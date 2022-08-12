ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wind Surge defeats Corpus Christi on Thursday

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GzuDJ_0hEp3xoC00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks 8-5 on Thursday night as the Surge tallied 15 hits to take the series lead and remain in first place.

Wichita struck first in the bottom of the second inning as Anthony Prato homered to deep left field. Leobaldo Cabrera followed with an RBI single to score another run and extend Wichita’s lead to 2-0.

The Surge scored three more runs in the bottom of the third inning behind an RBI single from newcomer Will Holland. Holland and Prato later scored on a throwing error by Hooks catcher C.J. Stubbs and extended the lead to 5-1.

Corpus Christi scored two runs in the top of the fifth courtesy of Joe Perez’s second RBI double of the night to score Shay Whitcomb. Perez later scored on a balk to cut the deficit to 6-4.

Edouard Julien hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth to extend the Surge lead to 8-4. Julien finished one for four with two RBIs and a walk in the game.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Wichita Wind Surge slam Tulsa Drillers, 17-4

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wind Surge broke their season high for runs after they defeated the Tulsa Drillers 17-4 tonight behind a career best ten strikeouts from starting pitcher, Simeon Woods Richardson. Simeon Woods Richardson recorded the win for the Wind Surge after tying the season high from a Wind Surge pitcher this season […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KC Elite win the second annual Off-Season Classic Basketball Tournament

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The final day of the Off-Season Classic presented by Supplement World was Sunday afternoon at Friends University. The 32-team double-elimination basketball tournament includes semi-professional players from all over the country and Wichita. The games feature an Elam ending just like The Basketball Tournament, which was held in Wichita in July. The […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

3-year-old water skier wows in Kansas

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – What were you doing at age three? One Virginia toddler recently made waves in Maize, Kansas, while competing in the 80th Goode Water Ski National Championship. Jonathan Davis, 3, was the youngest competitor of the more than 500 athletes at the week-long event. “He is just following along in his brother […]
MAIZE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Corpus Christi, TX
Sports
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
KSN News

Maize football focusing on one game at a time

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) — Maize football is heading into this upcoming season with high expectations. The Eagles made it to state last season but lost in the championship game to Mill Valley. The word ‘state’ is already being thrown around the program and it’s only day one of fall camp. But Maize head football coach […]
MAIZE, KS
KSN News

Hutchinson opens time capsule, buries another

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Hutchinson opened a time capsule that was buried 50 years ago and filled with items important to the community at the time. It included items such as letters with names historic to Reno County and centennial items. City officials say most of the items were in great condition but that there […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Surge#The Wichita Wind Surge#The Corpus Christi Hooks#Rbi#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
KSN News

Buckling concrete blocks off street NE of Wichita

BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the City of Bel Aire, due to concrete buckling on East 53rd St N, it has been blocked off from N Pebblecreek St to N Cypress Dr. According to the City, “The concrete has buckled about 12 inches.” The City is asking residents to avoid the area. The […]
BEL AIRE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Starbucks employees in east Wichita vote to unionize

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The employees of Starbucks Coffee at the intersection of Rock Rd. and Central Ave. voted to unionize on Tuesday, becoming the first store in Wichita to do so. The vote for unionization was 9-6. According to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), the parties now have five business days to file […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Person seriously injured in car vs. pedestrian crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person was seriously injured after being involved in a car versus pedestrian crash in west Wichita Monday night. The crash happened near West Kellogg Drive and Meridian shortly after 8:10 p.m. The person seriously injured in the crash has not been identified. KSN will provide more information as it becomes […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Sedgwick County Zoo mourns loss of Chacoan Peccary

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Zoo (SCZ) is morning the loss of Buck, the zoo’s eldest male Chacoan Peccary, who died Sunday. According to the SCZ, Buck was 23 years old and one of the oldest Chacoan Peccary in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums population. His advanced age was attributed to medical […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy