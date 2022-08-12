ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, KY

WKYT 27

Man sentenced for deadly Lexington shooting; could be free next year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was sentenced Tuesday for a deadly Lexington shooting. The judge accepted the prosecution’s recommendation that Larry Walters received a 20-year sentence. In July, he entered a guilty plea. Lexington police say Walters shot Stevie Roop and James Terry at Uncle 7s Bar and...
LEXINGTON, KY
lakercountry.com

RCSO arrests Lincoln Co. man on numerous charges

A Stanford man was arrested Saturday night by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on a host of charges that included drugs, wanton endangerment, and traffic violations, according to jail records. Anthony Drury, age 38, was arrested by Deputy Corey Meyer with the RCSO and charges with fleeing or evading...
STANFORD, KY
WTVQ

Georgetown Mounted Patrol Unit in danger of running out of funds

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown’s Mounted Police Unit has been part of the city’s police department for three years but recently is in danger of running out of funding. The unit is largely unsupported by taxpayers’ dollars, except on duty time when they train or ride, according...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Police investigate Scottsdale Circle shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are currently investigating a shooting on Scottsdale Circle. Officers were dispatched at around 10:45 pm on Saturday night. They responded to a report of between five and six shots fired at 429 Scottsdale Circle. When police arrived, they found a male victim suffering from...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Community tying up the Lexington E911 call center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The first line in an emergency response is 911 dispatchers. In Lexington, the 911 center has seen a high volume of calls this summer. But, what is behind the boost tying up the lines?. The center is divided into sectors that take calls throughout...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS 11

Woman arrested, charged in fiery crash on I-264, killing 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested and charged a woman with murder following a deadly crash on I-264. Maria Lara, 42, was taken into custody early Sunday. According to LMPD, Lara was operating her vehicle on I-264 East near Breckenridge Lane when she struck another vehicle at a high rate of speed.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

1 man shot in Lexington, injury not life-threatening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police responded to shots fired on Saturday. At around 10:42 p.m., officials told FOX 56 that they found an adult male suffering from what they have been told is a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. There are currently no suspects as this incident remains under...
LEXINGTON, KY
Government Technology

Madison County Schools Examine Data Breach Protocols

(TNS) — The Madison County School Board were briefed on data breaches, along with several other items, during their Aug. 11 meeting on Thursday. Director of Technology Ben Burnette gave his yearly presentation on data breaches to the school board. "What is a data security breach? It is the...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington man, woman killed in accidental collision

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An 87-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man were killed in an accidental collision near Harrodsburg Road on Sunday. Evelyn and David Powers, both of Lexington, were killed at Dogwood Trace Boulevard after sustaining multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The two were declared dead at...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Family asks for answers during vigil after fatal hit-and-run on Interstate 64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vigil was held Sunday for a Louisville man killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 64. Dr. Ira Land, 29, was hit and killed Aug. 6, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson said at the time. Officers were called to a report that a man was lying dead in the median of I-64 near the Cochran Hill tunnels around 1:30 p.m. Once on scene, LMPD's Traffic Unit determined he was the victim of a hit-and-run.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

19-year-old shot, killed in Lexington; investigation underway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday. At around 8 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1300 block of Centre Parkway. Upon arriving at the scene, 19-year-old Demetrius Shelton was located with a gunshot wound....
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Two killed in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fatal crash was reported around 1:30 along Harrodsburg Road and Dogwood Trace Boulevard in Lexington. It happened near the intersection of Overlake Boulevard. The intersection was closed for several hours while Lexington Police investigated the crash. Police tell WKYT the crash was between an SUV...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington Police investigate 2nd Saturday night shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating a 2nd shooting that happened on Saturday night. On August 13, 2022, at 10:42 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Scottsdale Circle for shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man...
LEXINGTON, KY

