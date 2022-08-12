ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, MO

Kearney received $108,000 cemetery donation

KEARNEY — Fairview Cemetery in Kearney is getting $108,000 for maintenance after a woman made the city cemetery a beneficiary in her trust. Margaret Poe, who established the trust, died Feb. 22. The cemetery, located in the 500 block of North Grove Street, is maintained by the city. The cemetery dates back to the 1800s. Rules and regulations for the longstanding cemetery was created by the city in 1919. A search of those buried there, which includes Spanish-American War veterans, can be done on the city’s website.
Center welcomes visitors to Kearney

KEARNEY — A new welcome center and its staff are ready to greet visitors from far and wide to Kearney. The Welcome Center is located inside the Kearney Chamber of Commerce office in the first Missouri Bank building at 455 Sam Barr Drive. “At the Welcome Center, we provide...
Liberty church bingo night Saturday

LIBERTY — Hosanna! Lutheran Church, 2800 N. Church Road in Liberty, is hosting a bingo night starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Bingo cards will cost $1 per board, per round. Donated prizes will be awarded each round for both kids and adults, with at least 12 rounds played with everyone welcome to join the fun, said Pastor Mike Kern.
Ruth Dietrich

Ruth Eileen Dietrich, 84, of Kearney, MO, passed away peacefully August 12, 2022, at her home. She was born May 15, 1938, at Shubert, NE to Carl and Opal (Boatman) Georges. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Earl Dietrich on June 14, 1959, at the Shubert Christian Church.
County reports huge development trend, quality improvements

CLAY COUNTY — If there were any doubt that Clay County has become one of the most dramatic regions in Greater Kansas City, that doubt was buried at the State of the Cities Luncheon this summer. Held by the Clay County Economic Development Council at Harrah’s North Kansas City...
Frances L. Ginn

Frances Leona Whiteaker Ginn, 95, of Liberty, Missouri, passed peacefully in her home at Laurel at Norterre on August 13, 2022, surrounded by loving family. Frances was born June 14, 1927, in rural Dekalb County, Missouri, the younger of two daughters of James and Pansy Taylor Whiteaker. She graduated Valedictorian from Maysville High School in 1945 and received several college scholarships.
