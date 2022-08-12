ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RIDOH: King’s Hawaiian recalls pretzel buns and bites

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said Tuesday that King’s Hawaiian is recalling pretzel slider and hamburger buns, as well as pretzel bites. Joseph Wendelken, a spokesman for the Department of Health, said that the recall is because of Lyons Magnus, an ingredient in the products, potentially causing a microbial contamination.
Department of Transportation offers tour of Pell Bridge reconstruction

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is offering a tour of the Pell Bridge reconstruction project Tuesday. The tour will give an update on the project’s progress, with Department of Transportation director Peter Alviti taking questions on its status. Anyone that is interested in...
McKee, RIPTA unveil all-electric bus line

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee joined the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority Tuesday to unveil the Ocean State’s first all-electric bus fleet. The fleet of 14 busses will replace the current diesel busses that operate on the R-Line, which is RIPTA’s most used route, running between Pawtucket and Providence.
Three finalists interviewed to be next North Kingstown School Department superintendent

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Three finalists to become the next Superintendent of the North Kingstown School Department were interviewed by the school committee Tuesday night. The three finalists were former Forest Parks Elementary Principal Dr. Wendy Amelotte, Coventry Assistant Superintendent Don Cowart and a former school district superintendent...
Warwick discusses future of Flock cameras

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A vote to approve guidelines of Flock cameras in Warwick was tabled for further discussion to next month. The cameras take pictures of license plates and alert police when a car from the national hot list drives through their city. While there was no decision...
RI talk show host booked on trespassing charge

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Rhode Island talk show host John DePetro was taken into custody Tuesday night following a live stream on social media. The radio host was filming a Facebook Live outside a home that was previously investigated in relation to the disappearance of Charlotte Lester on Staples Avenue in Warwick when he was arrested.
Warwick to vote on installing license plate reading cameras

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick City Council will vote Monday on whether to install license plate reading cameras around the city. The vote was initially scheduled for May but was put on hold. The Flock cameras take pictures of license plates and alert police when a car from...
Elorza announces six-month extension of Providence Guaranteed Income program

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Mayor Jorge Elorza announced on Monday that Providence will extend it’s guaranteed income program. The mayor’s office said the program started last year “provides monthly, recurring cash payments given directly to individuals.”. Through the program, 110 residents were selected to receive $500...
AAA Northeast: Gas prices drop 10 cents in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — AAA Northeast said Monday that gas prices in Rhode Island dropped an average of 10 cents over the last week. Last week’s average price was $4.29, while this week’s is $4.19. Monday’s gas prices are 45 cents lower than they were a month...
Car crashes into Providence restaurant

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car crashed into a restaurant in Providence Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the Caribeño restaurant on Academy Avenue. ABC 6’s Dan Coates was at the scene and saw a gray Toyota being towed away. The side of the building was damaged.
Neronha’s office says investigation into hazing allegations at North Smithfield High School remains open

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said the investigation into hazing allegations surrounding the North Smithfield High School football team remains open. Brian Hodge, a spokesman for the attorney general’s office, said Tuesday in a statement that North Smithfield police received several reports...
Crash stops traffic on Jamestown bridge

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash stopped traffic on the Jamestown bridge on Monday. The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority said the crash happened around 11 a.m. on the eastbound side of the bridge. All lanes opened just before 11:30 a.m. Emergency personnel are still on scene and...
Vibrant art mural in Providence painted by local artist

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rene Gómez, who’s from Providence, painted a vibrant mural at the intersection of Daboll and Public streets in the capital city this summer. Gómez has shared his creativity all over the city while spreading his love for art and his city since 2015.
Healey to make stops in Bristol County

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey is scheduled to make stops in Bristol County Tuesday. Healey will first stop in Attleboro to learn about the progress being made towards reopening the commuter rail station. She’ll then take a tour of the new Attleboro High School.
