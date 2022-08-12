Read full article on original website
Across the Table with Cody Ingle
When you think of tackling the issues faced by marginalized communities, it can be difficult to know where to start. Today’s Across the Table guest says it’s all in the data and the numbers, and that it’s his dream to be able to use data to close equity gaps.
Sioux Empire Fair comes to a close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – From carnival rides to concerts, this year’s Sioux Empire Fair had it all. Now the yearly event has come to a close. It’s a quiet morning as some of the last items are picked up and packed away at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.
Animals rescued; Genesis Farms tour; Mitchell artwork
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A mother on the Pine Ridge Reservation still doesn’t have answers for what happened to her daughter six years ago.
Brantley Gilbert, Five Finger Death Punch set for Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Brantley Gilbert and Five Finger Death Punch are coming to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Dec. 10, according to an announcement on the PREMIER Center’s Facebook page. The PREMIER Center also announced the concert in an email. The concert will be a...
Silencer Central fastest growing company in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — He started his business in his basement 17 years ago as a part-time gig, but today it was announced that Brandon Maddox’s business, Silencer Central, is now one of the fastest growing companies in the nation. “Super excited, who would have thought that...
Best of Yankton: Riverboat Days
There’s nothing better than a lazy day by the river. Spending time with friends and family on a nice day provides the perfect place to rest, relax and refuel your spirit. Whether you’re a lil bit country.. or a lil bit Rock-n Roll. You’re sure to have a good time during Yankton’s annual Riverboat Days & Summer Arts Festival here at Riverside Park. With the fun in the sun and entertainment all weekend long, it’s one party you are not going to want to miss. That’s why we got caught up with the president of the Yankton Riverboat Days, Jake Hoffner.
Living your best life in Yankton
Today’s show was extra special. We traveled to Yankton to learn about all the things that make this city so great. We stopped by to hear about all the exciting and fun things coming up at this year’s Riverboat Days & Summer Arts Festival event. Mark your calendars for this weekend so you don’t miss out on all the fun!
The KELOLAND Living crew hits Yankton hotspots
The KELOLAND Living crew spent the day in Yankton learning more about everything this great community has to offer. From the Lewis and Clark Resort to learning more about Yankton Thrive, we also got a peek at the upcoming Riverboat Days, a tour of Mount Marty University and took a look at the Huether Aquatics center with the City of Yankton.
Best of Yankton: Yankton Thrive
While there is strength in numbers, there is also power in collaboration. That’s why in 2021, a group of organizations dedicated to economic growth merged to form Yankton Thrive. We met up with Tourism Director, Jay Gravholt and Workforce Development Director, Rita Nelson, to learn how this collaboration is making a difference.
Best of Yankton: Lewis & Clark Resort
Are you the one at work constantly listening to people rave about their weekend at the lake? Not everyone can afford to have a cabin on the lake or a lakeside home but what if we told you there’s an option that can allow you to have that experience? Lewis and Clark Resort is the perfect place to kick back and experience lake life without the hassle. The Manager at Lewis and Clark, Michael Grave, invited us to stop by to share more about the new cottages and why this is place you should book your next weekend getaway.
Day of Giving benefits Brandon Area Food Pantry
BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — A Brandon coffee shop is brewing up donations for a local nonprofit. A steady stream of cars and customers poured into Scooter’s Coffee this morning for the store’s annual Day of Giving. “One day a year where 100 percent of the sales we...
Water in the gas tank; a Georgia couple blames a Sioux Falls station
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Georgia couple, making a 15-hundred-mile trip to Sturgis, ran into an unexpected detour in Sioux Falls. Shortly after filling up their pickup with gasoline at a Circle K off the interstate, they say their truck stopped running. They called KELOLAND News to investigate.
Best of Yankton: Mount Marty University
We couldn’t really get to know the community of Yankton without visiting Mount Marty University. Home to the Lancers, this community of students and teachers are dedicated to lifelong learning and service. As we got to know the campus, there was no better place to start than at the Bishop Marty Memorial Chapel. We met with Sr. Marielle Frigge, a Sister with the Sacred Heart Monastery, to learn more about this impressive chapel and the history that connects the monastery to the university.
Fall fishing tips with Ted Takasaki and Soo Sports
Have you picked up on Mother Nature’s signals yet? This is the time of year when she’s serving up fewer daylight hours and cooling temperatures. Aside from the occasional hot spot that’s bound to happen, those temps are a sure sign that fall is right around the corner. Hall of Fame Professional Angler, Ted Takasaki and Brian Tordsen, who is a Professional Walleye Angler and the owner of Soo Sports in Sioux Falls, also know that this is time of year when the fishing slows down and hunting seasons are just getting started. These two also know that if you pack up the boat and fishing gear too soon, you could be missing out on some of the biggest fish of the season. They stopped by to explain why that is and when and how packing up your boat and fishing gear should take place.
Organizers prepare for Turner County Fair
PARKER, S.D (KELO) — Organizers have been busy preparing for the Turner County Fair in Parker, South Dakota. Today, KELOLAND’s Renee Ortiz spoke to the fair manager and a vendor for this report about what attendees can expect to see this year. The Turner County Fairgrounds may be...
Best of Yankton: City of Yankton
The City of Yankton’s goal is to provide exemplary experiences, services & spaces that create opportunities for everyone to learn, engage, and thrive. The city of Yankton is constantly growing and evolving with new businesses opening and updating spaces in the community. We’re here in Yankton to learn about two features that has brought more life to the community. Luke Youmans is the Recreation and City Events Manager. We stopped by to get details on the Huether Family Aquatics Center and Yankton’s Meridian District.
Turner County Fair starts Monday
TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s oldest county fairs will be back up and running, starting Monday, in Parker, South Dakota. From 4-H activities and livestock to rides and races, the Turner County Fair has it all packed into just four days. This year, there...
Another shot of rain showers Thursday-Friday: Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, August 16
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — After yesterday’s showers – and drenching in the drought-stricken Yankton and Vermillion areas – we’re enjoying a pleasant, autumn-ish day. Temperatures remain near or slightly cooler than normal East River, while it is much warmer in western South Dakota. There has been a band of cloud cover in central South Dakota.
Cooler week: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, August 15
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Our weather pattern is experiencing an abrupt change. Last week was hot; this week will be significantly cooler. Today we have partial sunshine in northern and western South Dakota, but thick cloud cover over Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND with rain showers streaming in from northern Nebraska. Heaviest rainfall is expected south of I-90, with some two inch plus amounts possible along both sides of the lower Missouri River. Coincidentally, that is where the most extreme drought conditions have persisted this summer.
Emergency crews respond to Sioux Steel construction site
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews were called to an area near the Sioux Steel construction site in downtown Sioux Falls Tuesday morning. Here’s a look at the scene from the KELOLAND LiveCam at Falls Park around 8 a.m. You can see lights from a fire truck...
