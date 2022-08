The James W. “Bill” Heavener Football Training Center wasn't the only complex the Florida Gators moved into on Sunday. Following the team's 4 p.m. arrival at its state-of-the-art, $85 million facility and a lengthy tour around the building, a group of 26 players, some of their parents, Gators director of football operations Joshua Thompson and senior director of student-athlete development/alumni relations Vernell Brown Jr. made their way to Midtown Gainesville for their second move-in of the day.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO