ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
oceanstatecurrent.com

Rhode Island permits state classified employees to run for office

(The Center Square) – Classified state employees are now eligible to run for state elected offices in Rhode Island. The change permits a classified employee to run for the nomination or be a candidate for state office if that position of not fully funded by a federal loan or grant money.
POLITICS
Turnto10.com

Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos declines NBC 10 debate invitation

Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos told NBC 10 News that she can't participate in our upcoming debate with her Democratic challengers because of her schedule. Since June, NBC 10 has been working with her campaign to find a mutually agreeable date for the debate. She originally gave us a date but then canceled and never gave us another one.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allan Fung
Person
Jorge Elorza
Person
Seth Magaziner
Person
Nellie Gorbea
ABC6.com

Healey to make stops in Bristol County

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey is scheduled to make stops in Bristol County Tuesday. Healey will first stop in Attleboro to learn about the progress being made towards reopening the commuter rail station. She’ll then take a tour of the new Attleboro High School.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
iheart.com

New Alternatives To Ride Sharing Become Law

Peer-to-peer car sharing has been legalized in the state of Rhode Island. A new law passed by the General Assembly defines the practice as the use of a vehicle by someone other than the owner through an authorized car-sharing business. State Representative Jacquelyn Baginski of Cranston, one of the bill's sponsors, says this will offer an innovative alternative to the transportation needs of Rhode Islanders.
TRAFFIC
ABC6.com

RIDOH: King’s Hawaiian recalls pretzel buns and bites

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said Tuesday that King’s Hawaiian is recalling pretzel slider and hamburger buns, as well as pretzel bites. Joseph Wendelken, a spokesman for the Department of Health, said that the recall is because of Lyons Magnus, an ingredient in the products, potentially causing a microbial contamination.
FOOD & DRINKS
GoLocalProv

How a Rhode Island Family Started a Puzzle Company From Scratch

It’s not always easy starting your own business — especially when you’re learning the trade from the ground up. That’s exactly what Barrington residents Jerauld and Sara Adams did, however, when they started their company “Hope Puzzles” during the pandemic. The Adams, who had...
BARRINGTON, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhode Islanders#Republican Primary#Primary Election#Election State#Abc 6 News#Democratic
ABC6.com

Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
JOHNSTON, RI
WPRI 12 News

WaterFire lighting celebrating Rhode Island’s communities of color

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WaterFire returned for a full lighting on Saturday night with crowds expected to be their largest of the season. For the second year in a row, WaterFire and The Papitto Opportunity Connection (POC) are celebrating Rhode Island’s communities of color with a full lightning. Saturday night’s event was described by organizers […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
ABC6.com

AAA Northeast: Gas prices drop 10 cents in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — AAA Northeast said Monday that gas prices in Rhode Island dropped an average of 10 cents over the last week. Last week’s average price was $4.29, while this week’s is $4.19. Monday’s gas prices are 45 cents lower than they were a month...
TRAFFIC
ABC6.com

Department of Transportation offers tour of Pell Bridge reconstruction

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is offering a tour of the Pell Bridge reconstruction project Tuesday. The tour will give an update on the project’s progress, with Department of Transportation director Peter Alviti taking questions on its status. Anyone that is interested in...
TRAFFIC
reportertoday.com

State DEP Investigating Rehoboth Sludge

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is investigating the contents of the waste dumped on a site on Almeida Road. The findings are expected to be released by mid-September, according to Robert Materne, the Chairman of the Conservation Commission. At a Tuesday joint meeting between the Board of Selectmen...
REHOBOTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy