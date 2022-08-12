KEARNEY — Fairview Cemetery in Kearney is getting $108,000 for maintenance after a woman made the city cemetery a beneficiary in her trust. Margaret Poe, who established the trust, died Feb. 22. The cemetery, located in the 500 block of North Grove Street, is maintained by the city. The cemetery dates back to the 1800s. Rules and regulations for the longstanding cemetery was created by the city in 1919. A search of those buried there, which includes Spanish-American War veterans, can be done on the city’s website.

KEARNEY, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO