short of tragic. And the actions of Los Angeles County deputies and firefighters only made it worse, especially for Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant. Deputies and firefighters on the scene...
The Lakers star's widow contends she suffered emotional distress when county sheriff's and fire personnel snapped and allegedly shared photos of the crash scene. Among the nine victims were the Bryants' 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.
Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa sobbed as a California jury was told how a sheriff’s deputy shared graphic photos in a bar of the helicopter crash in which the basketball great and their daughter were killed.Bryant, Gianna Bryant and seven others died in the crash on 26 January 2020 when it came down in bad weather as they flew from Orange County to a basketball tournament.Ms Bryant’s lawyer, Luis Li, told the federal court in Los Angeles that just two days after the fatal accident, Deputy Joey Cruz was “showing pictures of [Kobe’s] decapitated body”, at a bar in Norwalk,...
Lamar Odom isn't letting his war with his ex-manager bother him. The 42-year-old ex-NBA star looked ready to tackle the world despite having no control over his social media. In photos obtained by Radar, Lamar appeared relaxed as he stepped out for a day of pampering in Los Angeles, marking his first sighting since alleging his former management team is holding his accounts hostage. Sources tell RadarOnline.com that Lamar has already lawyered up in an attempt to regain access to his social media. We're told he's ready to fight his ex-manager over the issue. Lamar was photographed taking a peaceful...
Vanessa Bryant’s lawyers are again opposing an attempt by a retired Los Angeles County fire captain to avoid taking the witness stand in the trial over illicit photos from the helicopter crash that killed basketball superstar Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna Bryant. In a new filing, the attorneys...
Both suits allege that the L.A. County sheriff's and fire departments violated the plaintiffs' 14th Amendment rights when employees shared photos of the scene — Gregory Yee. LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — A federal judge has ruled to combine similar lawsuits filed against Los Angeles County by Vanessa Bryant and an Orange County man whose wife and daughter were among nine people, including Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, killed in a January 2020 helicopter crash.
Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Trial: Fire Captain Walks Off Witness Stand Multiple Times During Testimony
A lawyer for Vanessa Bryant told Los Angeles jurors Wednesday that gruesome photos of her husband Kobe Bryant's remains were shared by first responders as "visual gossip" with nearly 30 people – including at a bar and in a video game chat. The basketball legend's widow is suing the...
Kobe Bryant’s widow walked out of a California courtroom in tears as a jury heard descriptions of pictures of the helicopter crash site where her husband, daughter Gianna and seven others were killed.Vanessa Bryant grew emotional when bartender Victor Gutierrez testified that he had seen Gianna’s body in a photo shown to him by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy days after the accident.Ms Bryant sobbed and stood up while her lawyer asked the federal court judge if she could be excused.“You don’t have to ask my permission,” the judge said, per CNN.NBA great Bryant and his daughter Gianna...
Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
There has been plenty of debate regarding who the greatest of all time (G.O.A.T.) is in the NBA. A number of current and former Los Angeles Lakers are often mentioned in the conversation, such as LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. However, it seems that Lakers owner Jeanie Buss believes that...
Lawyers representing Vanessa Bryant in her lawsuit against Los Angeles County won’t be allowed to show jurors taunting social media messages she received about Kobe Bryant’s death sent to her before it became public knowledge that sheriff’s deputies and firefighters had distributed graphic photos. They will, however,...
Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant is suing LA County for emotional distress, alleging that county officials shared graphic photos of the crash site.
There have been a number of legal battles at play related to the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a 2020 helicopter crash. The late athlete's wife, Vanessa Bryant, has filed suit against the first responders who allegedly took photos of the crash site and circulated them. In addition, another individual who lost relatives due to the tragic accident is seeking legal restitution. While those cases are still ongoing, it would seem that another one has settled.
More details are emerging about the sharing of graphic photos from the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.
A Los Angeles Couty sheriff’s deputy testified Friday (August 12) in federal court that he was directed by a fellow deputy to snap photos of the aftermath of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and other passengers, adding that he didn’t regret taking pictures of the NBA star’s remains.
Tributes have begun pouring in for actress Anne Heche. The actress, who suffered serious injuries after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles last week, was declared brain dead Thursday night but was kept on life support for organ donation, her representative said Friday. Heche's family released a statement Friday...
