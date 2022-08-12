Peer-to-peer car sharing has been legalized in the state of Rhode Island. A new law passed by the General Assembly defines the practice as the use of a vehicle by someone other than the owner through an authorized car-sharing business. State Representative Jacquelyn Baginski of Cranston, one of the bill's sponsors, says this will offer an innovative alternative to the transportation needs of Rhode Islanders.

