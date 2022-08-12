Read full article on original website
RIDOH: King’s Hawaiian recalls pretzel buns and bites
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said Tuesday that King’s Hawaiian is recalling pretzel slider and hamburger buns, as well as pretzel bites. Joseph Wendelken, a spokesman for the Department of Health, said that the recall is because of Lyons Magnus, an ingredient in the products, potentially causing a microbial contamination.
Implementation of police worn body camera pilot program in Warwick marks state’s progress towards larger goal
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — With the implementation of the police worn body camera pilot program in Warwick, Rhode Island continues to make progress towards having all officers across the state wear cameras. Warwick became the third city in the Ocean State to have officers wear body cameras, joining Providence...
Department of Transportation offers tour of Pell Bridge reconstruction
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is offering a tour of the Pell Bridge reconstruction project Tuesday. The tour will give an update on the project’s progress, with Department of Transportation director Peter Alviti taking questions on its status. Anyone that is interested in...
Rhode Island lawmakers announce $3.3 million to replace lead pipes in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island lawmakers announced millions of dollars in funding to replace lead pipes in Providence on Monday. Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure bill passed by Congress earlier this year, $3.3 million had been secured to replace lead pipes and improve the city’s drinking water. Nearly...
McKee, RIPTA unveil all-electric bus line
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee joined the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority Tuesday to unveil the Ocean State’s first all-electric bus fleet. The fleet of 14 busses will replace the current diesel busses that operate on the R-Line, which is RIPTA’s most used route, running between Pawtucket and Providence.
Three finalists interviewed to be next North Kingstown School Department superintendent
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Three finalists to become the next Superintendent of the North Kingstown School Department were interviewed by the school committee Tuesday night. The three finalists were former Forest Parks Elementary Principal Dr. Wendy Amelotte, Coventry Assistant Superintendent Don Cowart and a former school district superintendent...
Warwick discusses future of Flock cameras
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A vote to approve guidelines of Flock cameras in Warwick was tabled for further discussion to next month. The cameras take pictures of license plates and alert police when a car from the national hot list drives through their city. While there was no decision...
RI talk show host booked on trespassing charge
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Rhode Island talk show host John DePetro was taken into custody Tuesday night following a live stream on social media. The radio host was filming a Facebook Live outside a home that was previously investigated in relation to the disappearance of Charlotte Lester on Staples Avenue in Warwick when he was arrested.
Warwick to vote on installing license plate reading cameras
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick City Council will vote Monday on whether to install license plate reading cameras around the city. The vote was initially scheduled for May but was put on hold. The Flock cameras take pictures of license plates and alert police when a car from...
Elorza announces six-month extension of Providence Guaranteed Income program
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Mayor Jorge Elorza announced on Monday that Providence will extend it’s guaranteed income program. The mayor’s office said the program started last year “provides monthly, recurring cash payments given directly to individuals.”. Through the program, 110 residents were selected to receive $500...
AAA Northeast: Gas prices drop 10 cents in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — AAA Northeast said Monday that gas prices in Rhode Island dropped an average of 10 cents over the last week. Last week’s average price was $4.29, while this week’s is $4.19. Monday’s gas prices are 45 cents lower than they were a month...
Car crashes into Providence restaurant
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car crashed into a restaurant in Providence Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the Caribeño restaurant on Academy Avenue. ABC 6’s Dan Coates was at the scene and saw a gray Toyota being towed away. The side of the building was damaged.
Neronha’s office says investigation into hazing allegations at North Smithfield High School remains open
NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said the investigation into hazing allegations surrounding the North Smithfield High School football team remains open. Brian Hodge, a spokesman for the attorney general’s office, said Tuesday in a statement that North Smithfield police received several reports...
Crash stops traffic on Jamestown bridge
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash stopped traffic on the Jamestown bridge on Monday. The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority said the crash happened around 11 a.m. on the eastbound side of the bridge. All lanes opened just before 11:30 a.m. Emergency personnel are still on scene and...
Vibrant art mural in Providence painted by local artist
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rene Gómez, who’s from Providence, painted a vibrant mural at the intersection of Daboll and Public streets in the capital city this summer. Gómez has shared his creativity all over the city while spreading his love for art and his city since 2015.
Providence Public Schools announces E-Sports team at Central High School, first in city
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Public Schools announced Monday that the city’s first E-Sports team will be starting at Central High School. “E-sports is short for Electronic Sports, a form of organized competition using multiplayer video games,” the department wrote in a release. The team will compete...
New Shoreham interim police chief outlines ‘overcrowding’ prior to fights at Ballard’s, ferry
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — A report issued by New Shoreham interim police chief Peter Chabot gives an outline to the events that led to several fights and eight arrests following a Reggae Fest on Block Island Aug. 8. According to Chabot’s report, he was informed that Ballard’s was...
Healey to make stops in Bristol County
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey is scheduled to make stops in Bristol County Tuesday. Healey will first stop in Attleboro to learn about the progress being made towards reopening the commuter rail station. She’ll then take a tour of the new Attleboro High School.
Massachusetts State Police identify missing swimmers near Martha’s Vineyard
EDGARTOWN, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police on Tuesday identified the two missing swimmers near Martha’s Vineyard. State police said that 26-year-old Tavaris Bulgin and 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin went missing at about 11 p.m. Sunday after jumping off of Jaws Bridge. Monday, search parties found Tavaris’ body from...
East Providence man charged with DUI after slamming into apartment
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — An East Providence man was charged with a DUI Sunday night after slamming into an apartment. Police said that 50-year-old Antonio Lopes drove into the residence on Evergreen Drive. He was charged with refusal to submit to a chemical test as well as a...
