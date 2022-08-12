ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

‘Programming Shake-Up’: New CNN Boss Chris Licht Looks To ‘Late Show’ Host Stephen Colbert For ‘Help’ In Rescuing Network

Chris Licht doesn’t only have his eyes set on MSNBC stars Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski — the new CNN boss also wants another prized get: Stephen Colbert. The longtime former executive producer of MSNBC’s Morning Joe and CBS This Morning has quietly sounded out the new king of late night about adding the cable giant to his growing list of commitments, two sources confirmed to Radar.
Rachel Smith
Jon Batiste
Stephen Colbert
OK! Magazine

'Today' Show Anchor Savannah Guthrie Purposely Overslept To Show NBC 'Who Is Boss,' It's Claimed

Showing them who's boss! Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie sent staff into a frenzy after oversleeping and arriving on set 20 minutes before the morning chat-fest was set to air, but a source suggested the broadcast journalist was purposely late in order to keep NBC on their toes. "She is showing them who is the boss and that they can’t do the show without her," the insider explained. "When Savannah doesn’t show up for work the entire force of NBC News is dispatched to find out where she is."MSNBC ANCHOR NICOLLE WALLACE 'COULD REPLACE HODA' IN 'TODAY' SHOW BLOODBATH: 'BACKSTABBERS'...
The Independent

David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock

US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
Outsider.com

Rumors of Feud Between ‘American Idol’ Champs Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood Reignite After Album Releases

Since its debut in 2002, American Idol catapulted numerous singers into the mainstream spotlight as they went on to become international superstars. Among some of the most talented winners on the show were none other than original American Idol, Kelly Clarkson. But not far behind her was the talented Carrie Underwood as well. Both being country music stars and American Idol winners, rumors have circulated over the last few years that neither singer cares much for the other and the constant comparison of the two drives them crazy. And with both releasing albums in June, the rumors have once again flourished.
The Boot

‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
Popculture

'The View' Announces 2 New Permanent Co-Hosts for Season 26

Following a recent stint of guest co-hosts including the return of Elisabeth Hasselbeck this week, The View has officially confirmed two new hosts — though they will be quite familiar to show viewers. On Thursday, panel moderator Whoopi Goldberg made the announcement revealing how Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin are confirmed as full-time hosts alongside her daytime co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines for the upcoming Season 26.
