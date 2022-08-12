Have you picked up on Mother Nature’s signals yet? This is the time of year when she’s serving up fewer daylight hours and cooling temperatures. Aside from the occasional hot spot that’s bound to happen, those temps are a sure sign that fall is right around the corner. Hall of Fame Professional Angler, Ted Takasaki and Brian Tordsen, who is a Professional Walleye Angler and the owner of Soo Sports in Sioux Falls, also know that this is time of year when the fishing slows down and hunting seasons are just getting started. These two also know that if you pack up the boat and fishing gear too soon, you could be missing out on some of the biggest fish of the season. They stopped by to explain why that is and when and how packing up your boat and fishing gear should take place.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 7 HOURS AGO