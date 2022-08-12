Read full article on original website
WOOD
Inside the North Kent Golf Course transformation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A well-known golf course in Kent County has undergone some big changes. North Kent Golf Course in Rockford is a popular place for outings due to it’s convenient location, but if you haven’t been there in awhile, you should try to get back because it’s looking pretty different these days.
'Monumental Murals': Mother and daughter paint giant art on fence in Grand Haven Twp.
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — An Ottawa County mother only gets a visit from her daughter every few years, but when they're together, they create beautiful, life-size art that will last a lifetime which the community can enjoy. Tucked just off the busy roads of Grand Haven Township, is a...
What Are These Unidentified Abandoned Ruins in Newaygo, Michigan?
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. I can't find any information on what these ruins in Newaygo used to be. They are not the remains of the abandoned Rowe Manufacturing Company – those ruins sit alongside the Muskegon River. But these crumblings are back in the woods on Brooks Creek, a tad southeast of the Rowe factory.
WOOD
Lake Michigan Nearshore Water Temperatures Stay Cool
The pic. above is the thermometer taking the water temperature of Lake Michigan at Holland (MI) State Park this morning. It was a bone-chilling 50 degrees! We had a classic case of upwelling late last week. The water temperature at Grand Haven State Park fell 25° in 24 hours!
WOOD
Open play for all ages at the Grand Rapids Children’s Musuem
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Play is essential and beneficial for people of all ages, especially when we enter our later years. A great place to engage in creativity and imagination is the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum which provides an environment where “everyone has the right to play.”
WOOD
Be diligent about planning for your retirement
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s mid August and many families are preparing to send their students off to school. One area of your life where you may not be as diligent about planning might be your retirement. Our Financial Expert, Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services joins...
WOOD
Today’s Top Pick: Holland Aquatic Center
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Today’s top pick is the Holland Aquatic Center. If you are looking for family fun, then look no further. The aquatic center is Newley renovated and is beautiful. They have a splash zone that features a lazy river, water slide, zipline and play area. There is fun for everyone at the Holland Aquatic Center.
Algae responsible for musty taste, smell coming from home faucets
If you've noticed a different taste or smell coming from the water in your faucets, you're not alone. It's a common phenomenon in the summer, according to water quality experts.
WOOD
Hearing tips to help improve your quality of life
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Whether or not you suffer from hearing loss, keeping your ears in good shape can positively impact your quality of life. Our Hearing Expert Dr. Pam Keenan with McDonald Hearing Services joins us today to discuss ways you can care for your hearing health.
AOL Corp
See inside this luxury treehouse resort hidden in the woods along Michigan's Grand River
IONIA, Mich. – Nestled in a wooded area blanketed with vibrant green leaves and plants, Michigan’s first luxury treehouse resort has a variety of amenities for guests to reconnect with nature in comfort. Tree Vistas debuted the Winding Springs Treehouse, which is lifted 13 feet above ground, Thursday,...
Fox17
Drive-thru coffee shop coming to Grand Rapids this fall
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new coffee shop is coming to Grand Rapids this fall!. Scooter's Coffee aims to serve customers their cups of Joe quickly and conveniently from the parking lot of Plainfield Plaza. “Our model is going to be a drive-thru concept,” explains New Market Manager Becca...
Cedar Springs home expected to be a total loss after fire
CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — The Cedar Springs Fire Department says a house was destroyed in a fire Tuesday afternoon. Dispatchers learned of a fire in an attached garage around 12:30 p.m. in the 13000 block of Becker Ct. Multiple fire departments responded to fight the blaze, and by the...
Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Verplank to open Muskegon port facility
A new port along the lakeshore is scheduled to open this weekend. Verplank Family Holding Co. is set to host a ribbon cutting and facility tour of its new Muskegon port facility at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at 151 N. Causeway St. The new facility is on the site...
WOOD
Color the Creek festival brings art to Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Battle Creek is about to get more colorful. The annual ‘Color the Creek’ festival is underway. By the end of the event, there will be as many as 20 new murals around town. Artists from around the country are...
WOOD
Big Changes at Pine Rest
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There are a lot of big things happening at Pine Rest. They have been making several renovations and additions to the services they provide. In 2024, they are set to open the Pediatric Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. This facility will be an added resource to treat young kids and families desperate of need of services in our State. This could not come at a better time as we are seeing a statewide epidemic of behavioral health need. Pine Rest is expanding their services to help fill that need. They have expanded their hospital to include 88 in-patient beds. They also offer specialty services such as eating disorders, substance abuse and even residential services.
Coat drive planned for Grand Rapids homeless community
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Mel Trotter Ministries is preparing for the winter months’ freezing temperatures by planning a coat drive for people experiencing homelessness in the Grand Rapids community. The ministry, which houses men, women and children every night, coat drive for new or gently used coats is scheduled...
Skeleton of 'really unique' mastodon unearthed in Kent County 'about 40-60% complete'
It's been a hot, steamy summer so far in Michigan, but road crews in Kent County are digging up remnants from the Ice Age and, with any luck, they hope to find even more pieces of the puzzle. The bones of a "really unique" mastodon skeleton found at a road...
WOOD
Enjoy live music in nature at Blandford Nature Center
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Bands at Blandford Outdoor Concert Series is an awesome opportunity for people of all ages to come together and enjoy live music in nature. There will be 4 Saturday evening shows that include youth band openers from local organizations. Tickets are only $3 for non-members and free for members and children 12 & under, plus there will be beer and food available for purchase!
LIST: Back-to-school events in West Michigan 2022
It won't be long before students across West Michigan head back to school.
