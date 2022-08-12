Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney splits with wife, singer Michelle Branch

Singer-songwriter Michelle Branch and Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney are splitting up. Branch revealed this month that the couple was separating after three years of marriage.

"To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family," said Branch in a statement to USA TODAY . "The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness."

Carney has not commented to the media on the subject.

Michelle Branch arrested on domestic assault charges

According to the Tennessean , the Nashville police were called to a home around 2 a.m. Thursday. According to the arrest affidavit, Branch told police she slapped a person's face once or twice during an argument. The person had no visible injuries, the documents stated.

A Davidson County judge charged Branch, 39, with misdemeanor domestic assault, according to court documents.

Branch's $1,000 bail was paid and she was released at 11:38 a.m. Thursday. According to court documents, Branch's 12-hour hold was modified because she is currently breastfeeding her 6-month-old infant.

Branch is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 7 for a settlement, according to court documents.

Representatives for Branch did not immediately reply for request to comment.

How the couple met

Branch and Carney married in April 2019 at Marigny Opera House in New Orleans after becoming engaged in 2017. The couple met in 2015 at a Grammy Awards party in Los Angeles. The couple share son Rhys, 3, and a 6-month-old daughter Willie. Branch is also mother to Owen, 17, whom she shares with her ex-husband, bassist Teddy Landau.

Carney, an Akron native, is set to perform at Blossom Music Center with bandmate and fellow Akronite Dan Auerbach on Sept. 9.

