ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2032

If you want a sure bet, start with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. If you want higher returns, this chipmaker and software-as-a-service leader have lots of growth opportunities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Could Be Great Buys Right Now

Micron Technology faces a big opportunity in electric vehicles and the 5G network. Advanced Micro Devices might have unlocked its next phase of explosive growth when it acquired Xilinx. Nvidia is a pioneer in artificial intelligence, and it's set to benefit from trillions of dollars in new opportunities. You’re reading...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 6 Dividend Stocks Pay $83 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

Dividend stocks have an incredible track record of making long-term investors richer. These six income stocks may not offer the highest yields, but their nominal-dollar payouts are practically unmatched. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Motley Fool

3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

Dividend stocks offer a rich history of outperformance, which makes them a smart buy in a turbulent market. These three exceptionally high-yield income stocks are perfectly positioned to thrive within their respective industries. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Social Security: 1 Drastic Change Coming in 2023

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Social Security can make for a more financially...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Top Cryptos to Buy Now

Bitcoin and Ethereum are firmly established as keystones of the crypto market’s foundation. Polkadot should play a similar role in the next phase of this developing sector’s evolution. Keep an eye on these three names (and maybe own some of each) if you want to stay informed about...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

This Growth Stock Is Entering a New Chapter, and It's a Buy Right Now

Zillow has nearly sold all of its remaining homes in inventory from its failed iBuying experiment. The company is building a new, capital-light business that could be highly profitable within the next few years. Zillow will have to operate at a much smaller size than it's accustomed to in the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Sec#Alibaba Group Holdings#Chinese
Motley Fool

150 Million Reasons to Buy This 6%-Yielding Dividend Stock

EPR Properties is on track to produce $150 million in post-dividend free cash flow this year. That's giving the REIT additional financial flexibility to make acquisitions. Those future deals should help boost its cash flow, potentially enabling the REIT to grow its high-yielding dividend. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Sea Limited Stock Crashed Tuesday Morning

Perhaps of greater concern to investors, the company suspended its full-year guidance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Li Auto Inc. (LI -4.51%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

3 Reasons Not to Sign a Mortgage This Summer

You may not want to lock in a home loan just yet. Today's housing market conditions aren't ideal for buyers. Between the market, higher borrowing costs, and economic uncertainty, it could pay to put your home-buying plans on hold. Buying a home has its benefits, and if you've been renting...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Motley Fool

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NOTE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NOTE -5.65%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Agora, Inc. (API) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Agora, Inc. (API -4.86%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE 24.36%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

3 Reasons I'm Buying This Crypto Hand Over Fist

ZkEVMs should increase Polygon's flexibility with existing Ethereum smart contracts. Instagram and Facebook will be unveiling Polygon NFTs. Polygon is now part of Disney's business venture program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU 4.70%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

3 More Reasons This 7%-Yielding Dividend Will Keep Heading Higher

Enterprise Products Partners has done a great job growing its payout over the years. Combined with its other expansion projects, the company should have the fuel to continue increasing its payout for the next several years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Sema4 Holdings Stock Is Crashing Today

Sema4 reported a sharp decline in revenue and a deteriorating bottom line in the second quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Financial Stocks That Will Pay You Passive Income for Years

Blackstone is handsomely rewarding shareholders and could increase payouts even more in the future. T. Rowe Price has a stellar track record of dividend growth and shares currently yield 3.6%. Cincinnati Financial is a Dividend King that has raised its dividend payment every year since Eisenhower was in office. You’re...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy