PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said Tuesday that King’s Hawaiian is recalling pretzel slider and hamburger buns, as well as pretzel bites. Joseph Wendelken, a spokesman for the Department of Health, said that the recall is because of Lyons Magnus, an ingredient in the products, potentially causing a microbial contamination.

