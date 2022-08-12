Read full article on original website
Related
‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Canceled For Rest Of Week After Host Gets Covid
Late-night continues to be hit by Covid. Seth Meyers has tested positive for the virus and has canceled his NBC Late Night show for the rest of the week. “After negative tests Monday and Tuesday I tested positive for Covid this morning,” he tweeted. “Canceling shows the rest of this week. Apologies to our scheduled guests and loyal viewers.”
‘Programming Shake-Up’: New CNN Boss Chris Licht Looks To ‘Late Show’ Host Stephen Colbert For ‘Help’ In Rescuing Network
Chris Licht doesn’t only have his eyes set on MSNBC stars Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski — the new CNN boss also wants another prized get: Stephen Colbert. The longtime former executive producer of MSNBC’s Morning Joe and CBS This Morning has quietly sounded out the new king of late night about adding the cable giant to his growing list of commitments, two sources confirmed to Radar.
‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Sets First Ever Musical Residencies With St. Vincent, James Taylor & Joe Walsh
EXCLUSIVE: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert is adding some musical firepower. The CBS late-night show is introducing its first-ever musical residencies with artists St. Vincent, James Taylor and Joe Walsh each sitting in with Jon Batiste’s house band Stay Human for a week. St. Vincent, aka Annie Clark,...
Stephen Colbert Taunts Dr. Oz’s ‘Garden State Ass’ Over Embarrassing Campaign
Oz is being badly out-trolled by John Fetterman in the Pennsylvania Senate race.
RELATED PEOPLE
Today fans shocked by Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb’s ‘tearful’ moment together on live TV despite hosts’ fiery ‘feud’
TODAY fans have witnessed an emotional moment between hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb during Friday’s show. The tearful interaction has arrived amid the pair’s rumored feud, as they bonded together to wish a co-worker farewell. Longtime NBC News correspondent Pete Williams is retiring, and his Today show...
'Today' Show Anchor Savannah Guthrie Purposely Overslept To Show NBC 'Who Is Boss,' It's Claimed
Showing them who's boss! Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie sent staff into a frenzy after oversleeping and arriving on set 20 minutes before the morning chat-fest was set to air, but a source suggested the broadcast journalist was purposely late in order to keep NBC on their toes. "She is showing them who is the boss and that they can’t do the show without her," the insider explained. "When Savannah doesn’t show up for work the entire force of NBC News is dispatched to find out where she is."MSNBC ANCHOR NICOLLE WALLACE 'COULD REPLACE HODA' IN 'TODAY' SHOW BLOODBATH: 'BACKSTABBERS'...
David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock
US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
The View fans confused by Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘strange and insulting’ behavior toward co-hosts on live TV
THE View fans have confused by Whoopi Goldberg’s “strange” and “insulting” behavior during Wednesday’s live show. In recent months, viewers have been calling for the 66-year-old comedian to be fired due to her on-air antics. It all started about halfway through the broadcast when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Breaks Silence After Show Makes Final Hosting Decision
Upon hearing the good news about the Jeopardy! hosting situation for next season, Ken Jennings is speaking out. As you can tell, Jennings headed over to Twitter and shared his thoughts. Jennings, one of the most prolific champions in show history, will be back along with Mayim Bialik. Jennings would...
Today fans break down in tears over legendary news anchor’s emotional sendoff after he leaves show
TODAY fans have expressed their feelings about a legendary anchor's retirement from NBC after nearly 30 years on the network. Longtime correspondent Pete Williams had an emotional farewell during Friday's broadcast. Pete's colleagues gave him an emotional sendoff on TODAY with a video highlighting the journalists' impressive almost three decades...
‘TODAY’ Fans Are Demanding That the Show Fire Savannah Guthrie: Here’s Why
Fans of the “TODAY Show” are done asking that the talk show fire Savannah Guthrie. Instead, they’re taking it one step further, demanding that production fire Guthrie for her recent behavior. This news comes as she and co-host Hoda Kotb have allegedly been going at it, feuding...
WATCH: How Tucker Carlson and Rachel Maddow formed their chummy on-air relationship while working at MSNBC
Tucker Carlson once said he'd "pay cash" for a video of Rachel Maddow and Ann Coulter. Maddow joked about sending Carlson to Guantanamo Bay.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rumors of Feud Between ‘American Idol’ Champs Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood Reignite After Album Releases
Since its debut in 2002, American Idol catapulted numerous singers into the mainstream spotlight as they went on to become international superstars. Among some of the most talented winners on the show were none other than original American Idol, Kelly Clarkson. But not far behind her was the talented Carrie Underwood as well. Both being country music stars and American Idol winners, rumors have circulated over the last few years that neither singer cares much for the other and the constant comparison of the two drives them crazy. And with both releasing albums in June, the rumors have once again flourished.
‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41
Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
Today fans slam Savannah Guthrie for demanding guest ‘hurry up’ during awkward cooking segment on live TV
TODAY fans have slammed Savannah Guthrie for demanding show guest to hurry up during an awkward cooking segment on live TV. Today's Hoda Kotb, 57, has recently admitted she lives in constant fear of being fired because of her co-host Savannah, 50. The awkward moment occurred during the cooking segment...
Elisabeth Hasselbeck Literally Threw in the Towel During Her Return to 'The View'
Elisabeth Hasselbeck was armed with, of all things, a dish towel during her much-anticipated return to The View on Wednesday. Fans always expect the conversation to get heated during the long-running panel show's signature "Hot Topics" segment, and the latest episode was no exception. Amid a back-and-forth about abortion, the...
Tyler Perry Reveals Why He Paid Why Did I Get Married? Co-Star A Million Dollars For One Day Of Work
Tyler Perry revealed why he paid one Why Did I Get Married? co-star a million dollars for one day of work.
‘TODAY Show’ Fans Are Coming Unglued After Savannah Guthrie No-Shows Again
While Today Show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb may appear to get along while on the air, recent events suggest that the hosts’ rumored feud is far from over. And, Savannah Guthrie’s most recent absences certainly seem to be punctuating this idea. After each one of the...
Popculture
'The View' Announces 2 New Permanent Co-Hosts for Season 26
Following a recent stint of guest co-hosts including the return of Elisabeth Hasselbeck this week, The View has officially confirmed two new hosts — though they will be quite familiar to show viewers. On Thursday, panel moderator Whoopi Goldberg made the announcement revealing how Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin are confirmed as full-time hosts alongside her daytime co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines for the upcoming Season 26.
America's Got Talent Country Singer Drake Milligan Explains Why He Didn't Decide To Quit After The Auditions
Simon Cowell wanted to know why country singer Drake Milligan didn't quit AGT, and Milligan has the answer!
NFL・
Comments / 1