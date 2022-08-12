ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers linger into Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hybrid wind pattern continues with lighter background trade winds over windward zones and sea breezes over leeward sections of each island during the day. This lighter and more variable wind pattern with island interior clouds will last into Wednesday. Clouds and a few showers will tend to favor afternoons along convergence areas between the trade winds and sea breezes over leeward and island interior sections. Brief showers are also possible in this hybrid wind pattern over windward zones in the overnight to early morning hours.Trade winds will strengthen from Wednesday night onward into the moderate to locally breezy range from Thursday through early next week.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Light winds to persist through Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect light to moderate trade winds across the region. A hybrid wind pattern will develop on Monday and Tuesday with leeward sea breezes and lighter easterly trade winds lingering over windward areas. Brief showers are also possible in this hybrid wind pattern over windward zones in the...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: Beer ice cream, Remembering the King of Rock N' Roll

Gubernatorial candidate Josh Green, LG candidate Sylvia Luke discuss strategy for general election. Democrats Josh Green and Sylvia Luke emerged as the party's nominees for governor and lieutenant governor. Vet on the Set: Laser treatment for cats and dogs. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Dr. Richard Fujie, co-owner of King...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Hawaii State
hawaiinewsnow.com

Crews put out Kahului brush fire that got dangerously close to supermarket

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brush fire on Maui Sunday was fueled by dry brush and strong winds, according to fire officials. Crews were called out around 12:30 p.m. to the Safeway along Ho’okele Street and Pulehu Road. They found the flames quickly spreading through dry brush. It burned about...
KAHULUI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News Now’s platforms online and on mobile.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Lighter trades to start the work week

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Trade winds have been blustery but some changes are coming our way!. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:30...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land And Sea
hawaiinewsnow.com

Some popular 'Hawaii' labeled products aren't really made in Hawaii

Your top local stories for Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. A judge has unsealed documents in the murder case of Dana Ireland on the Big Island in 1991 following accusations of evidence being hidden. After 4th state worker arrested, probe into theft at Honolulu airport’s baseyard broadens. Updated: 14 hours...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 16, 2022)

Gubernatorial candidate Josh Green, LG candidate Sylvia Luke discuss strategy for general election. Democrats Josh Green and Sylvia Luke emerged as the party's nominees for governor and lieutenant governor. New car sales remain sluggish in Hawaii after hitting extreme lows during pandemic. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The latest Hawaii...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
hawaiinewsnow.com

Lucky we live Hawaii? According to a new analysis, not so much

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lucky we live Hawaii? A new analysis doesn’t agree with that. According to the personal finance website Wallethub, Hawaii is the 40th best state to live in for 2022. Researchers looked at a number of factors across all 50 states, including affordability, economy, education and health,...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

PHOTOS: Hawaii Wildlife Center celebrates 10 years

Divina Robillard was 29 when she got married to the love of her life. And that life was good. Until Britt Robillard’s ALS diagnosis, just two years into their marriage. Hawaii volunteers delivered a mile-long lei to the Uvalde community on Saturday morning, hoping the gesture helps the community heal in some small way.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Murder case opened after man’s body found at Maui beach volleyball court

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are investigating a murder after a man’s body was found at a beach volleyball court in Kihei. The victim has been identified as 49-year-old John Picanco. Police said Picanco’s body was found last week Wednesday at Kamaole Beach Park I. Officials initially classified...
KIHEI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (Aug. 15, 2022)

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Some popular 'Hawaii' labeled products aren't really made in Hawaii. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. By Jonathan Jared Saupe. Out of state companies...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Slim margins trigger Hawaii primary election recounts in 6 races

After 4th state worker arrested, probe into theft at Honolulu airport’s baseyard broadens. Hawaii News Now reported previously that the AG’s office raided the baseyard last year, leading to the arrest of two baseyard staffers. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The woman was discovered unconscious and badly beaten...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy