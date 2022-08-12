Read full article on original website
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers linger into Wednesday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hybrid wind pattern continues with lighter background trade winds over windward zones and sea breezes over leeward sections of each island during the day. This lighter and more variable wind pattern with island interior clouds will last into Wednesday. Clouds and a few showers will tend to favor afternoons along convergence areas between the trade winds and sea breezes over leeward and island interior sections. Brief showers are also possible in this hybrid wind pattern over windward zones in the overnight to early morning hours.Trade winds will strengthen from Wednesday night onward into the moderate to locally breezy range from Thursday through early next week.
Forecast: Light winds to persist through Wednesday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect light to moderate trade winds across the region. A hybrid wind pattern will develop on Monday and Tuesday with leeward sea breezes and lighter easterly trade winds lingering over windward areas. Brief showers are also possible in this hybrid wind pattern over windward zones in the...
New car sales remain sluggish in Hawaii after hitting extreme lows during pandemic
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The latest Hawaii Auto Outlook report found that new car sales in the state fell in the first half of 2022. The new report, sponsored by the Hawaii Automobile Dealers Association, said that new vehicle registrations fell 9.1%. However, compared to rest of the country, Hawaii’s drop...
What's Trending: Beer ice cream, Remembering the King of Rock N' Roll
Gubernatorial candidate Josh Green, LG candidate Sylvia Luke discuss strategy for general election. Democrats Josh Green and Sylvia Luke emerged as the party's nominees for governor and lieutenant governor. Vet on the Set: Laser treatment for cats and dogs. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Dr. Richard Fujie, co-owner of King...
Crews put out Kahului brush fire that got dangerously close to supermarket
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brush fire on Maui Sunday was fueled by dry brush and strong winds, according to fire officials. Crews were called out around 12:30 p.m. to the Safeway along Ho’okele Street and Pulehu Road. They found the flames quickly spreading through dry brush. It burned about...
Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News Now’s platforms online and on mobile.
‘I got played’: Texas visitor says Hawaii travel company’s online ‘discounts’ were a scam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tourist who vacationed in Hawaii says she got ripped off by an online travel company and she’s filing complaints. Laquana Sanders, of Katy, Texas, went on vacation with her family in Hawaii for the first time last month. After buying luau tickets from Hawaii Tour...
Lighter trades to start the work week
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Trade winds have been blustery but some changes are coming our way!. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:30...
State says military training at Big Island range not compatible with the conservation land
A judge has unsealed documents in the murder case of Dana Ireland on the Big Island in 1991 following accusations of evidence being hidden. After 4th state worker arrested, probe into theft at Honolulu airport’s baseyard broadens. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Hawaii News Now reported previously that the...
Some popular 'Hawaii' labeled products aren't really made in Hawaii
Your top local stories for Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. A judge has unsealed documents in the murder case of Dana Ireland on the Big Island in 1991 following accusations of evidence being hidden. After 4th state worker arrested, probe into theft at Honolulu airport’s baseyard broadens. Updated: 14 hours...
Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 16, 2022)
Gubernatorial candidate Josh Green, LG candidate Sylvia Luke discuss strategy for general election. Democrats Josh Green and Sylvia Luke emerged as the party's nominees for governor and lieutenant governor. New car sales remain sluggish in Hawaii after hitting extreme lows during pandemic. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The latest Hawaii...
Get ready: Back-to-school traffic is on the horizon as private schools, UH return
After 4th state worker arrested, probe into theft at Honolulu airport’s baseyard broadens. Hawaii News Now reported previously that the AG’s office raided the baseyard last year, leading to the arrest of two baseyard staffers. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The woman was discovered unconscious and badly beaten...
Lucky we live Hawaii? According to a new analysis, not so much
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lucky we live Hawaii? A new analysis doesn’t agree with that. According to the personal finance website Wallethub, Hawaii is the 40th best state to live in for 2022. Researchers looked at a number of factors across all 50 states, including affordability, economy, education and health,...
PHOTOS: Hawaii Wildlife Center celebrates 10 years
Divina Robillard was 29 when she got married to the love of her life. And that life was good. Until Britt Robillard’s ALS diagnosis, just two years into their marriage. Hawaii volunteers delivered a mile-long lei to the Uvalde community on Saturday morning, hoping the gesture helps the community heal in some small way.
Murder case opened after man’s body found at Maui beach volleyball court
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are investigating a murder after a man’s body was found at a beach volleyball court in Kihei. The victim has been identified as 49-year-old John Picanco. Police said Picanco’s body was found last week Wednesday at Kamaole Beach Park I. Officials initially classified...
HNN News Brief (Aug. 15, 2022)
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Some popular 'Hawaii' labeled products aren't really made in Hawaii. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. By Jonathan Jared Saupe. Out of state companies...
Slim margins trigger Hawaii primary election recounts in 6 races
After 4th state worker arrested, probe into theft at Honolulu airport’s baseyard broadens. Hawaii News Now reported previously that the AG’s office raided the baseyard last year, leading to the arrest of two baseyard staffers. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The woman was discovered unconscious and badly beaten...
With the votes counted, both major parties look toward unifying, next steps ahead of next election
Hawaii’s voter turnout was less impressive than years past, according to the numbers. Green pledges to ‘lead Hawaii forward’ after decisive primary win in Democratic race for governor. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A visibly moved Lt. Gov. Josh Green thanked his supporters and pledged to “lead...
Hawaii has over 850K registered voters... but barely 40% of them actually voted
A judge has unsealed documents in the murder case of Dana Ireland on the Big Island in 1991 following accusations of evidence being hidden. After 4th state worker arrested, probe into theft at Honolulu airport’s baseyard broadens. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Hawaii News Now reported previously that the...
Green pledges to ‘lead Hawaii forward’ after decisive primary win in Democratic race for governor
Green pledges to ‘lead Hawaii forward’ after decisive primary win in Democratic race for governor. A visibly moved Lt. Gov. Josh Green thanked his supporters and pledged to “lead Hawaii forward” Saturday after a decisive Democratic primary election win in the Democratic race for governor. In...
