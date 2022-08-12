ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Inside the North Kent Golf Course transformation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A well-known golf course in Kent County has undergone some big changes. North Kent Golf Course in Rockford is a popular place for outings due to it’s convenient location, but if you haven’t been there in awhile, you should try to get back because it’s looking pretty different these days.
ROCKFORD, MI
99.1 WFMK

What Are These Unidentified Abandoned Ruins in Newaygo, Michigan?

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. I can't find any information on what these ruins in Newaygo used to be. They are not the remains of the abandoned Rowe Manufacturing Company – those ruins sit alongside the Muskegon River. But these crumblings are back in the woods on Brooks Creek, a tad southeast of the Rowe factory.
NEWAYGO, MI
WOOD

Lake Michigan Nearshore Water Temperatures Stay Cool

The pic. above is the thermometer taking the water temperature of Lake Michigan at Holland (MI) State Park this morning. It was a bone-chilling 50 degrees! We had a classic case of upwelling late last week. The water temperature at Grand Haven State Park fell 25° in 24 hours!
HOLLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockford, MI
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Rockford, MI
Business
Rockford, MI
Lifestyle
WOOD

Open play for all ages at the Grand Rapids Children’s Musuem

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Play is essential and beneficial for people of all ages, especially when we enter our later years. A great place to engage in creativity and imagination is the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum which provides an environment where “everyone has the right to play.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Be diligent about planning for your retirement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s mid August and many families are preparing to send their students off to school. One area of your life where you may not be as diligent about planning might be your retirement. Our Financial Expert, Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services joins...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Today’s Top Pick: Holland Aquatic Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Today’s top pick is the Holland Aquatic Center. If you are looking for family fun, then look no further. The aquatic center is Newley renovated and is beautiful. They have a splash zone that features a lazy river, water slide, zipline and play area. There is fun for everyone at the Holland Aquatic Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Downsize#Rockford Model
WOOD

Hearing tips to help improve your quality of life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Whether or not you suffer from hearing loss, keeping your ears in good shape can positively impact your quality of life. Our Hearing Expert Dr. Pam Keenan with McDonald Hearing Services joins us today to discuss ways you can care for your hearing health.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Drive-thru coffee shop coming to Grand Rapids this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new coffee shop is coming to Grand Rapids this fall!. Scooter's Coffee aims to serve customers their cups of Joe quickly and conveniently from the parking lot of Plainfield Plaza. “Our model is going to be a drive-thru concept,” explains New Market Manager Becca...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Verplank to open Muskegon port facility

A new port along the lakeshore is scheduled to open this weekend. Verplank Family Holding Co. is set to host a ribbon cutting and facility tour of its new Muskegon port facility at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at 151 N. Causeway St. The new facility is on the site...
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Color the Creek festival brings art to Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Battle Creek is about to get more colorful. The annual ‘Color the Creek’ festival is underway. By the end of the event, there will be as many as 20 new murals around town. Artists from around the country are...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WOOD

Big Changes at Pine Rest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There are a lot of big things happening at Pine Rest. They have been making several renovations and additions to the services they provide. In 2024, they are set to open the Pediatric Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. This facility will be an added resource to treat young kids and families desperate of need of services in our State. This could not come at a better time as we are seeing a statewide epidemic of behavioral health need. Pine Rest is expanding their services to help fill that need. They have expanded their hospital to include 88 in-patient beds. They also offer specialty services such as eating disorders, substance abuse and even residential services.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Enjoy live music in nature at Blandford Nature Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Bands at Blandford Outdoor Concert Series is an awesome opportunity for people of all ages to come together and enjoy live music in nature. There will be 4 Saturday evening shows that include youth band openers from local organizations. Tickets are only $3 for non-members and free for members and children 12 & under, plus there will be beer and food available for purchase!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy