HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hybrid wind pattern continues with lighter background trade winds over windward zones and sea breezes over leeward sections of each island during the day. This lighter and more variable wind pattern with island interior clouds will last into Wednesday. Clouds and a few showers will tend to favor afternoons along convergence areas between the trade winds and sea breezes over leeward and island interior sections. Brief showers are also possible in this hybrid wind pattern over windward zones in the overnight to early morning hours.Trade winds will strengthen from Wednesday night onward into the moderate to locally breezy range from Thursday through early next week.

HAWAII STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO